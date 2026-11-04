OCC Doubles Down On Its Challenge To States’ Lawsuit Over Interest-On-Mortgage Escrow Rules, Urging Dismissal Or Transfer To D.C.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has filed on November 2,2026 its reply brief in support of its motion to dismiss, or alternatively transfer to the District of Columbia, a lawsuit brought by Oregon and nine other states challenging two OCC rules issued on May 15, 2026, concerning the preemption of state interest-on-mortgage escrow laws. The OCC’s November 2 reply reinforces the arguments made in its opening brief and takes particular aim at what it characterizes as the States’ attempt to manufacture standing and venue by joining forces in Oregon to avoid unfavorable Second Circuit precedent.

The litigation, filed in the District of Oregon (Oregon v. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, No. 3:26-cv-01672-SI), challenges two related but legally distinct OCC actions: the Real Estate Lending Escrow Accounts rule (the Powers Rule), 91 Fed. Reg. 29340 (May 19, 2026), and the Preemption Determination: State Interest-on-Mortgage Escrow Laws, 91 Fed. Reg. 29350 (May 19, 2026).

As we previously discussed, the Powers Rule codifies the OCC’s position concerning national banks’ authority over mortgage escrow accounts, while the Preemption Determination expressly identifies state interest-on-mortgage escrow laws that the OCC concludes are preempted by federal law. The States contend that the OCC exceeded its authority under the National Bank Act and failed to comply with the restrictions Congress imposed in the Dodd-Frank Act on OCC preemption determinations.

The OCC’s reply addresses three principal issues: the States’ standing to bring the lawsuit, the propriety of litigating the case in Oregon rather than Washington, D.C., and the States’ challenge to the OCC’s statutory authority to promulgate the Powers Rule.

The OCC Says the States Have Failed to Establish Standing or Ripeness

The OCC’s principal jurisdictional argument is that the States have not identified an actual, concrete injury resulting from either OCC action. According to the OCC, the States’ assertion that they have a sovereign interest in enforcing their own interest-on-mortgage escrow laws is insufficient, standing alone, to establish standing.

The OCC emphasizes that the States have not alleged that any national bank is actually refusing to pay interest on escrow accounts in accordance with Oregon law. Moreover, neither the Powers Rule nor the Preemption Determination prohibits a national bank from voluntarily complying with an otherwise applicable state interest-on-mortgage escrow requirement. The OCC argues that the States therefore cannot establish an actual conflict between federal and state law.

The OCC distinguishes the authorities relied upon by the States, arguing that those cases involved federal requirements that actually prevented states from enforcing their own laws. Here, by contrast, any injury depends on the hypothetical possibility that a national bank will elect not to comply with a state interest-on-mortgage escrow law.

The OCC also invokes the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Trump v. California, 609 U.S. 1032 (2026), emphasizing that standing and ripeness are related but distinct requirements. Even if the States could establish some prospective injury to their sovereign interests, the OCC argues, that injury is not ripe because it depends on future actions by national banks that may never occur.

An interesting aspect of the OCC’s argument is its reliance on the distinction between an abstract disagreement over the enforceability of state law and an actual inability to enforce that law because of conflicting federal requirements. The OCC maintains that the latter is necessary to establish the kind of concrete injury required for judicial review.

The OCC separately argues that the States have failed to allege an injury attributable to the Powers Rule itself. In its view, the States cannot simply treat the Powers Rule and the Preemption Determination as interchangeable. The two are separate agency actions, and standing must be established with respect to each challenged action. The OCC also contends that the States cannot cure deficiencies in their complaint by offering additional theories of injury for the first time in their opposition brief.

Cantero II Creates a Separate Standing Problem for Three States

Perhaps the most consequential part of the OCC’s reply concerns the Second Circuit’s recent decision in Cantero v. Bank of America, N.A., 175 F.4th 201 (2d Cir. 2026) (Cantero II).

As we have previously discussed, on remand from the Supreme Court, the Second Circuit held that the National Bank Act preempts New York’s interest-on-mortgage escrow statute. The OCC argues that this decision independently establishes preemption in the Second Circuit, regardless of the OCC’s two May 19 rules.

That argument creates a particular problem for New York, Connecticut, and Vermont, three of the plaintiff States. According to the OCC, those States cannot establish either traceability or redressability because their alleged injuries would exist even if the court were to invalidate the OCC’s rules. Cantero II, rather than the OCC’s regulatory actions, would independently prevent enforcement of their interest-on-mortgage escrow requirements against national banks.

The States attempt to distinguish Cantero II on the ground that the Second Circuit considered only New York’s statute, not the materially different statutes of Connecticut and Vermont. The OCC responds that the States have failed to explain why the differences matter or why Cantero II would not control in the other Second Circuit jurisdictions.

The OCC also points out what it regards as an inconsistency in the States’ position. The States seek to distinguish Cantero II because it addressed only New York’s statute, while simultaneously relying on the First and Ninth Circuit decisions in Conti v. Citizens Bank, N.A. and Kivett v. Flagstar Bank, FSB, which addressed Rhode Island’s and California’s statutes, respectively, as favorable precedent for other States.

The OCC contends that the States cannot have it both ways.

