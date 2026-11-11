ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Milbank Space Business Review - October 2026
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Three space technology companies secured significant funding in October, with investments ranging from tens of millions to $30 million. The funding rounds attracted major investors including Alibaba Group, China Mobile, and prominent venture capital firms, signaling strong investor confidence in the space robotics and orbital security sectors.
October Fundraising & Financing Activity
October 8 – On-orbit security and national defense start-up Fortastra Corporation raised $30m in a Series A funding round led by First In Ventures, with participation from Upfront Ventures Management, LLC, Space Capital Management LLC, Rsquared Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, LLC and others.
October 12 – Space robotics start-up Anhui Xianyin Weilai Technology Co., Ltd. raised an unspecified “several hundred million” yuan (equal to tens of millions of U.S. dollars) across angel, pre-A and Series A funding rounds, with participation from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and others.
October 19 – Space robotics start-up Guoyo Xingchen (Shanghai) Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. raised $14.9m in a Series A funding round co-led by Yijing Capital, Fosun Capital and Luyao Capital.
Read more related news in Space Business Review October 2026.
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