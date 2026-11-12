Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Ninth Circuit Limits California Climate Disclosure Laws; November 10 SB 253 Reporting Deadline Remains In Effect

Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Explore more from Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.

A federal appeals court has struck down key provisions of California's landmark climate disclosure laws, finding that requirements to report Scope 3 emissions and climate-related financial risks likely violate the First Amendment. While the court allowed Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reporting to proceed, the decision creates immediate compliance uncertainty for covered companies and raises fundamental questions about the constitutional limits of mandatory corporate climate disclosures.

United StatesEnvironment
Brook Detterman
Brook Detterman
R. Justin Smith
R. Justin Smith
Claire Schachter
Claire Schachter
Kirstin Gruver
Kirstin Gruver
Kirsten Flinn
Kirsten Flinn

In a divided 2–1 decision in Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, No. 25-5327 (9th Cir. 2026), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held on November 9 that California’s requirements to disclose Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under SB 253 and climate-related financial risks under SB 261 likely violate the First Amendment. The court allowed SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting requirements to proceed, leaving the November 10, 2026 reporting deadline for SB 253 in effect. The case returns to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California for further proceedings on preliminary injunctive relief and, ultimately, the merits of the constitutional challenges. The decision is also subject to further appellate review.

SB 253

The court declined to enjoin Scope 1 and 2 reporting under SB 253, which generally applies to U.S. companies doing business in California with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The court held that mandatory disclosure of direct emissions (Scope 1) and emissions from purchased energy (Scope 2) constitutes commercial speech because it compels disclosure of factual emissions data relevant to companies’ operations, investment, and other capital transactions. Applying intermediate scrutiny, the court found the requirements sufficiently tailored to California’s interests in informing investors and reducing emissions.

In contrast, the court found that Scope 3 reporting under SB 253 is likely unconstitutional because emissions generated by suppliers, customers, and other independent third parties are insufficiently connected to a reporting company’s own operations and commercial transactions to constitute commercial speech. Applying strict scrutiny, the court found the requirement insufficiently tailored to California’s objectives. The court remanded for the district court to determine whether the Scope 3 provisions can be severed from the remainder of SB 253. Scope 3 reporting was initially scheduled to begin in 2027. SB 253 expressly provides for severability if any provision of the law or its application is found invalid.

In a partial dissent, Judge Bennett concluded that all of SB 253 should be enjoined, reasoning that company-level emissions disclosures do not become commercial speech merely because investors might find the information useful. The dissent highlights a broader constitutional dispute over compelled corporate disclosures that could attract en banc or Supreme Court review.

SB 261

The court likewise found that SB 261’s climate-related financial risk disclosure requirements likely violate the First Amendment because the law requires companies to make predictive, subjective, and potentially ideological judgments about climate risks, business strategy, and future operations. The court concluded that these disclosures constitute noncommercial speech and fail strict scrutiny because they are not sufficiently tailored to California’s objectives. The court therefore found that SB 261 should be enjoined, reversing the district court’s contrary ruling.

Next Steps

Covered companies should meet the November 10, 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reporting under SB 253. Enforcement of SB 261 was previously enjoined pending appeal, and the Ninth Circuit’s decision now provides for preliminary relief against both SB 261 and Scope 3 emissions reporting requirements. Companies should monitor further district court proceedings concerning severability and injunctive relief, any additional appellate review, and subsequent guidance from the California Air Resources Board. Any petition for panel rehearing or rehearing en banc is due, absent an extension, by November 23, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Texas Governor Abbott Directs TCEQ To Freeze All Data Center Permits In A Whole-of-Government Action

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to immediately halt all environmental permits for data center projects, expanding a statewide regulatory freeze that now encompasses power, water, and environmental approvals. This directive establishes strict operational mandates requiring data centers to fully fund infrastructure costs, report all resource consumption...
United StatesEnvironment
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

Governor Abbott Orders TCEQ To Pause All Permit Issuance For Data Center Projects

Governor Abbott has ordered Texas environmental regulators to halt all data center permit issuance until grid operators complete a comprehensive audit in mid-December 2026. The sweeping directive affects not only grid-connected facilities but also fully islanded data centers relying on behind-the-meter generation, creating uncertainty for developers and their contractual obligations.
United StatesEnvironment
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

California SB 253: CARB Sets Nov. 10, 2026, Deadline For Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions Reports

California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) establishes a November 10, 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting, affecting U.S.-formed entities with over $1 billion in revenue that meet California's "doing business" test—regardless of physical presence in the state. The law carries penalties up to $500,000 per reporting year for non-compliance, with mandatory program fees and future Scope 3 reporting requirements on the horizon.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Texas Governor Directs A Halt On Data Center Permitting With State Agency Audits

