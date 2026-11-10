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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Florida OFR Resolves Unlicensed Money Transmission Investigation

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The Florida Office of Financial Regulation reached a consent agreement with a business that allegedly conducted money transmission activities without proper licensing for over seven years. The settlement includes a $20,000 fine and commitments to comply with state money services business laws, while facilitating approval of a related company's pending license application.

United StatesFinance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Amanda Yap
Amanda Yap
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On November 3, the Florida OFR approved a consent agreement resolving allegations that a business conducted money transmission in Florida without a license.

The OFR learned of the business’s activity while reviewing a related company’s pending license application. The agreement states that the business neither admits nor denies the OFR’s finding, but for purposes of entering the agreement, consents to the finding that it conducted money transmission in Florida without a license from December 1, 2018, through February 9, 2026.

The business agreed to pay a $20,000 fine and comply with Florida’s Money Services Businesses law going forward. The OFR agreed to approve the related company’s pending money services business and money transmitter license application within one business day after entry of the final order.

Putting It Into Practice: The Florida OFR continues to enforce money transmission licensing requirements (previously discussed here). Companies seeking state licenses should assess affiliated entities’ activities and confirm that required licenses or exemptions are in place. Payment companies should review their licensing positions and application disclosures as their products and corporate structures change.

*Amanda Yap is a law clerk in the firm's Orange County office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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