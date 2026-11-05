Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Lack Of "Clarity" Leads To CFTC Rulemaking Efforts

K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Contributor
K&L Gates

K&L Gates

The Firm K&L Gates is an integrated, international law firm. As a single global law firm, truly...

View firm profile
Explore more from K&L Gates

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has introduced a comprehensive framework to regulate retail cryptocurrency transactions through two complementary regulatory structures. This advanced notice of proposed rulemaking addresses the jurisdictional scope of crypto asset transactions and establishes tailored registration pathways for exchanges and market participants dealing in leveraged or financed crypto transactions.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Thoreau Bartmann
Thoreau Bartmann
Tamika P. Bent
Tamika P. Bent
Sarah V. Riddell
Sarah V. Riddell

After Congress’ failure to pass the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, or the CLARITY Act, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) introduced an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking (the ANPRM).1 The ANPRM seeks to facilitate secondary-market trading in crypto assets through two complementary frameworks for retail commodity transactions involving crypto assets (CTXs): Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions (Regulation CTX) and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets (Regulation CAM). The ANPRM is relevant both to firms considering a tailored CFTC registration pathway and to firms seeking clarity on remaining outside that framework, including through the actual delivery exception.

Since 2010, the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) has authorized the CFTC to regulate—as if they were futures contracts—any agreement, contract, or transaction in a commodity that is: (i) “entered into with, or offered to (even if not entered into with)” a retail person (i.e., a person that does not qualify as an eligible contract participant or eligible commercial entity); and (ii) “entered into, or offered (even if not entered into)” on a margined or leveraged basis or that is financed by the counterparty or offeror or a person acting in concert with the counterparty or offeror,2 unless actual delivery occurs within 28 days or a longer period as determined by the CFTC or another exception applies.3 

The CFTC previously issued guidance on the actual delivery exception for retail commodity transactions involving crypto assets, but this guidance was withdrawn in December 2025. The ANPRM would not only describe when a transaction falls within the scope of the CFTC’s jurisdiction but also would provide a regulatory framework governing CTXs and exchanges and other market participants dealing in those transactions. According to the CFTC, existing rules are not “fit-for-purpose” for the novel characteristics of crypto assets and blockchain technology. The CFTC believes that its prior “regulation by enforcement” approach misallocated CFTC resources without providing transparency into who would be held accountable and for what. The ANPRM also gives the CFTC the opportunity to benefit from notice and comment, which would better inform a rulemaking. The CFTC also states that a federal framework would protect retail customers, even in extreme market conditions, unlike the state money transmission licensure regime. 

Regulation CTX

Under the ANPRM, the CFTC proposes a framework to explain when a transaction involving crypto assets falls within the scope of Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the CEA by (i) clarifying when an “offer” is made; and (ii) defining actual delivery in the context of crypto assets. 

First, Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the CEA currently applies to commodity transactions where a counterparty, offeror, or person acting in concert or a similar basis with the counterparty or offeror offers leverage, margin, or financing to a retail counterparty (i.e., a “covered offer”). The CFTC proposed to define the term “covered offer” to clarify the scope of Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the CEA. Under the ANPRM, a covered offer could be established by documentation between a retail customer and counterparty, offeror, or other person setting forth the terms pursuant to which the customer may execute the CTX, including across an account, exchange, or product class. Under the CFTC’s preliminary interpretation, a customer who declines offered financing and pays in full can still enter into a CTX. 

The CFTC explains when a person would be acting in concert or a similar basis with a counterparty or offeror. According to the CFTC, this language may encompass financing arrangements that involve the material assistance of the counterparty or offeror, such as arrangements that the counterparty or offeror facilitates, arranges, endorses, influences, or introduces, including where the arrangements are subject to revenue-sharing agreements with the counterparty or offeror or accessed through a financing platform operated by the counterparty or offeror. 

Second, Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the CEA applies to CTXs when actual delivery of the crypto asset does not occur and no other statutory exception applies. In the context of crypto assets, actual delivery would mean the “transfer of some meaningful degree of possession or control,” which may require possession of private keys or other credentials to a digital wallet address or account associated with the specific crypto asset. An internal book entry alone would not constitute actual delivery. Where governance rights or staking is involved, the CFTC preliminarily believes that actual delivery may require, depending on the crypto asset’s characteristics, unfettered access to those rights or entitlements. For example, this may include the capacity to participate in (i) governance directly and on a disintermediated basis; or (ii) staking without being subject to fees charged by an intermediary.

