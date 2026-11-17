On Oct. 21, 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued its final rule implementing the GENIUS Act (Bulletin 2026-50), giving bank and nonbank stablecoin issuers a federal rulebook for the first time. The OCC also released two companion bulletins: one on waivers and applications (Bulletin 2026-51) and one on new reporting forms (Bulletin 2026-52). The rule and the Act both take effect on Jan. 18, 2027, after which it will be unlawful to issue payment stablecoins without being a federal- or state-authorized permitted payment stablecoin issuer. Digital asset service providers will be prohibited from dealing in non-compliant stablecoins beginning on July 18, 2028, with certain restrictions on foreign-issued stablecoins becoming applicable beginning Jan. 18, 2027.

Congress enacted the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025, and the OCC proposed its implementing rule on Feb. 25, 2026, drawing hundreds of comments from crypto companies, community bankers, trade groups, and academics. The final rule places most requirements in a new 12 CFR Part 15, covering permitted activities, reserve assets, redemption, risk management, audits, reports, and supervision. The OCC also amended its existing rules on capital adequacy, prompt corrective action, assessment of fees, and rules of practice.

Overview of the bulletins

Bulletin 2026-50 adopts the final implementing rule. It creates a new 12 CFR Part 15 and amends the OCC’s capital, prompt corrective action, fee assessment, and procedure rules in Parts 3, 6, 8, and 19. It covers national banks, federal savings associations, federal branches and their subsidiaries, foreign issuers, nonbank federal qualified issuers, and certain state issuers. Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering (AML), and sanctions compliance requirements are left to a separate rulemaking with Treasury.

Bulletin 2026-51 explains the licensing process. As noted above, starting on Jan. 18, 2027, issuing a stablecoin without approval will be unlawful and may trigger criminal penalties. Existing stablecoin issuers were not provided a transition period, but issuers with a substantially complete application on file can request a waiver of up to 12 months. The OCC generally expects to grant waivers of the approval requirement for existing U.S. issuers, but does not intend to grant waivers for other requirements or for new entrants. Applications will be accepted once the application forms are approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The OCC will then have 30 days to decide whether an application is substantially complete and 120 days after receiving a substantially complete application to determine whether it approves the application.

Bulletin 2026-52 revises the weekly report (Form PS-01) and quarterly report (Form PS-02). The revised forms are intended to help ensure compliance with the final rule, facilitate OCC supervision of permitted payment stablecoin issuers and foreign payment stablecoin issuers, and promote transparency regarding those issuers’ financial condition. Subject to approval by the OMB, the weekly form would first be due for the Jan. 25, 2027 reporting period, and the quarterly form would be due by March 31, 2027.

Highlights1

The final rule makes several changes from the original proposal, described below.

Reserve requirements. The OCC chose a hybrid approach: a principles-based diversification standard with only two numerical limits. Issuers must hold at least 5% of reserves in demand deposits or Federal Reserve balances, down from the proposed 10%. They may have no more than 40% of reserves exposed to any one counterparty, though exposures to the U.S. government, qualifying custodians, and centrally cleared repos don’t count toward that limit.The proposed weekly liquidity, weighted average maturity, and minimum insured deposit requirements were dropped. To offset those cuts, the rule adds stress testing, which requires issuers to show they can turn reserves into cash, and may require a buffer above 100% backing. Excess reserves can be withdrawn at any time after due diligence, rather than once a month. The proposed requirement that no more than 50% of required daily liquidity could be held at any single eligible financial institution was also eliminated.

Yield. The final rule restates the statutory ban on paying interest or yield solely in connection with holding, using, or retaining a payment stablecoin, and maintains the proposal’s anti-evasion provision. The OCC did not define “interest” or “yield” and will look to economic substance rather than labels. Payments by an agent on the issuer’s behalf may be covered by the ban, but there may be payments that are outside the scope (e.g. indirect payments not made solely in connection with the holding, use, or retention of a payment stablecoin). Further, the ban applies equally to retail and institutional holders but does not reach interest on deposits, including tokenized deposits. There are no safe harbors for rewards programs that existed before the Act, de minimis payments, securities arrangements, or white-label partners.The OCC dropped its proposed rebuttable presumption that certain arrangements with affiliates and related third parties violate the ban, saying it could have been both overinclusive and underinclusive in a nascent market. Rather than issue guidance now, the OCC will monitor arrangements through applications and supervision and act where it finds violations or evasion. It expects later to propose a rule clarifying the ban.

