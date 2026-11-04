SEC Proposes New Rules And Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets, Broaden Accredited Investor Definition, And Modernize Custody Rules

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) held an open meeting and voted to propose amendments intended to expand retail investor access to private-market strategies through regulated fund structures. The package, advanced under the Commission’s “responsible retailization” initiative, consists of two proposing releases together with related notices seeking comment on additional pathways to “accredited investor” status.

The proposals remain subject to public comment (with periods running into December 2026) and would require final Commission action before taking effect.

The next day, on October 1, 2026, the Commission proposed new rules and amendments to provide a tailored framework for the custody of crypto assets by registered investment advisors and Regulated Funds (as defined below), and to modernize the existing custody rules more broadly.

Performance-based compensation

The first proposing release would amend Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the IAA), to expand the circumstances in which registered investment advisors may receive performance-based compensation calculated on capital gains or capital appreciation (i.e. carried interest).

Key elements include:

permitting advisors to registered investment companies such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and registered closed-end funds (RICs) and business development companies (BDCs, and together with RICs, Regulated Funds) to charge performance fees of up to 20% of a fund’s net capital gains or net capital appreciation (including unrealized gains) over a specified period without taking into account the qualifications of the fund’s underlying investors, subject to governance and disclosure conditions set forth in the proposal

expanding the definition of “qualified client” to include any investor that meets the “accredited investor” definition pursuant to Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), thereby removing the current separate net-worth and assets-under-management tests, and without imposing heightened accredited investor verification requirements on advisors (a “reasonable belief” standard would be in effect).

The changes are designed to align advisor incentives more closely with those long common in private funds and to encourage managers of Regulated Funds to offer private-market strategies to a broader set of investors.

Moreover, if eligibility to charge performance compensation is tied to the “accredited investor” standard, advisors to private funds that rely on an exemption under Section 3(c)(1) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the ICA), and separately managed accounts that already restrict their investors to accredited investors would no longer have to run a second, more demanding “qualified client” test before charging performance compensation. If adopted, this proposal would likely simplify the subscription and eligibility process for private funds that rely on Section 3(c)(1) of the ICA, as well as for separately managed accounts of accredited investors.

Interval fund modernization and multiple share classes

The second proposing release would amend Rule 23c-3 under the ICA and related rules to provide greater flexibility for interval funds and to facilitate multiple share classes for certain closed-end funds, including interval funds and BDCs.

Notable proposed changes include, among others:

extending the period during which an interval fund may defer its initial repurchase offer (up to two years in certain cases), regardless of the length of its periodic interval

permitting monthly repurchase intervals (in addition to the current quarterly, semiannual, and annual options) without the need for individual exemptive relief

allowing more frequent discretionary repurchase offers, up to one per year measured from the date of the fund’s last discretionary offer, at the fund’s election, including for noninterval registered closed-end funds that choose to make a discretionary offer

permitting all interval funds to deduct deferred sales loads (i.e. early withdrawal charges) from repurchase proceeds, subject to the same conditions that apply to open-end funds

replacing certain prescriptive liquidity requirements with a more principles-based framework

establishing a rules-based path (rather than case-by-case exemptive relief) for certain registered closed-end funds and BDCs to issue multiple share classes, subject to conditions comparable to those applicable to open-end funds.

These modifications are intended to make the interval-fund structure more workable for less liquid private strategies while preserving investor protections and board oversight.

Additional accredited investor pathways

Separately, the Commission issued five notices requesting public comment on whether to recognize additional nonfinancial qualifications as sufficient for an individual to meet the definition of “accredited investor” under Rule 501(a)(10) of Regulation D under the Securities Act. The credentials under consideration include a U.S. Certified Public Accountant license, Chartered Financial Analyst charter, Certified Financial Planner certification, certain FINRA licenses (including the Series 79 Investment Banking Representative and Series 86/87 Research Analyst licenses), and a potential new FINRA-administered accredited-investor examination.

Custody rule modernization and crypto asset custody

The October 1 proposal would amend the custody rules under the IAA and the ICA, which were designed to protect client and fund assets from loss, theft, misuse, and misappropriation and to address the safekeeping of traditional assets. The Commission noted that, unlike more traditional assets, a permitted custodian under the current rules may not be readily available to hold certain crypto assets. While the headline items relate to crypto assets, the proposal also includes a number of modernizations that are relevant to advisors and funds with no crypto exposure.

Crypto asset self-custody. Advisors would be permitted to hold clients’ crypto assets (including those of Regulated Funds) in self-custody, and a new ICA rule would permit a Regulated Fund to self-custody crypto assets through its advisor, subject to board oversight. Conditions would include, among others:

a determination, before taking self-custody and quarterly thereafter, that a permitted custodian is not available for the crypto asset

documented safeguarding expertise and systems addressing private key management and joint authorization of transactions by at least two people, reviewed at least annually

segregation of each client’s crypto assets in addresses storing only that client’s assets, along with annual review of cyber security controls

internal control reports from an independent public accountant within six months of taking self-custody and annually thereafter, and at least quarterly account statements to clients

a written agreement with the client to treat each self-custodied crypto asset as a “financial asset” under applicable state law

for Regulated Funds, board review of the advisor’s basis for concluding that no permitted custodian is available (initially and quarterly thereafter), and a board determination (before the advisor takes self-custody and annually thereafter) that the assets would be subject to reasonable care.