Regulation CAM

Before describing how a new regulatory framework would apply to crypto asset exchanges, the CFTC explains its understanding of the typical CTX structure and life cycle, and how exchanges offering CTXs may structure their corporate organization with CFTC registrants. The CFTC believes that futures commission merchant (FCM) intermediation should be required for all CTXs. An exchange that lists solely CTXs could register as a crypto asset market (CAM), a tailored subcategory of a designated contract market (DCM), designed to address the risks and commercial realities of CTXs. Under the contemplated subcategory of DCM registration, an exchange would be subject to tailored statutory DCM Core Principles referred to as the “CAM Core Principles” and could also register as an FCM. The CFTC’s clearing regime and regulations applicable to derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs) would similarly be modified under a DCO CTX regime where the crypto exchange also could be registered with the CFTC as a DCO. The contemplated framework would not require a CAM to combine exchange, FCM, and DCO registrations and responsibilities within a single entity. A stand-alone CAM could operate with separately registered FCMs and DCOs, whether affiliated or not. The CFTC also contemplates allowing traditional DCMs to offer CTXs under their existing registrations.

The CFTC further outlined the kinds of requirements a crypto exchange would be subject to if regulations are adopted under Regulation CAM. For example, a proposed rulemaking following the ANPRM may lead to a crypto exchange needing to enumerate each type of leverage arrangement it offers in its rulebook. In addition, under such a new rulemaking, Core Principle 3’s prohibition on listing contracts that are readily susceptible to manipulation would continue to apply to these exchanges. The CFTC is considering issuing guidance on this Core Principle in the specific context of CTXs that could include an exchange disclosure requirement focused on manipulation risk. 

The CFTC seeks comment on other aspects of existing Core Principles, including how to set appropriate position limits and accountability levels applicable to crypto assets and whether Regulation CAM should adopt operational risk and system safeguard requirements to address unique risks that may arise when crypto assets or blockchain technology is involved. The CFTC also seeks comment on crypto custody (including, among other things, whether conditions applicable to a crypto custodian should differ from those applicable to custodians in the futures market and whether Part 190 of the CFTC’s regulations would need to be revised to address the commercial realities of CTXs), the types of institutions that qualify as eligible leverage providers, margin and related requirements, intermediation of CTX orders and related FCM issues (including net capital, customer segregation, and risk management requirements), and clearing and settling CTXs, among other topics. The CFTC also seeks comment on whether and how customer assets associated with uncleared CTXs would receive protection under the commodity broker bankruptcy framework.

Next Steps

The CFTC asks a range of questions that suggests that it is open to considering the unique nature of crypto assets and blockchain technology before adopting Regulation CAM and Regulation CTX. For example, the CFTC asks how an FCM may use blockchain technology to accept customer orders and conduct its business and whether regulatory obligations would pose a hurdle for FCMs to incorporate blockchain technology in these manners. The ANPRM provides interested crypto exchanges and others engaged in spot crypto transactions who wish to provide leverage or financing the opportunity to comment on all aspects of the ANPRM. Comments are due on or before 14 December 2026. 

Footnotes

1. Michael S. Selig, Chairman, CTFC, WSJ Op-Ed | CFTC’s New Rules for Crypto (Oct. 5, 2026), https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/SpeechesTestimony/seligstatement100526 (“Following the Senate’s failure to advance the Clarity Act this month, the CFTC is proposing rule-making concerning Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions (Regulation CTX) and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets (Regulation CAM).”). 

2. 7 U.S.C. § 2(c)(2)(D)(i). 

