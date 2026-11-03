Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Nasdaq Adopts A Uniform $4.00 Minimum Price Requirement For Initial Listings On The Nasdaq Capital Market

Sheppard
Sheppard
Contributor
Sheppard

Sheppard

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more...

View firm profile
Explore more from Sheppard

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Nasdaq's amendment to raise the minimum share price requirement for initial listings on The Nasdaq Capital Market from as low as $2.00 to a uniform $4.00. This change eliminates alternative pricing criteria based on assets, income, or revenue history, and introduces a public monitoring list for grandfathered companies that fall below compliance thresholds.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Nazia Khan
Nazia Khan
Seth Lemings
Seth Lemings
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 7, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission") issued notice of the immediate effectiveness of an amendment filed by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on September 30, 2026 to amend Nasdaq Listing Rule 5505 (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will require companies seeking initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market to satisfy a minimum $4.00 share price.

Currently, companies seeking a listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market may list securities priced between $2.00 and $4.00, but only if those securities also meet additional criteria that qualify them for an exclusion from the SEC’s “penny stock” definition (as defined under Exchange Act Rule 3a51-1(g)).

Per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5505(a)(1)(B)), a company satisfying the Equity Standard or the Net Income Standard may list its securities at a minimum price of $3.00 per share, while a company satisfying the Market Value of Listed Securities Standard may list its securities at a minimum price of $2.00 per share; provided, however, that in either case, such company demonstrates it has: (i) net tangible assets in excess of $2 million if it has been in continuous operation for at least three years; (ii) net tangible assets in excess of $5 million if it has been in continuous operation for less than three years; or (iii) average revenue of at least $6 million over the preceding three years.

Nasdaq has cited conformity with its peer exchanges as one justification for the Amendment, coupled with a separate policy concern that lower-priced securities are inherently more vulnerable to manipulation and price swings, a risk the new uniform $4.00 floor is meant to curb.

Impacts of the Amendment

Pursuant to the Amendment, a uniform minimum price of $4.00 per share will be applicable to initial listings on The Nasdaq Capital Market and no alternative price based on assets, income, or revenue history will be available.

Companies that obtained their listing in reliance on the former alternative prices will be grandfathered and will retain their listing on Nasdaq. Nasdaq will, however, monitor these issuers for signs of financial deterioration. If a grandfathered company falls below the net tangible asset or revenue thresholds it originally relied on for listing, and no other penny-stock exclusion is available, Nasdaq will add that company to a public list, regularly updated by Nasdaq. To be removed from that list, the company’s stock must close at or above $4.00 for five consecutive business days, and the company must comply with all other applicable listing requirements at that time.

Inclusion on this public list carries dire consequences as the company's stock will become subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules. Consequences include:

  • Onerous broker-dealer restrictions. Before executing a trade, a broker must provide the investor with a risk disclosure document, make a written determination that the stock is a suitable investment for that specific buyer, and obtain the buyer's written consent.
  • Drastically reduced liquidity. The compliance burden and legal exposure created by the penny stock rules lead many brokerage platforms and individual brokers to simply decline to execute trades in penny stocks, stifling trading volume and liquidity.
  • Institutional abandonment. Appearing on Nasdaq's list signals financial deterioration, and because many institutional investors, mutual funds, and ETFs voluntarily restrict or avoid penny stock holdings under their own investment policies, the company may face institutional sell-offs.
  • The reverse-split trap. Removal from the list requires a company’s stock to close at or above $4.00 for five consecutive business days, and for a financially deteriorating company, a reverse stock split may be the only way to attain that price, a move that can itself trigger further downward pressure on the stock.
  • Negative market reaction. Appearing on a publicly available Nasdaq list may also draw negative attention from investors, analysts, and the financial press, independent of direct regulatory consequences.

Effective Date and SEC’s Authority to Suspend

While the Amendment took effect immediately upon filing, Nasdaq does not intend for the rule to be operative until 30 days after filing, or until October 30, 2026. This delayed rollout is intended to give companies already well into the listing process under the prior rules a chance to complete their listings under the old framework, rather than being disrupted midstream by the change.