Redemption. The two-business-day deadline was adopted in the final rule with clarification as to when the clock begins and ends. The proposal’s automatic seven-day extension was removed from the final rule. Instead, if redemption requests for a brand exceed 10% of its outstanding coins within 24 hours, the issuer must notify the OCC within 24 hours and at that point may ask for an extension.

Capital. Capital is still set issuer by the issuer, but a USD5M minimum now applies for as long as the issuer exists, not just during its first three years. During that de novo period, the issuer must hold the greater of its licensing amount or USD5M. Issuers must also keep an operational backstop of liquid assets equal to 12 months of total expenses. Up to 50% of the backstop can be funded with qualifying subordinated, unsecured debt with at least a five-year maturity. Capital and backstop requirements must be met at all times, not just at quarter-end. Issuers must notify the OCC within 24 hours of any shortfall and report each quarter whether they complied on every day of the quarter. The automatic restrictions still apply only if the shortfall continues at quarter-end, although the OCC can impose them earlier. Separately, any uninsured national trust bank, whether or not it issues payment stablecoins, may elect to comply with the new capital and operational backstop framework with prior OCC approval.

Other notable changes include:2

The OCC declined to impose a one-brand-per-issuer restriction, permitting issuers to support multiple stablecoin brands, including white-label arrangements, although it may impose case-specific conditions.

The rule expressly permits qualifying reserve trust arrangements, including security interests for the sole benefit of payment stablecoin holders, subject to protections for timely redemption and holders’ claims in insolvency.

Issuers must disclose that payment stablecoins are not legal tender and that stablecoins are not deposits and are not federally insured or guaranteed.

Foreign-exchange risk management is now required for stablecoins not denominated in U.S. dollars.

Income earned on reserves is not subject to the withdrawal restriction.

The rule now accommodates special purpose vehicle (SPV) issuers designed to protect the rights of stablecoin holders, with a separate composition report for each SPV.

For affiliate and insider transactions, the proposal’s “excessive” standard is replaced with a test of whether a transaction is “quantitatively detrimental” in light of the issuer’s business model. Transactions posing significant risk of material financial loss are addressed separately, and issuers must meet these conditions both individually and in the aggregate.

Nonbank state issuers that moved into the federal framework can return to state-only supervision once their issuance falls to USD10B or less, either on request or by OCC determination. The OCC keeps backup enforcement authority over issuers that return.

GENIUS Act implementation scorecard Rule Proposal issued Final rule Department of the Treasury 4/1/26 (substantially similar) 8/18/26 (payment stablecoin issuance and treatment) 9/30/26 (interim final rule on Stablecoin Certification Review Committee) Federal Reserve (application) 9/24/26 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) 12/16/26 (licensing) 4/7/26 (issuance) 5/22/26 (AML/sanctions compliance) Reporting Form 7/17/26 FDIC, Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) (capital, liquidity, risk management) 2/26/26 (OCC) 4/10/26 (FDIC) OCC - Issued 10/21/26; Effective 1/18/27 and 1/18/28 National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) 2/11/26 (NCUA licensing), 4/18/26 (NCUA capital, liquidity, risk management) Treasury Secretary, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) (AML and sanctions compliance program) 4/8/26 FinCEN, OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, NCUA (customer identification program) 6/18/26

Footnotes

1. Implementing the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act for the Issuance of Stablecoins by Entities Subject to the Jurisdiction of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Docket ID OCC-2025-0372, RIN 1557-AF41 (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, final rule) (to be codified at 12 C.F.R. pts. 3, 6, 8, 15, 19).