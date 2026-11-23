Last year, the Tennessee Supreme Court asked the public whether outside investors should be allowed to own law firms, one of seven reform questions it posed. On October 2, 2026, after nearly 400 comments, it gave its answer: not at this time.

That keeps Tennessee in line with most states, where generally only lawyers may own a law firm or share in its legal fees. Investors have turned instead to management services organizations (MSOs), separate companies that provide nonlegal services to a firm for a fee. With ownership barred, attention shifts to the MSO’s fee. Four states have addressed the question that ultimately arises: when does compensation paid to an MSO cross the line into prohibited fee sharing?

The answer to that question is particularly relevant to law firms, MSOs, private equity sponsors, and lenders financing MSO platforms.

Tennessee Closes the Door

The Tennessee Supreme Court leaves Tennessee Rule of Professional Conduct 5.4 unchanged. The court’s order states that it "will not pursue regulatory reforms" on nonlawyer ownership or fee sharing, having found insufficient need or support for them. As such, nonlawyers generally may not own an interest in Tennessee law firms. The court said it may revisit the topic as more data on those reforms becomes available.

An MSO provides nonlegal services in return for compensation, while lawyers retain ownership of the firm. Lawyer ownership does not, by itself, settle whether the MSO’s compensation is permitted. The focus then shifts to how the MSO’s fee is calculated. Tennessee’s Board of Professional Responsibility addressed that point in a 2018 opinion on a legal marketplace website. Formal Ethics Opinion 2018-F-165 conditioned its approval on a fee that “can never be based upon the amount of fees generated by the lawyer.” Four states have addressed this issue directly. Their authorities offer useful comparisons, but they do not determine how Tennessee would treat a particular arrangement.

Several States Restrict Revenue-Linked Fees

Authorities in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, and California expressly restrict revenue-linked compensation for nonlawyer service providers, although their scope, exceptions, and legal force differ.

Texas Professional Ethics Committee Opinion 706, issued in February 2025, concluded that fees paid to a nonlawyer-owned support platform may not be based on a percentage of firm revenues. The committee reasoned that the proposed fee was not based on the amount or actual cost of the services provided. The opinion is advisory and applies to Texas lawyers.

Colorado House Bill 26-1421, signed June 4, 2026, and effective August 12, 2026, does not ban MSOs. However, compensation for administrative or nonlegal services may not be contingent upon or calculated as a percentage of legal fees, revenues, or profits or set by reference to recoveries, settlements, or case outcomes. Fixed and hourly fees remain available.

Illinois House Bill 5487 was signed on August 7, 2026, and took effect immediately as Public Act 104-0801. It bars entities wholly or partly owned, operated, or controlled by nonlawyers from charging fees tied directly or indirectly to a firm's fees, revenues, or profits. The law applies to firms in Illinois with annual global legal-services revenue below $300 million, as well as firms deriving more than 50 percent of their revenue from contingent fees in each of the preceding three calendar years.

California addresses compensation directly in Comment [2] to Rule 5.4. The comment permits payment to nonlawyer third parties for goods and services, but states that compensation may not be determined as a percentage or share of the lawyer's or firm's overall revenues or tied to fees in particular cases or legal matters.

Putting It Into Practice

For firms considering MSO arrangements, in Tennessee or elsewhere, the fee formula remains a central compliance question to resolve. Firms should consider mapping every payment to the MSO, including base fees, true-ups, bonuses, and per-matter charges, and identifying and avoiding any component that varies with fees, revenues, profits, or case outcomes. This assessment should account for the strictest applicable compensation restrictions, including those concerning indirect revenue linkage and case outcomes. Firms should separately assess each jurisdiction’s requirements concerning professional independence, confidentiality, and control. Lenders should conduct due diligence on the MSO fee formula and treat revenue-linked fees as a regulatory risk to the cash flows supporting the loan. Firms should also monitor further guidance on MSO arrangements and any renewed reform proposals, while recognizing that the absence of MSO-specific guidance should not be treated as an exception to existing fee-sharing restrictions.

*Elena Cohen, William Hoffman Delett and Ashley Warman are law clerks in the firm's New York office.