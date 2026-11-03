OCC Finalizes GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules: Key Requirements And Next Steps For Issuers And Banks

On October 21, 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced a final rule implementing key provisions of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act.1 Effective January 18, 2027, the rule establishes a federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoin issuers under the OCC's jurisdiction, including requirements governing permissible activities, reserve assets, redemption, risk management, custody, licensing, and supervision.2

The final rule is particularly significant for nonbank companies considering becoming federally regulated payment stablecoin issuers, banks evaluating stablecoin-related activities, and custodians supporting stablecoin arrangements. Compared with the proposed rule, the final framework provides greater flexibility for permissible activities, reserve management, custody arrangements, and certain third-party rewards programs, while retaining significant capital, liquidity, and operational requirements. The rule also creates immediate licensing and transition considerations for existing issuers ahead of its January 18, 2027 effective date.

Who is Subject to OCC Regulation?

A. OCC Jurisdiction

The GENIUS Act assigns regulatory responsibility for payment stablecoin issuers among the OCC and other federal and state authorities.3 The OCC has exclusive federal regulatory and supervisory authority over federally qualified payment stablecoin issuers, including approved nonbank issuers, uninsured national banks, and federal branches.4 Other issuers, including subsidiaries of insured depository institutions and qualifying state-regulated issuers, may be subject to different regulatory frameworks.

Determining the appropriate regulatory pathway is therefore an important threshold issue. Prospective issuers should evaluate their organizational structure, existing licenses or charters, proposed stablecoin activities, and potential federal and state regulatory obligations before pursuing an application or launching a new product.

B. Federal Authorization and State-law Preemption

The GENIUS Act provides significant federal preemption protections for federally qualified payment stablecoin issuers and certain approved subsidiaries of OCC-regulated insured depository institutions. In particular, qualifying issuers are not required to obtain separate state charters, licenses, or other authorizations to conduct federally authorized payment stablecoin activities.5 Federally qualified issuers also fall within the OCC's exclusive licensing and supervisory jurisdiction.

Those protections have important limits. The GENIUS Act expressly preserves state consumer protection laws, and the OCC declined to resolve several questions concerning the application of state licensing and other requirements to third-party service providers, foreign issuers, and activities outside the federally authorized stablecoin framework.6 The applicability of other federal preemption principles may also depend on the issuer's charter and organizational structure.

Federal authorization therefore should not be treated as a blanket exemption from state regulation. Companies considering nationwide stablecoin programs should evaluate state-law exposure alongside their federal licensing strategy, particularly where arrangements involve affiliates, nonbank distributors, custodians, or other third parties.

Key Provisions and Practical Implications

Permissible Activities and Business Models. The final rule establishes an exclusive list of activities that permitted payment stablecoin issuers may conduct, while expanding that list in several commercially significant respects.7 The OCC now expressly permits issuers to hold limited amounts of non-payment stablecoin digital assets to pay network or customer fees and conduct necessary blockchain testing; establish qualifying trust arrangements for reserve assets, including security interests benefiting stablecoin holders; and manage foreign-exchange risk.8 The rule also clarifies that issuers may engage third parties to support permitted activities and may conduct separately authorized digital asset service provider activities consistent with applicable law.9

These changes provide greater flexibility for blockchain-based payment systems and reserve-management arrangements, but the permitted-activities list remains exhaustive. Prospective issuers should assess whether their proposed activities fall within that list or another applicable authorization and consider restructuring activities that do not.

Interest, Yield, and Rewards Arrangements. The GENIUS Act prohibits permitted payment stablecoin issuers from paying interest or yield to stablecoin holders solely in connection with holding, using, or retaining payment stablecoins.10 The OCC's proposed rule included a rebuttable presumption addressing certain indirect payments through affiliates and other third parties. The final rule eliminates that presumption, declining to impose a categorical framework for determining when third-party payments violate the prohibition.11

The removal of the presumption provides greater flexibility for stablecoin distribution and rewards arrangements, but it does not establish a safe harbor.12 The OCC expressly retains authority to address arrangements that evade the statutory prohibition, including payments made through agents or intermediaries on an issuer's behalf. Whether a particular arrangement violates the prohibition will depend on its economic substance, including whether payments by an affiliate, distributor, or other intermediary are effectively attributable to the issuer or designed to circumvent the statutory restriction.

Issuers, exchanges, wallet providers, and distribution partners should therefore review proposed rewards and incentive programs, including their funding sources, contractual arrangements, and relationships with the issuer.

Reserve Management and Liquidity. The final rule retains the GENIUS Act's requirement that payment stablecoins be backed at least one-to-one by eligible reserve assets, while providing greater flexibility in how issuers manage those assets.13 Reserves must remain identifiable and segregated from the issuer's other assets, and issuers must maintain sufficient liquidity to meet redemption obligations.

The OCC adopted a principles-based approach to reserve diversification and concentration, rather than imposing uniform quantitative limits on every issuer.14 The framework permits issuers to tailor their reserve portfolios and custodial arrangements to their business models and risk profiles, subject to supervisory expectations and applicable liquidity safeguards. The final rule also permits income earned on reserve assets to be withdrawn without treating that income as a withdrawal of required reserves, provided the issuer continues to satisfy its backing and other regulatory obligations.15

These changes may provide issuers greater flexibility in managing reserve yields, liquidity, and banking relationships. They also place greater importance on demonstrating that reserve composition, maturity, concentration, and access arrangements can withstand stressed redemption conditions. Prospective issuers should model their reserve portfolios and liquidity needs before finalizing banking, custody, and investment arrangements.

