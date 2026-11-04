Consumer Finance Regulatory And Litigation News And Trends

This regular publication focuses on helping businesses navigate the ever-changing consumer finance regulatory landscape. In this edition:

Federal and state regulators continue to diverge on disparate impact and fair lending enforcement





The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) addresses payment processors, deceptive fees, and consumer-protection risks across financial services and digital platforms





Federal banking and consumer finance agencies revise supervisory standards and reconsider major regulatory priorities





States expand fair lending oversight and consumer finance enforcement through multistate actions and new regulatory frameworks

Federal developments

CFPB releases 2025 Fair Lending Annual Report. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued its 2025 Fair Lending Annual Report, describing the Bureau’s fair lending rulemaking, supervision and enforcement, interagency coordination, and stakeholder engagement during 2025. The report reflects changes in federal fair lending policy, including the CFPB’s decision to stop using disparate impact theories in supervision and enforcement and to focus its enforcement resources on intentional discrimination involving identifiable victims.

FTC abandons disparate impact claims and modifies existing consent orders. The FTC announced in an August 7, 2026 policy statement on disparate impact and “unfair discrimination” claims that it will not pursue claims based on disparate impact or “unfair discrimination” theories. In connection with that policy, the FTC also modified certain compliance obligations in existing matters with fair lending implications.

FTC announces payment-processor settlements totaling approximately USD17 million. The FTC resolved two separate enforcement actions against payment processors for allegedly facilitating merchant fraud. One processor agreed to pay USD4.85 million and implement enhanced merchant-screening and merchant-monitoring requirements, while the other agreed to pay USD12 million in consumer redress and accept restrictions on processing payments for specified high-risk merchants. Together, the matters reflect the FTC’s focus on payment processors’ responsibility to identify and respond to merchant-fraud risks.

FTC addresses deceptive and undisclosed fees across auto sales, bill payments, and travel bookings. The FTC pursued several enforcement actions involving allegedly deceptive or inadequately disclosed fees. The FTC and Connecticut secured a USD4 million settlement with Manchester City Nissan over alleged deceptive vehicle pricing and unauthorized charges, while Doxo Inc. agreed to pay USD2.1 million to resolve allegations involving misleading bill-payment advertisements, undisclosed fees, and recurring subscriptions. Separately, a global travel platform settled allegations involving hidden or pre-selected fees in connection with travel bookings and misrepresentations about total prices and the benefits of certain services.

OCC and FDIC adopt a new standard for unsafe or unsound practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) adopted a joint final rule defining “unsafe or unsound practice” for purposes of Section 8 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and revising standards governing Matters Requiring Attention and other supervisory communications. The rule focuses the agencies’ supervisory and enforcement standards on material financial risks and actual violations of banking or banking-related laws and regulations, and becomes effective November 2, 2026. The FDIC has also issued implementation guidance. See our client alert regarding this matter here.

CFPB regulatory agenda signals reconsideration of major consumer finance rules. The CFPB’s 2026 regulatory agenda reflects continued reconsideration of rules issued under prior leadership. The Federal Register regulatory agenda states that the Bureau’s agenda focuses in part on reconsidering recently completed rulemakings. It highlights three priorities: the May 2023 Section 1071 small business lending rule, the November 2024 Section 1033 personal financial data rights rule, and a rulemaking to clarify obligations under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.

Key items include:

Personal financial data rights reconsideration (Section 1033)





Small business lending data collection reconsideration (Section 1071)





Equal Credit Opportunity Act (Regulation B)





Payday, vehicle title, and certain high-cost installment loans reconsideration





Larger-participant rules





Unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices; ability-to-repay and qualified mortgages





Long-term actions, including rescinding loan originator compensation requirements under Regulation Z and reviewing discretionary mortgage servicing rules under Regulations X and Z

State developments

Fourteen state attorneys general reaffirm disparate impact protections and address algorithmic bias. In contrast with recent changes in federal enforcement policy, attorneys general from 14 states issued joint guidance reaffirming their position that disparate impact protections remain enforceable. The guidance addresses lending and other sectors and recommends scrutiny of machine-learning and algorithm-based tools for discriminatory outcomes. Separately, in April 2026, the New York Department of Financial Services reminded regulated entities that covered credit decisions resulting in disparate impact may constitute unlawful discrimination under New York Executive Law Section 296-a.

Forty-one states announce approximately USD700 million settlement with subprime auto lender. A coalition of 41 states and the District of Columbia reached an approximately USD700 million settlement with a large auto lender over alleged abusive and deceptive subprime auto-lending practices. The states alleged that the lender originated loans that it knew, or should have known, consumers could not afford and failed to reasonably prevent dealers from improperly “packing” their loans with vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) products.

California establishes recurring state fair lending examinations. California enacted the Fair Lending Examination Act, AB 801, establishing recurring fair lending examinations for specified state-chartered banks, credit unions, and residential mortgage lenders. Under the new framework, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation generally must examine covered institutions at least once every four years for compliance with nondiscrimination laws applicable to mortgage lending, subject to provisions allowing examination schedules to be adjusted in specified circumstances. The legislation was signed on September 30, 2026, and the law takes effect on January 1, 2027.

California appoints new consumer-protection leadership. California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to lead California’s new Business and Consumer Services Agency. Secretary Chopra, who also previously served as an FTC Commissioner, was sworn in as the agency’s first Secretary when it launched on July 1, 2026. The cabinet-level agency consolidates numerous state boards, bureaus, and departments with responsibilities spanning financial services and other regulated industries. See our client alert regarding this matter here.

Co-author: Muntaha Haq