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state agencies to halt all data center permits until comprehensive audits assess the projects' impacts on electric infrastructure, residential ratepayers, and water resources. The directive requires data centers to fully fund necessary electric infrastructure and comply with enhanced reporting requirements, while the governor signals potential legislative action to codify new protections and phase out certain tax incentives.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Governor Signs Seven Data Center Bills Addressing Energy And Noise Reporting, Water Use, Labor Standards, Electricity Rates, And CEQA Review

California has enacted seven unprecedented bills targeting data center development, imposing sweeping new requirements for energy reporting, water consumption assessments, labor standards, and electricity rate structures. These laws fundamentally reshape the regulatory landscape for data centers, requiring detailed disclosures at multiple project stages while prohibiting categorical CEQA exemptions and establishing new interconnection rules that shift infrastructure costs directly to developers.
United StatesEnvironment
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Article

The Chemical Compound — Q3 2026

This quarterly newsletter examines critical developments in chemical regulatory law, covering litigation outcomes that reshape EPA's authority under TSCA, landmark Supreme Court decisions on pesticide labeling preemption, and emerging state and international frameworks governing PFAS and other chemicals of concern. The edition analyzes how recent Fifth Circuit rulings on methylene chloride regulations may fundamentally alter EPA's approach to risk evaluations and management rules across its entire existing
United StatesEnvironment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

CEQA Reform Qualifies For The Ballot: What To Know About The Building An Affordable California Act

California voters will decide on Proposition 45 this November, a sweeping initiative that would fundamentally reshape environmental review for housing, infrastructure, and other essential projects across the state. The Building an Affordable California Act promises faster approvals and limited judicial challenges, but faces organized opposition from labor unions and environmental groups. Will this measure succeed in streamlining development, or does it go too far in curtailing environmental protections?
United StatesEnvironment
Rutan & Tucker LLP
Rutan & Tucker LLP
Article

New EU PFHxA Limits Take Effect Amid Expanding PFAS Rules For Apparel And Textiles

Beginning October 10, 2026, the European Union will restrict certain concentrations of PFHxA and related substances in clothing and footwear, marking a significant expansion of PFAS regulations affecting the apparel and textile industry. Companies face a complex patchwork of requirements as France, Denmark, and multiple U.S. states implement their own PFAS restrictions with varying scopes, thresholds, and compliance approaches. Navigating these divergent regulations requires careful supply chain evaluation
European UnionEnvironment
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Article

New EU PFHxA Limits Take Effect Amid Expanding PFAS Rules For Apparel And Textiles

Beginning October 10, 2026, the European Union will restrict certain concentrations of PFHxA and related substances in clothing and footwear, marking a significant expansion of PFAS regulations affecting the apparel and textile industry. Companies face a complex patchwork of requirements as France, Denmark, and multiple U.S. states implement their own PFAS restrictions with varying scopes, thresholds, and compliance approaches. Navigating these divergent regulations requires careful supply chain evaluation
European UnionEnvironment
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Article

France Targets Ultra-Fast Fashion With New EPR Penalties As EU Textile Rules Expand

France has enacted groundbreaking legislation targeting ultra-fast fashion through increased extended producer responsibility fees based on product range breadth and repair incentives, while also mandating manufacturing-location disclosures and restricting advertising. As the EU's revised Waste Framework Directive allows Member States to adopt similar measures, France's approach may preview how textile EPR requirements evolve across Europe and potentially influence emerging U.S. state programs. Will other j
GlobalEnvironment
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Article

Virginia Launches Data Center Accountability Framework

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger's Executive Order 22 introduces a comprehensive Data Center Accountability Framework that fundamentally reshapes how data centers will be developed, permitted, and operated in the Commonwealth. The sweeping initiative addresses transparency, environmental protection, energy costs, grid reliability, and community engagement while establishing an AI Task Force and designating the Office of the Chief Energy Officer to coordinate implementation. With immediate changes to non
United StatesEnvironment
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Article

FWS And NMFS Finalize Rescission Of ESA “Harm” Definition

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service have finalized a rule rescinding longstanding regulatory definitions of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act, fundamentally changing how habitat modification is treated under federal wildlife protection law. This regulatory shift eliminates the interpretation that habitat modification or degradation, standing alone, constitutes prohibited "take" of listed species, potentially reducing permitting requirements for landowners and busin
United StatesEnvironment
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Article

CBP Considers Deeper Supply Chain Disclosures; Comments Due December 1, 2026

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) that could reshape the information importers must collect, verify, and provide for goods entering the United States. CBP is considering requirements for identifying supply chain parties and implementing technology-enabled traceability. Although CBP has not yet proposed regulatory text, the notice is another clear example of the expanding universe of deeper supply chain visibility requirements, which pose special challenges for complex articles.
United StatesInternational Law
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.