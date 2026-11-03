Nasdaq Adopts A Uniform $4.00 Minimum Price Requirement For Initial Listings On The Nasdaq Capital Market

On October 7, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission") issued notice of the immediate effectiveness of an amendment filed by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on September 30, 2026 to amend Nasdaq Listing Rule 5505 (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will require companies seeking initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market to satisfy a minimum $4.00 share price.

Currently, companies seeking a listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market may list securities priced between $2.00 and $4.00, but only if those securities also meet additional criteria that qualify them for an exclusion from the SEC’s “penny stock” definition (as defined under Exchange Act Rule 3a51-1(g)).

Per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5505(a)(1)(B)), a company satisfying the Equity Standard or the Net Income Standard may list its securities at a minimum price of $3.00 per share, while a company satisfying the Market Value of Listed Securities Standard may list its securities at a minimum price of $2.00 per share; provided, however, that in either case, such company demonstrates it has: (i) net tangible assets in excess of $2 million if it has been in continuous operation for at least three years; (ii) net tangible assets in excess of $5 million if it has been in continuous operation for less than three years; or (iii) average revenue of at least $6 million over the preceding three years.

Nasdaq has cited conformity with its peer exchanges as one justification for the Amendment, coupled with a separate policy concern that lower-priced securities are inherently more vulnerable to manipulation and price swings, a risk the new uniform $4.00 floor is meant to curb.

Impacts of the Amendment

Pursuant to the Amendment, a uniform minimum price of $4.00 per share will be applicable to initial listings on The Nasdaq Capital Market and no alternative price based on assets, income, or revenue history will be available.

Companies that obtained their listing in reliance on the former alternative prices will be grandfathered and will retain their listing on Nasdaq. Nasdaq will, however, monitor these issuers for signs of financial deterioration. If a grandfathered company falls below the net tangible asset or revenue thresholds it originally relied on for listing, and no other penny-stock exclusion is available, Nasdaq will add that company to a public list, regularly updated by Nasdaq. To be removed from that list, the company’s stock must close at or above $4.00 for five consecutive business days, and the company must comply with all other applicable listing requirements at that time.

Inclusion on this public list carries dire consequences as the company's stock will become subject to the SEC's "penny stock" rules. Consequences include:

Onerous broker-dealer restrictions. Before executing a trade, a broker must provide the investor with a risk disclosure document, make a written determination that the stock is a suitable investment for that specific buyer, and obtain the buyer's written consent.

Drastically reduced liquidity. The compliance burden and legal exposure created by the penny stock rules lead many brokerage platforms and individual brokers to simply decline to execute trades in penny stocks, stifling trading volume and liquidity.

Institutional abandonment. Appearing on Nasdaq's list signals financial deterioration, and because many institutional investors, mutual funds, and ETFs voluntarily restrict or avoid penny stock holdings under their own investment policies, the company may face institutional sell-offs.

The reverse-split trap. Removal from the list requires a company’s stock to close at or above $4.00 for five consecutive business days, and for a financially deteriorating company, a reverse stock split may be the only way to attain that price, a move that can itself trigger further downward pressure on the stock.

Negative market reaction. Appearing on a publicly available Nasdaq list may also draw negative attention from investors, analysts, and the financial press, independent of direct regulatory consequences.

Effective Date and SEC’s Authority to Suspend

While the Amendment took effect immediately upon filing, Nasdaq does not intend for the rule to be operative until 30 days after filing, or until October 30, 2026. This delayed rollout is intended to give companies already well into the listing process under the prior rules a chance to complete their listings under the old framework, rather than being disrupted midstream by the change.

Separately, the Commission has standing authority to step in and suspend the Amendment at any point during the 60 days following the filing date, if it concludes that doing so would serve investor protection, the public interest, or the broader purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A suspension would trigger formal proceedings to decide whether the Amendment is ultimately approved or disapproved.

Practical Considerations

Companies with a listing application already in progress that are relying on the lower-price listing criteria should prioritize completing the listing process prior to the October 30, 2026 cutoff, as this alternative will no longer be available after such date irrespective of whether a company has a Nasdaq application on file.

Companies contemplating a future listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, whether by initial public offering, uplisting from the OTC Markets, or otherwise should structure their listing around a minimum $4.00 share price.

Companies that listed under the lower-price listing criteria should not assume this matter has been fully resolved. Such companies are advised to periodically review Nasdaq's published list, as inclusion on that list may give rise to penny stock-related obligations for broker-dealers that effect transactions in the company's securities.

Because the SEC's 60-day suspension window remains open, the Amendment should not yet be regarded as fully settled. Companies with a listing currently in process are advised to monitor further SEC action and to incorporate appropriate contingency into their timelines.

This development should be considered in the context of Nasdaq's broader initiatives. Recently, Nasdaq has pursued several changes aimed at tightening its listing and trading standards, among them a proposal, now on hold, to impose a $5 million minimum market value requirement for continued listing.

Sheppard regularly advises public companies, underwriters, and institutional investors on matters involving SEC compliance, exchange listing standards, securities offerings, and corporate governance. Companies evaluating a prospective Nasdaq Capital Market listing, or otherwise affected by Nasdaq's recent market quality initiatives, are encouraged to consult with experienced legal and financial advisors, and our firm is available to assist.