3. Id. § 2(c)(2)(D)(ii). 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SEC Advances “Responsible Retailization” Through A Potential Accredited Investor Exam And Potential Regulated Fund Reforms

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued two rule proposals and five notices aimed at expanding investors’ access to private markets. The package would add ways to qualify as an accredited investor, including passing a new exam administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), broaden performance-based compensation and modernize regulated funds, including interval funds and business development companies (BDCs).
United StatesFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

The SEC has proposed sweeping amendments to expand retail investor access to private market strategies, including changes to performance-based compensation rules for registered investment advisers and modernization of the interval fund framework. The proposals also explore new credential-based pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, potentially opening private offerings to a broader pool of eligible participants.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

SEC Approves FINRA’s New “Outside Activities” Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved FINRA Rule 3290, which will replace existing rules governing outside business activities and private securities transactions for registered persons. This new rule narrows the scope to focus on investment-related activities while maintaining similar supervisory obligations for member firms. Understanding the key changes and implementation requirements will be critical for broker-dealers as they update their compliance policies and procedures.
United StatesFinance and Banking
WilmerHale
WilmerHale
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Changes And Seeks Comments On Additional Accredited Investor Pathways

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed six new pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, moving beyond traditional income and wealth thresholds. These changes would allow qualification through professional certifications like CPA, CFA, and CFP designations, as well as through a new FINRA-administered exam testing securities knowledge.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

California Expands Sales And Use Tax To SaaS And Certain Digital Products Starting 1 January 2027

California is implementing a major tax policy shift that will subject software-as-a-service, remotely accessed software, and digital products to sales and use tax beginning January 1, 2027. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has proposed emergency regulations establishing sourcing rules, a $5 million threshold that shifts tax liability from retailers to purchasers, and key exemptions for custom software and certain service-based digital products.
United StatesTax
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Text-Message Marketing In Texas, One Year After SB 140

Texas Senate Bill 140 (SB 140) took effect 1 September 2025, and applies to conduct occurring on or after that date. The bill amended Section 302 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code to extend registration and disclosure requirements to text messages by expanding the definition of “Telephone solicitation,” which previously applied only to a “telephone call,” to include certain transmissions of text or graphic messages and images. In addition, SB 140 added a definition of “Telephone call” that incorporates the definition found in Section 304, which includes certain text or graphic messages and images, but excludes certain agreed-to transmissions.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

SEC And CFTC Open Door To Tokenized Markets After Clarity Fails To Advance

The SEC and CFTC have issued coordinated regulatory relief measures that significantly advance crypto-based trading infrastructure in US markets, bypassing Congressional gridlock on the CLARITY Act. These orders establish new frameworks for tokenized securities venues and passive software providers, potentially reshaping how digital assets are traded and accessed in regulated markets.
United StatesFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

EU AI Act: Final Guidelines On Transparency Obligations Under Article 50

The European Commission has issued guidelines on transparency obligations under Article 50 of the EU AI Act, clarifying how providers and deployers must inform individuals when they interact with AI systems or are exposed to AI-generated content. These non-binding guidelines address a wide range of AI applications, from chatbots to deepfake technologies, and establish four main transparency scenarios with specific disclosure requirements that businesses must now prepare to implement.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Venezuela's Reopening: Investment, Infrastructure, And Technology Opportunities In A Rebuilding Latin America

Venezuela's post-Maduro reopening is creating unprecedented opportunities for foreign investors across energy, mining, telecommunications, and infrastructure sectors. With expanding OFAC sanctions relief, landmark legislative reforms, and major US companies nearing multibillion-dollar deals, the country presents investment prospects not seen in a generation—though success requires disciplined navigation of corruption, security, and regulatory risks.
United StatesInternational Law
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

China’s A-Share Market Expands Closing-Price Trading: Implications For Funds And Institutional Investors

China's stock exchanges have implemented three major trading rule changes effective July 6, 2026, designed to enhance market quality and align practices with international standards. The reforms expand after-hours trading, modify public fund pricing mechanisms, and adjust price limits for risk-warning stocks. How will these structural changes impact institutional investors, ETF efficiency, and overall market participation in China's evolving capital markets?
ChinaFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

New EU Withdrawal Button Requirement: Practical Implications And Recommendations For US And Global Online Sellers

The European Union's new Consumer Rights Directive amendment introduces a mandatory "withdrawal button" for online merchants, fundamentally changing how consumers exercise their 14-day right of withdrawal from distance contracts. This requirement, effective June 19, 2026, applies to any trader—including US-based companies—actively selling to EU consumers, creating new compliance obligations around button placement, design standards, data collection, and confirmation processes. Understanding whic
European UnionConsumer Protection
K&L Gates
K&L Gates