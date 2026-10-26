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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Monitoring Microplastics: Recent Regulatory And Litigation Developments

Winston Taylor
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Microplastics continue to capture public attention, yet the EPA's recent actions under the Safe Drinking Water Act reveal the Agency is not prioritizing federal regulation of these contaminants. While regulatory frameworks remain limited, state-level initiatives and ongoing litigation demonstrate the evolving landscape of microplastics oversight and enforcement.

United StatesEnvironment
Sam Falcon Trimbach
Sam Falcon Trimbach
Madalyn Brown Feiger
Madalyn Brown Feiger

Microplastics, plastic particles ranging in size from 5 millimeters, or about the size of a pencil eraser, to an invisible 1 nanometer,1 continue to garner public attention. While the general public is concerned about microplastics, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action in Summer 2026 demonstrates that the Agency is not yet ready to prioritize federal regulation of microplastics under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). Despite the regulatory landscape, the plaintiff’s bar remains active in the microplastics space. Below, we provide a roundup of recent microplastics updates.

EPA action under the Safe Drinking Water Act

Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR)

The UCMR program under the SDWA requires public water systems to gather data for UCMR-listed contaminants that may be present in drinking water and that do not currently have health-based standards under the SDWA. The purpose of the UCMR program is to collect data that EPA can use to inform Agency decisions about future study and potential regulation of these contaminants. EPA is required to issue a new UCMR every five years.

On July 1, 2026, EPA released a draft of the sixth UCMR.2 Microplastics did not make the list, despite pressure from certain states and environmental groups for microplastics to be included. EPA’s rationale for not including microplastics on UCMR 6 is that there is no validated analytical method for detecting and measuring microplastics in drinking water. Specifically, EPA stated: “If microplastics were included on UCMR 6, the [public water systems] subject to this rulemaking would be unable to successfully monitor for microplastics. Such monitoring is the central purpose of the UCMR as outlined by SDWA.”3

Contaminant Candidate List (CCL) Six

The CCL is the first step in the regulatory process of the SDWA. Similar to the UCMR, EPA is required to publish the CCL every five years. The CCL is a list of contaminants that are known or anticipated to occur in public water systems, but which are not currently subject to federal drinking water regulation. By listing a contaminant on the CCL, EPA signals that further regulation of the contaminant may be needed. Unlike inclusion in the UCMR, merely listing a contaminant on the CCL does not trigger any required action from public water systems. Nevertheless, every five years, EPA must select at least five contaminants from the CCL and make a determination of whether to issue national primary drinking water regulations for such contaminants.

In April 2026, EPA released the draft Sixth CCL (CCL 6),4 which included microplastics as a contaminant group for the first time. During the comment period for the draft CCL 6, which closed in June 2026, the Agency received more than 2,400 comments. Many focused on microplastics. Commenters who believe including microplastics on CCL 6 is premature contend that the definition of microplastics is overly broad, which is tied to the lack of standardized analytical methods and data demonstrating a causal link between microplastics exposure and adverse health effects. On the other hand, proponents argue available scientific evidence and public concern is sufficient to warrant listing on CCL 6. The Agency expects to finalize CCL 6 by November 2026.

Are states stepping up?

In June 2026, 14 state attorneys general submitted a comment letter to EPA calling on the Agency to monitor microplastics further.5 This followed the November 2025 petition6 from the governors of seven states to include microplastics in UCMR 6. But are states doing more than asking EPA to take charge?

Yes and no. Today, there are a limited number of enacted state laws and regulations specifically targeting microplastics. Notable outliers include California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control’s June 2026 rulemaking to add microplastics to the state’s Candidate Chemicals List (which functions similarly to EPA’s CCL)7 and the group of states that have outlawed plastic microbeads in personal care products (which was ultimately adopted at the federal level for certain products). Still, many states are regulating plastics more broadly. Examples include the seven states that have enacted Extended Product Responsibility laws for packaging, New Jersey’s Recycled Content Law, and single-use plastic bag bans. The question remains whether these states will turn to direct regulation of microplastics in the near future.

Microplastics litigation continues

Even with limited microplastics regulations and the need for further research regarding whether there are adverse health impacts associated with microplastics, plaintiffs have continued to file litigation regarding microplastics. As Winston Taylor lawyers have previously reported, the early surge of these suits took the form of consumer fraud and greenwashing cases. Recently, however, some plaintiffs are filing complaints against manufacturers of plastic pellets called “nurdles,” which are pellets sold by petrochemical companies for use as a raw foundational material to manufacture plastic products. In these suits, plaintiffs generally allege that the producers, distributors, and/or transporters of nurdles are responsible for the discharge of plastics into waterways, which plaintiffs argue is a violation of the Clean Water Act (CWA) and/or constitutes “an imminent and substantial endangerment to health or the environment” pursuant to the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

Time will tell whether suits like these will become a trend. They have generally had more success than early consumer fraud cases, which could suggest more plaintiffs will follow suit. But the remedies available under a CWA or RCRA citizen suit are more limited and are likely to be less appealing to class action/mass tort plaintiffs. As such, we anticipate that this type of case will be more popular with environmental advocacy organizations and with state or federal regulators.

We will continue to track microplastics developments, including regulatory action and the possible uptick in toxic tort litigation. For more information or questions, contact the authors or your Winston Taylor representative.

Footnotes

1. https://www.epa.gov/water-research/microplastics-research.

2. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/07/01/2026-13263/revisions-to-establish-the-sixth-unregulated-contaminant-monitoring-rule-ucmr-6-for-public-water.

3. 91 Fed. Reg. 39959 (July 1, 2026).

4. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/04/06/2026-06662/drinking-water-contaminant-candidate-list-6-draft.

5. https://www.njoag.gov/ag-davenport-leads-comment-letter-to-epa-on-microplastics/.

6. https://nj.gov/governor_murphy/news/news/562025/approved/20251126c.shtml.

7. https://dtsc.ca.gov/scp/candidate-chemical-list_microplastics/.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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