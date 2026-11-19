Lenders to law firms and their management services organizations (MSOs) are asking a fair question as January 1 approaches. Can a facility signed this year stay outside California’s new corporate legal funder statute? Under the stronger reading of Assembly Bill 2305, probably. That answer protects less than it seems. California’s existing ethics rules apply whenever a credit agreement was signed, and the statute does not say whether a 2027 amendment, renewal, or refinancing counts as a new contract. The more durable approach is to underwrite every facility as if AB 2305 already applied.

California’s AB 2305 and the ethics rules governing law firm MSOs set the framework for outside financing of legal practices (previously discussed here and here). Those rules shape how lenders can structure repayment terms, covenants, and information rights.

The January 1 Date Answers Less Than Lenders Hope

Section 6134.14 provides that Article 7.5 “shall only apply to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027.” It does not specify whether an amendment, maturity extension, renewal, or refinancing counts as a new contract. Lenders should account for three points:

The statute’s applicability is tied to the contract date. Because section 6134.14 limits the whole article, the stronger reading is that AB 2305, including its voidness rule and private damages remedy, does not reach a facility signed before January 1, 2027.

Later changes may affect that analysis. A lender relying on a 2026 signing date may find that its first 2027 amendment is the document a court examines.

Existing rules still apply. California Rule 5.4, Comment 2, bars compensation to a nonlawyer for goods and services measured as a share of firm revenues or tied to fees in particular matters. Unauthorized-practice law under Business and Professions Code section 6125 also applies whenever the agreement was signed.

Credit Terms Can Cross the Control Line

AB 2305’s definitions and restrictions could affect financing arrangements involving a litigation practice or its MSO. In particular, the statute:

Covers certain corporate legal funders. The definition may reach businesses involved in a litigation practice through ownership, service, financing, or management arrangements, if their primary purpose is raising or managing capital. A credit fund lending to a litigation practice or its MSO may fit the definition. Whether a bank making a general commercial loan does so is less clear. The bar on contracting also extends to any entity a corporate legal funder controls, which can include a sponsor-controlled MSO.

Treats several litigation decisions as control. The definition includes directing, dictating, or influencing client selection, litigation strategy, settlement decisions, and litigation funding decisions.

Bars interference with professional judgment. A corporate legal funder that interferes with or attempts to influence an attorney’s judgment on a substantive litigation decision engages in the unauthorized practice of law, and any contract term that permits or facilitates that conduct is void.

Creates liability for the funder. A violation is grounds for State Bar discipline of the attorney, and the client may sue both the attorney and the corporate legal funder for the greater of $10,000 per violation or three times actual damages, plus fees and costs.

Financing terms could raise control concerns even when they do not expressly direct a lawyer’s decisions. For example, a loan to a contingency-fee firm’s MSO might require lender consent before the firm advances case costs above a quarterly budget, or include a cash sweep that accelerates when settlements fall below forecasts. Neither term tells a lawyer what to do on a case. Both could still give a lender influence over litigation funding or settlement timing. AB 2305 specifically lists decisions about litigation budgeting that may affect case strategy among the functions a corporate legal funder may not control.

The Fee Formula Is the Real Collateral

A lender to an MSO is underwriting the MSO’s fee stream. If that fee is a percentage of firm revenue, the borrower’s cash flow rests on an arrangement California Rule 5.4 restricts, and no signing date cures that. Texas Ethics Opinion 706 reached the same conclusion under Texas rules.

Illinois and Colorado show where lender terms can sit. Illinois House Bill 5487, Public Act 104-0801, signed and effective August 7, 2026, bars entities owned, operated, or controlled in whole or in part by nonlawyers, including MSOs, from charging fees based directly or indirectly on firm fees, revenues, or profits. The law:

Applies to firms meeting specified thresholds. It covers firms operating in Illinois with under $300 million in annual global revenue, and firms deriving more than 50 percent of revenue from contingent fees in each of the preceding three calendar years.

Excludes certain repayable loans. The fee prohibition does not apply if the firm must repay the loan and the amount is not contingent on or calculated from fees, revenues, profits, or other financial performance.

Colorado House Bill 26-1421, effective August 12, 2026, bars MSO compensation calculated as a percentage of legal fees, revenues, or profits or determined by reference to case outcomes. It expressly permits pledging future revenues, legal fees, or recoveries as collateral for a loan. It also applies by its terms to agreements renewed after its effective date, which is the question California leaves open.

California takes a narrower path. Section 6134.10 preserves nonrecourse litigation finance, which the statute defines as capital whose repayment depends on the successful resolution of specific matters. It also provides that this financing is not impermissible fee sharing when the return is capped and other conditions are met. The article does not address recourse credit or collateral pledges, so a conventional MSO facility depends on staying clear of the control line.

Putting It Into Practice: Facilities likely to be amended, renewed, or refinanced in 2027 warrant review now. Lenders, sponsors, and law firms should:

Review consent rights, budget approvals, and cash sweeps that could affect client intake, case funding, or settlement timing.

Confirm that MSO fees are fixed, hourly, or cost-based, particularly where California, Colorado, or Illinois rules apply.

Examine amendment, extension, and refinancing provisions in existing MSO financing, since a 2027 change could bring a contract within AB 2305.

Limit lender information rights to financial reporting and exclude privileged case files and attorney-level case data.

A facility with fixed principal, fixed or index-based interest, covenants tied to the MSO’s own service fees, and limited information rights may be easier to diligence, syndicate, and amend. The safest facility signed before January 1, 2027, is one that would survive review if it were signed after.