Separately, the Commission has standing authority to step in and suspend the Amendment at any point during the 60 days following the filing date, if it concludes that doing so would serve investor protection, the public interest, or the broader purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A suspension would trigger formal proceedings to decide whether the Amendment is ultimately approved or disapproved.

Practical Considerations

  • Companies with a listing application already in progress that are relying on the lower-price listing criteria should prioritize completing the listing process prior to the October 30, 2026 cutoff, as this alternative will no longer be available after such date irrespective of whether a company has a Nasdaq application on file.
  • Companies contemplating a future listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, whether by initial public offering, uplisting from the OTC Markets, or otherwise should structure their listing around a minimum $4.00 share price.
  • Companies that listed under the lower-price listing criteria should not assume this matter has been fully resolved. Such companies are advised to periodically review Nasdaq's published list, as inclusion on that list may give rise to penny stock-related obligations for broker-dealers that effect transactions in the company's securities.
  • Because the SEC's 60-day suspension window remains open, the Amendment should not yet be regarded as fully settled. Companies with a listing currently in process are advised to monitor further SEC action and to incorporate appropriate contingency into their timelines.

This development should be considered in the context of Nasdaq's broader initiatives. Recently, Nasdaq has pursued several changes aimed at tightening its listing and trading standards, among them a proposal, now on hold, to impose a $5 million minimum market value requirement for continued listing.

Sheppard regularly advises public companies, underwriters, and institutional investors on matters involving SEC compliance, exchange listing standards, securities offerings, and corporate governance. Companies evaluating a prospective Nasdaq Capital Market listing, or otherwise affected by Nasdaq's recent market quality initiatives, are encouraged to consult with experienced legal and financial advisors, and our firm is available to assist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SEC Advances “Responsible Retailization” Through A Potential Accredited Investor Exam And Potential Regulated Fund Reforms

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued two rule proposals and five notices aimed at expanding investors’ access to private markets. The package would add ways to qualify as an accredited investor, including passing a new exam administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), broaden performance-based compensation and modernize regulated funds, including interval funds and business development companies (BDCs).
United StatesFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

The SEC has proposed sweeping amendments to expand retail investor access to private market strategies, including changes to performance-based compensation rules for registered investment advisers and modernization of the interval fund framework. The proposals also explore new credential-based pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, potentially opening private offerings to a broader pool of eligible participants.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

SEC Approves FINRA’s New “Outside Activities” Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA Rule 3290, which will replace existing rules governing outside business activities and private securities transactions for registered persons. This new rule narrows the scope to focus on investment-related activities while maintaining similar supervisory obligations for member firms. Understanding the key changes and implementation requirements will be critical for broker-dealers as they update their compliance policies and procedures.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Changes And Seeks Comments On Additional Accredited Investor Pathways

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed six new pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, moving beyond traditional income and wealth thresholds. These changes would allow qualification through professional certifications like CPA, CFA, and CFP designations, as well as through a new FINRA-administered exam testing securities knowledge.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

FDA Balances Peptide Policy With Enforcement Against Unlawful Peptide Sellers

Over the past year, industry has had a front row seat as the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or the “Agency”) decides just how much leeway it wants to afford the manufacture, marketing, and sale of peptide products, and just where it wants to draw the line. Despite the recent decision of FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (“PCAC”) to recommend a number of peptides for inclusion on the 503A bulks list process — a move that represents a potentially more permissive stance toward peptide regulation, at least in terms of what can and cannot be compounded under 503A...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

The Ninth Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of DMCA CMI Removal Claim Against AI Code Generator – Output Is A New Work Not A Copy Of Training Data

There was a significant ruling in the Doe v. Github case involving training of AI code generator models on open source. The United States Court of Appeals for The Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court ruling dismissing part of an action brought under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) by programmers against GitHub, Inc., and other defendants. The issues centered on whether defendants removed copyright management information (CMI) from content used to train the AI code generator models.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

Massachusetts Issues Guidance On Data Center Development Under Executive Order 658

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has issued Executive Order 658, establishing comprehensive permitting and regulatory standards for data centers exceeding 25 MW of peak electricity demand. The Order mandates community benefits agreements, clean energy procurement protocols, and coordination across multiple state agencies to ensure responsible development that protects ratepayers, communities, and the environment. This action positions Massachusetts alongside other states implementing stricter oversight o
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Sheppard
Sheppard