The OCC further questions whether the Second Circuit States can rely on the other States’ asserted standing to maintain the lawsuit, particularly in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. CASA, Inc., 606 U.S. 831 (2025), restricting the availability of universal injunctions.

The OCC Continues to Press Its Forum-Shopping Argument

The OCC devotes substantial attention to its alternative request to transfer the litigation to the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit was brought in Oregon, where only one of the ten plaintiff States is located. The OCC argues that the other nine States cannot simply piggyback on Oregon’s alleged standing and venue to establish their own entitlement to litigate there.

The OCC focuses on 28 U.S.C. § 1391(e)(1), the special venue provision governing actions against federal agencies and officers. It contends that the statute’s language requires additional plaintiffs joining an action to satisfy applicable venue requirements independently. According to the OCC, the States have not demonstrated that the nine non-Oregon plaintiffs satisfy those requirements.

The OCC also challenges the States’ reliance on Ninth Circuit precedent permitting multiple plaintiffs to litigate together in a single forum. It argues that the earlier decisions did not adequately address the statutory language and should not control in light of the Supreme Court’s more recent emphasis on textual statutory interpretation.

Even assuming venue is technically proper in Oregon, the OCC argues that the case should be transferred under 28 U.S.C. § 1404(a).

Its argument is straightforward: the OCC is headquartered in Washington, D.C.; the regulatory decisions were made there; the administrative record was generated there; and the relevant agency officials and records are located there. The OCC also points out that nine of the ten plaintiff States are not located in Oregon and that the case involves the laws of ten different States, rather than any uniquely Oregon legal issue.

The OCC further argues that the States’ choice of forum deserves little deference because the litigation reflects an effort to avoid unfavorable precedent in the Second Circuit. In particular, the OCC contends that New York, Connecticut, and Vermont are attempting to circumvent Cantero II by joining a lawsuit in a jurisdiction where they believe they can obtain a more favorable result.

The OCC argues that transferring the case to Washington, D.C., would not interfere with the States’ ability to litigate together or retain the Oregon Attorney General’s Office as lead counsel. It would simply place the litigation in the forum where the challenged agency actions were actually developed and adopted.

The OCC Defends Its Authority to Issue the Powers Rule

Finally, the OCC addresses the States’ argument that the Powers Rule exceeds the OCC’s statutory authority and violates the procedural requirements imposed by Dodd-Frank.

This portion of the reply is particularly important because the OCC seeks to distinguish the legal authority for issuing the Powers Rule from the authority and procedures governing an OCC preemption determination.

The OCC maintains that the National Bank Act, including 12 U.S.C. § 371, provides ample authority for the Powers Rule, which it characterizes as a rule codifying and clarifying longstanding national bank powers concerning real estate lending and mortgage escrow accounts.

The States argue that the Powers Rule must satisfy Dodd-Frank’s procedural requirements because it has a preemptive effect. The OCC rejects that reasoning, arguing that Dodd-Frank’s requirements apply to affirmative OCC preemption determinations, not every agency rule that might have some preemptive effect.

Relying on Smiley v. Citibank (S.D.), N.A., 517 U.S. 735 (1996), the OCC emphasizes the distinction between interpreting the substantive meaning of federal law and determining whether that law preempts a particular state law.

The OCC maintains that the Powers Rule falls into the first category, while the separate Preemption Determination falls into the second. Consequently, the OCC argues, the procedural requirements of 12 U.S.C. § 25b(b)(3) and (b)(5) do not apply to the Powers Rule merely because it may have preemptive consequences.

The OCC also rejects the States’ contention that Dodd-Frank and the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) displace its authority under the National Bank Act. According to the OCC, Dodd-Frank regulates the OCC’s authority to make preemption determinations but does not curtail its separate rulemaking authority under the National Bank Act. Similarly, the OCC argues that TILA’s escrow requirements for certain mortgage transactions do not eliminate the OCC’s authority to issue the Powers Rule, which expressly recognizes that national banks remain subject to applicable federal statutory requirements.

The OCC therefore asks the court to dismiss Count One insofar as it challenges the Powers Rule.

What’s Next?

The OCC’s reply completes the briefing on its motion to dismiss or transfer. The brief does not, however, resolve the separate dispute over the States’ request for a partial stay of proceedings pending the Supreme Court’s consideration of related interest-on-mortgage escrow cases. On November 6, 2026, the OCC must file its reply brief in support of its request for a partial stay of proceedings and in response to the State’s brief opposing the OCC’s request for a partial stay of proceedings

The broader litigation remains important for the future of state interest-on-mortgage escrow laws and the OCC’s authority to determine when those laws are preempted by the National Bank Act.

There are two particularly significant issues to watch. First, will the court accept the OCC’s argument that the States lack standing because they have not alleged that any national bank has actually refused to comply with their interest-on-mortgage escrow laws? Second, will the court agree that the States’ decision to bring a ten-state lawsuit in Oregon warrants transfer to the District of Columbia, particularly given the OCC’s argument that three of the plaintiff States are attempting to avoid the consequences of Cantero II?

The court’s resolution of these threshold issues could materially affect not only where this litigation proceeds, but whether it proceeds at all. The Court has stated in its scheduling order that it intends to decide the OCC’s two motions prior to November 20, 2026.