Milbank Space Business Review - October 2026

October Fundraising & Financing Activity

October 8 – On-orbit security and national defense start-up Fortastra Corporation raised $30m in a Series A funding round led by First In Ventures, with participation from Upfront Ventures Management, LLC, Space Capital Management LLC, Rsquared Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, LLC and others.

October 12 – Space robotics start-up Anhui Xianyin Weilai Technology Co., Ltd. raised an unspecified “several hundred million” yuan (equal to tens of millions of U.S. dollars) across angel, pre-A and Series A funding rounds, with participation from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and others.

October 19 – Space robotics start-up Guoyo Xingchen (Shanghai) Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. raised $14.9m in a Series A funding round co-led by Yijing Capital, Fosun Capital and Luyao Capital.

Read more related news in Space Business Review October 2026.