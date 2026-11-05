Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Mortgage Warehouse Lenders And The Risk Of Rising Interest Rates

Sheppard
Sheppard
Contributor
Sheppard

Sheppard

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more...

View firm profile
Explore more from Sheppard

Rising interest rates are top of mind for mortgage lenders, and for good reason: the 30-year fixed rate has increased by 25% since the first quarter of 2026.[1] While originators look for ways to keep loan volume up, warehouse lenders face more immediate credit and liquidity risks in a rising interest rate environment.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Brandon Faus
Brandon Faus
Colleen H. McDonald
Colleen H. McDonald
Author LinkedIn connections

Rising interest rates are top of mind for mortgage lenders, and for good reason: the 30-year fixed rate has increased by 25% since the first quarter of 2026.1 While originators look for ways to keep loan volume up, warehouse lenders face more immediate credit and liquidity risks in a rising interest rate environment.

Warehouse lenders provide originators with short-term credit secured by newly originated mortgage loans. Originators use the funds to close loans, hold them on the warehouse line for weeks or months, then sell them to a take-out investor, such as Fannie Mae. The sale proceeds repay the warehouse advance and free up capacity for new loans.

This model works smoothly when rates are stable and loans trade at or above par. But when rates rise after funding, investors will pay less for loans carrying below-market rates. A loan’s value can then fall below the outstanding warehouse advance. If the decline eats through the initial collateral cushion, the lender faces a shortfall: selling the loan will not bring in enough cash proceeds to repay the advance.

Putting It Into Practice: Warehouse lenders have weathered significant interest rate swings, but that resilience is no accident. Over decades, they have refined their contracts to address these risks. Key protections include advance rates that adjust borrowing availability as collateral values change and collateral packages that reflect the originator’s net economic exposure, not just the gross value of mortgage loans.

One approach is to require originators to keep forward sale commitments or TBA hedges in place at all times, covering at least a specified percentage of the total market value of warehoused loans. Lenders may also require regular reports showing each hedge’s notional amount, price and counterparty.

Warehouse lenders should also take a close look at their loan and security agreements. Their security interests should cover all of the originator’s rights in TBA trades and MBS forward contracts related to warehoused loans, including proceeds, and be properly perfected. For cash-settled contracts, that may mean putting control agreements in place with the relevant broker-dealers to perfect security interests in settlement accounts. But there’s a practical catch: a perfected security interest does not guarantee cash when a margin call or repayment comes due. Lenders should check settlement timing, restrictions on access to proceeds, counterparty netting and setoff rights, and conditions for releasing or applying settlement funds. The question is whether those funds will be available when needed.

Counting eligible hedge value alongside mortgage loans can bring collateral coverage closer to the originator’s economic position. That may ease liquidity pressure from rising rates, but only if the value can be accessed when needed. What might that look like? The borrowing base could equal (i) the market value of eligible mortgage loans pledged to the warehouse lender multiplied by the applicable advance rate, plus (ii) the mark-to-market value of related hedging instruments, less applicable haircuts and reserves. Those reserves should account for negative hedge values and related margin, settlement and other obligations not already reflected in the calculation. The agreed hedge eligibility criteria should address whether the lender can turn that value into cash in time to meet repayment and margin obligations. All collateral should be valued daily using approved pricing sources.

The Takeaway: Managing rising-rate risk takes more than a collateral cushion. Warehouse lenders should pair market-based advance rates with clear hedging requirements, regular valuations and properly perfected security interests in hedge rights and proceeds. Just as important, they should confirm that any hedge value counted toward borrowing availability can be turned into cash when repayment or margin obligations come due.

Footnote

1. Mortgage News Daily, https://www.mortgagenewsdaily.com/mortgage-rates/30-year-fixed (comparing the average 30-year fixed interest rate of 7.5% in October 2026 with 6% in March 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SEC Advances “Responsible Retailization” Through A Potential Accredited Investor Exam And Potential Regulated Fund Reforms

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued two rule proposals and five notices aimed at expanding investors’ access to private markets. The package would add ways to qualify as an accredited investor, including passing a new exam administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), broaden performance-based compensation and modernize regulated funds, including interval funds and business development companies (BDCs).
United StatesFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

The SEC has proposed sweeping amendments to expand retail investor access to private market strategies, including changes to performance-based compensation rules for registered investment advisers and modernization of the interval fund framework. The proposals also explore new credential-based pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, potentially opening private offerings to a broader pool of eligible participants.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

SEC Approves FINRA’s New “Outside Activities” Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA Rule 3290, which will replace existing rules governing outside business activities and private securities transactions for registered persons. This new rule narrows the scope to focus on investment-related activities while maintaining similar supervisory obligations for member firms. Understanding the key changes and implementation requirements will be critical for broker-dealers as they update their compliance policies and procedures.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Changes And Seeks Comments On Additional Accredited Investor Pathways

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed six new pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, moving beyond traditional income and wealth thresholds. These changes would allow qualification through professional certifications like CPA, CFA, and CFP designations, as well as through a new FINRA-administered exam testing securities knowledge.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

FDA Balances Peptide Policy With Enforcement Against Unlawful Peptide Sellers

Over the past year, industry has had a front row seat as the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or the “Agency”) decides just how much leeway it wants to afford the manufacture, marketing, and sale of peptide products, and just where it wants to draw the line. Despite the recent decision of FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (“PCAC”) to recommend a number of peptides for inclusion on the 503A bulks list process — a move that represents a potentially more permissive stance toward peptide regulation, at least in terms of what can and cannot be compounded under 503A...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

The Ninth Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of DMCA CMI Removal Claim Against AI Code Generator – Output Is A New Work Not A Copy Of Training Data

There was a significant ruling in the Doe v. Github case involving training of AI code generator models on open source. The United States Court of Appeals for The Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court ruling dismissing part of an action brought under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) by programmers against GitHub, Inc., and other defendants. The issues centered on whether defendants removed copyright management information (CMI) from content used to train the AI code generator models.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

Massachusetts Issues Guidance On Data Center Development Under Executive Order 658

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has issued Executive Order 658, establishing comprehensive permitting and regulatory standards for data centers exceeding 25 MW of peak electricity demand. The Order mandates community benefits agreements, clean energy procurement protocols, and coordination across multiple state agencies to ensure responsible development that protects ratepayers, communities, and the environment. This action positions Massachusetts alongside other states implementing stricter oversight o
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Sheppard
Sheppard