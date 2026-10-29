ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026
A Vendor's Breach Can Still Be Your Bank's Problem
Jones Walker LLP
Jones Walker LLP is among the 140 largest law firms in the United States serving local, regional,...View firm profile
Banks face a critical challenge in vendor data breach management: while regulators hold them accountable for protecting customers' financial information, the vendors themselves are often responsible for security failures. The gap between regulatory responsibility and operational control creates significant risks, particularly when contract terms fail to mandate timely breach notifications from vendors to their banking clients.
Banks need to remember that they are the ones regulators hold accountable for data security related to their customers' private financial information, but most often their vendors are the ones responsible for the breach. Without contract terms that require the vendor to notify the bank of a breach in a timely manner, it may be difficult for the bank to meet its legal obligations for notifying its customers of the breach.
Without a contract term requiring prompt notice, "it is not uncommon for the bank to be notified by its vendor of a breach months after the breach has occurred," Thomas Walker, a lawyer at Jones Walker who works on bank vendor contracts, told American Banker.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.