State trust company custody of crypto assets. Advisors and Regulated Funds would be permitted to use state trust companies as custodians for crypto assets. Before engaging a state trust company, and annually thereafter, the advisor or fund would need a reasonable basis, after due inquiry, for believing the trust company is authorized by its state banking authority to provide crypto custody and maintains appropriate safeguarding policies, and would need to review its most recent audited financial statements and internal control report. Client and fund crypto assets would also have to be segregated from the trust company’s proprietary assets. This would address the current fact-specific analysis required to determine whether a state trust company qualifies as a “bank” under the custody rules.

Custody rule modernization under the IAA. The IAA custody rule would be redesignated under Section 223 of the IAA (rather than Rule 206(4)-2) and modernized by, among other things:

Elimination of PCAOB requirement . Eliminating the requirement that independent public accountants performing custody rule engagements be registered with, and subject to regular inspection by, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), while retaining the requirement for an independent public accountant.

Fund-of-funds relief . Extending audited financial statement delivery deadlines for funds-of-funds and funds-of-funds-of-funds by modifying the delivery timing requirements. Funds-of-funds would be permitted to deliver their financial statements within 180 days instead of 120, while funds-of-funds-of-funds would be permitted 260 days.

Audit delivery delays . Advisors would not be deemed to violate the custody rule’s specified timeframes for delivery of audited financial statements to investors where there are “reasonably unforeseeable circumstances” (e.g. technology issues, force majeure events) and audited financials are delivered promptly once those circumstances are resolved and the advisor reasonably believed that the audited financial statements would have otherwise been distributed in a timely manner.

Stub year audits . For vehicles formed within the last 90 days of their fiscal year, the proposal would allow an advisor to skip a separate audit for the initial “stub” period. Instead, the advisor would deliver financial statements, which could be unaudited, within 90 days after that year-end. The following year’s audited statements would then need to cover both periods, including the earlier unaudited stub period, and meet the applicable annual delivery deadline.

GAAP audits . Requiring audited financial statements to be prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), with an exception for foreign pooled investment vehicles. Vehicles organized outside the U.S., as well as those with a general partner or other manager whose principal place of business is outside the U.S., would be permitted to prepare their financial statements in accordance with a different standard provided that the U.S. investors receive a U.S. GAAP reconciliation. Their financial statements would need to contain substantially similar information to U.S. GAAP statements, including a reconciliation of material differences delivered to U.S. investors.

Delivery of audits to investor representatives . Permitting notices and account statements to be delivered to independent representatives designated by clients, such that pooled investment vehicle investors would be able to designate an independent representative to receive distributed fund audits.

SLOA exemption . Providing an exception from the surprise examination (independent verification) requirement for advisors with custody solely because of a standing letter of authorization (SLOA).

Inadvertent custody . Excepting advisors with inadvertent custody of client funds or securities under specified circumstances. For example, an advisor would be excepted from compliance with the custody rule where it has custody solely because of a custodial agreement, provided that (1) the advisor did not recommend, request, or require the custodian, and (2) the advisor has neither a copy of the agreement nor any knowledge or reason to know of the authority it grants.

Discretionary trading authority exception . Excepting authorized discretionary trading authority covering both delivery-versus-payment (DVP) and non-DVP transactions from the rule, under specified circumstances and subject to certain conditions.

Escrow . Providing guidance that would allow seller escrow accounts established after an asset sale (for example, as reserves for potential indemnification claims) to commingle client and nonclient assets on a limited basis, subject to numerous safeguards, including that the escrow be time limited and included in the fund’s audit.

BDC exception. Confirming that the rule’s exception for registered investment companies also covers BDCs.

Custody rule modernization under the ICA. The ICA custody rules would be updated by, among other things, (i) removing antiquated conditions on broker-dealer custody, (ii) rescinding an unused rule on free cash accounts, (iii) specifying that BDCs may use the ICA custody rules, and (iv) permitting Regulated Funds to maintain crypto assets in self-custody with their advisors subject to board oversight.

Recordkeeping and forms. The proposal would add corresponding recordkeeping requirements, permit records maintained on a crypto network to satisfy recordkeeping obligations under certain conditions, and amend Form ADV and Form N-CEN to collect additional information on custody of crypto assets, tokenized fund shares, and other updates.

Implications

If adopted substantially as proposed, the retail access amendments would expand the vehicles through which retail investors can obtain exposure to private-market strategies (including certain venture and private-equity-oriented approaches) under the regulatory framework of the ICA and IAA. If the Commission ultimately acts on the separate accredited investor proposals, the pool of natural persons eligible to participate directly in offerings pursuant to Regulation D under the Securities Act would also be broadened. For sponsors of private funds, registered closed-end funds, and BDCs, the proposals may affect distribution strategies, fee arrangements, and product design.

The custody rule proposals would provide a compliant pathway for advisors and Regulated Funds to offer crypto asset-related strategies, and their broader modernizations (including relief related to audits, discretionary trading authority, and broker-dealer custody) may reduce compliance burdens for managers regardless of their crypto exposure.

Market participants should review the proposing releases for the precise conditions attached to performance fees, interval-fund operations, and custody arrangements, and consider submitting comments before the applicable deadlines.