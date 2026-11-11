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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Milbank Space Business Review - October 2026

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Three space technology companies secured significant funding in October, with investments ranging from tens of millions to $30 million. The funding rounds attracted major investors including Alibaba Group, China Mobile, and prominent venture capital firms, signaling strong investor confidence in the space robotics and orbital security sectors.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Bijan Ganji
Bijan Ganji
Dara Panahy
Dara Panahy
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October Fundraising & Financing Activity

October 8 – On-orbit security and national defense start-up Fortastra Corporation raised $30m in a Series A funding round led by First In Ventures, with participation from Upfront Ventures Management, LLC, Space Capital Management LLC, Rsquared Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, LLC and others.

October 12 – Space robotics start-up Anhui Xianyin Weilai Technology Co., Ltd. raised an unspecified “several hundred million” yuan (equal to tens of millions of U.S. dollars) across angel, pre-A and Series A funding rounds, with participation from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and others.

October 19 – Space robotics start-up Guoyo Xingchen (Shanghai) Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. raised $14.9m in a Series A funding round co-led by Yijing Capital, Fosun Capital and Luyao Capital.

Read more related news in Space Business Review October 2026

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