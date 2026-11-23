On November 12, retail and restaurant trade groups filed two lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging federal agency actions concerning Illinois’ Interchange Fee Prohibition Act (IFPA). One suit challenges the NCUA’s interim rule, and the other lawsuit challenges the OCC’s interim rule and order (previously discussed here). The complaints allege that the agencies exceeded their authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act by issuing the actions without notice and comment.

The IFPA, set to take effect on July 1, 2027, restricts interchange fees on the tax and gratuity portions of certain electronic payment transactions when payment card networks set those fees. The complaints challenge agency actions that purport to preempt the law as applied to federally regulated financial institutions. Specifically, the complaints allege that:

The agencies exceeded their statutory authority. The NCUA complaint alleges that the Federal Credit Union Act does not authorize the agency to preempt the IFPA. The OCC complaint alleges that the National Bank Act does not protect fees set by payment networks and charged to merchants that do not receive banking services in return.

The agencies failed to follow required procedures. Both complaints allege that the agencies lacked a valid basis to bypass notice and comment. The OCC complaint also alleges that the agency failed to follow procedures required for certain preemption determinations under the National Bank Act.

The agencies’ reasoning was deficient. The complaints allege that the agencies did not adequately address arguments and information bearing on the IFPA, including that the fees at issue are set centrally by payment networks rather than competitively by individual banks or credit unions.

Putting It Into Practice: These cases add a new federal challenge to the ongoing dispute over Illinois’ interchange law, which is currently on appeal to the Seventh Circuit, following a district court’s expanded injunction after OCC action (previously discussed here). The suits also come amid broader scrutiny of interchange fee regulation, including the Eighth Circuit’s recent decision vacating the Federal Reserve’s debit-card fee cap (previously discussed here). Issuers, payment networks, merchants, and processors should monitor the cases and assess how future rulings may affect fee arrangements and compliance planning.

*Sammy Abdulrahim is a law clerk in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.