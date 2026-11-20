On Oct. 23, 2026, the Division of Examinations (the Division) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) released its Fiscal Year 2027 Examination Priorities. For investment adviser clients, the priorities are largely consistent with the fiscal year 2026 priorities. Core areas of focus remain the same: advisers’ fiduciary duties, the effectiveness of compliance programs, and protection of retail investors (including older investors and those saving for retirement) amid complex, higher-risk, and illiquid products.

Continuing priorities for advisers

Examinations will continue to review whether advisers:

provide full and fair disclosure of material facts, conduct reasonable due diligence on recommended products or services, maintain effective compliance policies and procedures, and use reasonable valuation processes

address economic conflicts of interest that could affect the impartiality of advice (including fee rebates, fee and expense calculations, cash management, quid pro quo arrangements, deposits, and withdrawals), as discussed in the Division’s June 9, 2026, Risk Alert on observations related to economic conflicts

consider an appropriate range of factors when formulating advice (liquidity, risk/reward, volatility, projected performance across market conditions, time horizons, and costs, including exit costs) and ensure recommendations are consistent with client profiles, objectives, and mandates

recommend products that are difficult to trade, have unusual features, or are illiquid. Examples include alternative investments (loans provided by private funds or BDCs and investments in private companies via SPVs) and complex or higher-risk products such as ETFs based on less liquid assets, option-based funds, inverse ETFs, single-stock ETFs, and zero-days-to-expiration options.

maintain reasonably designed compliance programs covering areas such as marketing, valuation, trading, portfolio management, disclosures/filings, and custody; perform the annual compliance review; adapt the program to business-model changes, growth (including via mergers or acquisitions), or multi-office operations; and make timely and accurate filings (e.g. Schedules 13D/13G and Forms 13F, 13H, 3, 4, 5, and N-PX) where applicable

have never been examined or were recently registered.

Advisers to private funds can also expect review of investment-related risk disclosures and of fund-level and investment-level policies and controls (including those relating to investments and allocations, use of debt/fund-level lines of credit, affiliated service providers, and fee/expense calculations at both the fund and investment levels). Advisers relying on third-party service providers (including for client-account access or proxy advice) also remain of interest.

Modest updates and cross-cutting themes, including super intelligence

With respect to investment advisers, the Division continues to emphasize operational resiliency and cyber security (governance, data-loss prevention, access controls, account management, and ransomware response/recovery), third-party and shared-technology risks, and compliance with Regulation S-P (including the Safeguards and Disposal Rules and incident-response programs), and also emphasizes emerging risks such as those related to super intelligence (SI).

Emerging financial technology receives continued attention, now framed around SI as a prime focus. The Division notes that registrants are increasingly using SI in core business operations and systems (such as investment analysis, customer management, and code development), and examinations will prioritize policies and procedures for monitoring SI (including in fraud prevention and detection, back-office operations, AML compliance, and trading). Staff will also assess preparedness for SI-enabled cyber threats such as SI-generated phishing and synthetic/deepfake voice and video used for social engineering.

Earlier in October, the Division published “The SEC Exam Handbook: A Practical Guide on Process and Engagement,” which replaces the prior examination brochure and aims to provide a clearer roadmap of the examination process, feedback avenues, and practical tips. This aligns with the Division’s stated emphasis on accessibility, consistency, and engagement with registrants.

Takeaways

Investment advisers should continue to review and update their compliance programs, conflict disclosures (particularly those related to fees and cash management), valuation and liquidity practices for complex or illiquid products, third-party oversight, and SI-governance/cyber security controls. All advisers should be prepared for a potential examination, and never-examined and newly registered advisers in particular should note that they remain an examination priority.