Redemption Requirements. The final rule establishes requirements governing the redemption of payment stablecoins, including the obligation to maintain publicly disclosed redemption policies and procedures.16 These requirements are closely related to the rule's reserve and liquidity standards because issuers must be capable of satisfying redemption obligations under both ordinary and stressed market conditions.

Prospective issuers should evaluate whether their redemption arrangements—including the parties entitled to redeem, applicable procedures and timelines, and reliance on intermediaries—are consistent with the final rule. Issuers should also assess the operational and liquidity implications of potential increases in redemption demand, particularly where their business models depend on third-party distribution platforms or custodians.

Capital and Operational Backstop Requirements. The OCC retained an individualized approach to determining capital requirements, rather than adopting a uniform risk-based capital formula for all payment stablecoin issuers.17 Capital requirements will be tailored to each issuer's business model, operations, and risk profile, subject to a continuing $5 million minimum rather than a minimum applicable only during the initial de novo period.18 The final rule also provides greater detail concerning the factors the OCC will consider in determining an issuer's minimum capital requirement.

Separately, issuers must maintain an operational backstop designed to ensure that they have sufficient financial resources to sustain their operations during periods of financial or operational stress.19 The backstop generally is calculated by reference to the issuer's total expenses over the preceding 12 months, although the OCC may permit the exclusion of qualifying one-time expenses unrelated to ongoing operations.20 The calculation must also account for the reasonable cost of services provided by affiliates, even where those costs are not directly reimbursed.21

These requirements have significant implications for the capitalization and economics of prospective stablecoin issuers. Companies should distinguish the assets required to back outstanding stablecoins from the capital and operational resources needed to support the issuer itself. Applicants should also incorporate the OCC's capital and backstop expectations into their financial projections, funding plans, and proposed corporate structures at the outset of the licensing process.

Custody Arrangements. The final rule establishes requirements for custodians holding payment stablecoins, reserve assets, and other covered assets. Among other changes, it clarifies that a covered custodian may hold its own assets and customer assets at the same sub-custodian, provided applicable safeguards are satisfied.22

This clarification may provide greater operational flexibility for custodians and issuers that rely on third-party custody arrangements. However, companies should evaluate whether their custody structures adequately protect customer assets, satisfy applicable segregation and recordkeeping requirements, and clearly allocate responsibilities among issuers, custodians, and sub-custodians. Existing custody agreements and operational arrangements may require revision to conform to the final framework.

Applications and Regulatory Readiness. The final rule establishes licensing and registration procedures for issuers subject to OCC jurisdiction, including standards for evaluating an applicant's financial condition, management, risk controls, and ability to operate safely and soundly.23 The OCC also clarified that application reviews may consider an issuer's ability to manage redemption demands and potential run risk.24

Prospective applicants should begin developing the business plans, financial projections, governance arrangements, compliance frameworks, and operational documentation needed to demonstrate readiness for OCC supervision. Beginning January 18, 2027, when the final rule becomes effective, issuers generally must be approved as permitted payment stablecoin issuers to continue issuing payment stablecoins in the United States, making transition relief particularly important for existing issuers with pending applications. The OCC has stated that it will separately announce when it will begin accepting and processing applications and waiver requests. The OCC has established a process under which issuers with substantially complete applications pending by January 18, 2027, may request waivers for up to 12 months, with the OCC generally expecting to grant qualifying existing issuers relief from the prior-approval requirement absent compelling reasons for denial. Although such relief remains discretionary, it generally would not excuse compliance with the substantive requirements applicable to permitted payment stablecoin issuers.

What Remains Unresolved?

Other federal banking regulators are continuing their respective rulemakings, and additional requirements concerning anti-money laundering, sanctions compliance, state regulatory equivalence, and foreign payment stablecoin issuers remain subject to separate proceedings.

These outstanding requirements may be particularly important for arrangements involving multiple regulated entities, bank-fintech partnerships, foreign issuers, or third-party service providers. Market participants should assess which requirements are final, which remain proposed, and whether unresolved regulatory questions could affect their proposed business structures or implementation timelines.

What Should Market Participants Do Now?

The OCC's final rule provides a framework for prospective issuers and other market participants to begin concrete implementation planning. Key priorities include selecting an appropriate regulatory structure, evaluating permissible activities and rewards arrangements, designing compliant reserve and redemption programs, and assessing capital, liquidity, governance, and operational requirements.

With the January 2027 effective date approaching, existing issuers should prioritize licensing and transition planning, while prospective issuers, banks, custodians, and distribution partners should evaluate whether their proposed structures can satisfy the OCC's requirements without compromising their intended business models.

Footnotes

1. See OCC Advances U.S. Digital Asset Leadership with Final Rule to Implement GENIUS Act, OCC (Oct. 21, 2026), https://www.occ.gov/news-issuances/news-releases/2026/nr-occ-2026-92.html.

2. See Implementing the GENIUS Act, 91 Fed. Reg. 67000 (Oct. 23, 2026).

3. See GENIUS Act § 2(25).

4. See GENIUS Act §§ 2(11), (25), 4(b)(1).

5. See GENIUS Act §5(h).

6. See GENIUS Act § 7(f)(4).

7. See 91 Fed. Reg. 67000, 67018-19 (Oct. 23, 2026).

8. See id. at 67018.

9. See id.

10. See GENIUS Act § 4(a)(11).

11. See 91 Fed. Reg. 67026.

12. See id. at 67027-28.

13. See id. at 67042.

14. See id. at 67043.

15. See id. at 67046.

16. See id. at 67062.

17. See id. at 67126.

18. See id. at 67128.

19. See id. at 67130.

20. See id.

21. See id.

22. See id. at 67097.

23. See id. at 67106.