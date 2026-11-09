CryptoLink Newsletter - September 2026

September 2026 reflected continued efforts by U.S. regulators to build out a digital asset framework, with stablecoins, custody and tokenized markets emerging as key areas of focus. The Federal Reserve Board proposed rules under the GENIUS Act that would require supervised payment stablecoin issuers to fully back stablecoins with high-quality liquid assets and satisfy standardized capital and risk-management requirements, while establishing a tailored application, reporting and appeals process for supervised banks seeking to issue stablecoins. Shortly after month-end, the SEC proposed allowing advisers and regulated funds to self-custody crypto assets when no permitted custodian is available, subject to safeguards for private-key management and transaction authorization, or to use qualifying state trust companies that segregate client assets. The SEC also issued a temporary, conditional “Innovation Exemption” permitting qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues to facilitate trading in certain tokenized NMS stocks through permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools, and CFTC staff updated its digital asset and blockchain FAQs to address tokenized investments of customer funds and blockchain-based recordkeeping.

Congressional and international developments were similarly significant. The Senate fell short of the 60 votes needed to begin consideration of the CLARITY Act, while the House Ways and Means Committee advanced the bipartisan Digital Asset Tax Certainty Act, which would establish rules for qualifying U.S. dollar stablecoin transactions and de minimis network fees, extend certain traditional financial-asset tax rules to digital assets and clarify the treatment of mining and staking income. A separate Senate Republican proposal, the ADAPT Act, would provide similar nonrecognition and de minimis treatment and address mining, staking, lending, mark-to-market accounting and anti-abuse rules. Outside the United States, the U.K. FCA identified activities that may require authorization under its forthcoming crypto-asset regime; the ESCB and EBA recommended refinements to MiCA involving stablecoin reserves, third-country multi-issuer schemes and crypto-asset lending; and ESMA identified AI and tokenization as priorities for its digital-innovation supervisory initiative. Regulators in Dubai and Hong Kong also expanded cooperation relating to tokenization initiatives and financial and compliance reporting by licensed virtual asset service providers.

In this issue

Key Developments

Key Enforcement Actions

Prediction Markets

Akin Thought Leadership

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