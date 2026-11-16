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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

California Court Of Appeal Defers SGMA Sustainability Challenges To DWR Review

Fennemore Craig, P.C.
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AquAlliance et al. v. Vina Groundwater Sustainability Agency et al., is a certified-for-publication decision addressing the relationship between judicial validation proceedings and the Department of Water Resources’ (Department) review of groundwater sustainability plans under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).

United StatesEnvironment
Darien Key
Darien Key

Background

AquAlliance et al. v. Vina Groundwater Sustainability Agency et al., is a certified-for-publication decision addressing the relationship between judicial validation proceedings and the Department of Water Resources’ (Department) review of groundwater sustainability plans under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The Court of Appeal affirmed the Butte County Superior Court’s dismissal of a reverse validation action challenging the Vina Basin groundwater sustainability plan after the Department approved that plan.

The Vina Groundwater Sustainability Agency and Rock Creek Reclamation District adopted their groundwater sustainability plan in December 2021 and submitted it to the Department in January 2022. AquAlliance, California Water Impact Network, and California Sportfishing Protection Alliance then filed a complaint in validation, alleging that the plan would not achieve sustainable groundwater management. Their allegations addressed the plan’s groundwater-level thresholds, protection of interconnected surface waters, land-subsidence standards, and treatment of data gaps. While the action was pending, the Department approved the plan in July 2023, finding it likely to achieve the basin’s sustainability goal, subject to six corrective actions.

SGMA’s Administrative Review Structure

The decision begins with SGMA’s comprehensive framework for local groundwater management and state oversight. SGMA requires groundwater sustainability agencies in medium- and high-priority basins to develop and implement plans designed to achieve sustainable groundwater management. A sustainability plan must include measurable objectives, minimum thresholds, and a planning and implementation horizon, among other statutory and regulatory requirements.

The Department must evaluate a submitted plan within two years and periodically review it thereafter. Its review determines whether the plan conforms to statutory content requirements and is likely to achieve the basin’s sustainability goal. The Department’s regulations provide detailed criteria for the review, including whether technical conclusions are scientifically reasonable and whether projects and management actions are feasible. If a plan is inadequate or is not being implemented in a manner likely to meet the sustainability goal, the State Water Resources Control Board may intervene through SGMA’s probationary-basin and interim-plan processes.

Reverse Validation Actions Are Available

The agencies argued that Water Code section 10726.6 permits only a groundwater sustainability agency to bring a validation action concerning its own plan. The Court of Appeal rejected that argument. Although the statute expressly provides that an agency may file an action to determine a plan’s validity, it incorporates the general validation procedures in Code of Civil Procedure section 860 et seq. Those procedures include Code of Civil Procedure section 863, which permits an interested person to bring a reverse validation action if the agency does not initiate one.

The court reasoned that the Legislature knows how to preclude reverse validation actions when it intends to do so, but did not include restrictive language in section 10726.6. Accordingly, interested parties may invoke the validation statutes to challenge a groundwater sustainability plan. The court therefore affirmed the trial court’s order overruling the agencies’ demurrer, even though it ultimately sustained the dismissal of the plaintiffs’ action on another ground.

Primary Jurisdiction Governed the Sustainability Claims

The central issue was whether the Department’s approval rendered the reverse validation action moot. The appellate court concluded that the trial court’s deference to the Department was proper, but characterized the governing doctrine as primary jurisdiction rather than mootness or judicial abstention.

Primary jurisdiction applies when a claim is initially cognizable in court but requires resolution of issues committed by statute to an administrative agency’s specialized competence. The doctrine ordinarily permits a court to stay an action pending agency review and, if the agency’s determination resolves the dispute, to dismiss the action. A decision to apply the doctrine is reviewed for abuse of discretion.

Here, the court found complete overlap between the plaintiffs’ claims and the Department’s statutory task. The complaint alleged that the plan would fail to achieve sustainable groundwater management and the sustainability goal within the statutory time horizon. The Department was specifically required to evaluate whether the plan was likely to achieve that same goal. The plaintiffs also relied on the Department’s own plan-evaluation regulations, further confirming that their claims sought the same assessment entrusted to the Department.

Technical Expertise and Regulatory Uniformity

The court emphasized that SGMA establishes a pervasive and self-contained administrative system. The statute assigns the Department responsibility for initial and ongoing plan evaluations, requires it to promulgate implementing regulations, and coordinates that review with potential State Water Resources Control Board intervention. This structure reflected a legislative choice to rely principally on technical and administrative review while preserving a gradual escalation of state oversight where local management proves inadequate.

The sustainability determination also requires technical judgments concerning groundwater conditions, overdraft, monitoring, thresholds, and the likelihood that management actions will succeed. The Department is institutionally suited to apply its regulations and scientific expertise to those issues. Allowing trial courts to independently conduct the same evaluations could produce inconsistent determinations within a basin and divergent standards among basins. Deference to the Department, the court explained, promotes both judicial efficiency and uniform statewide application of SGMA.

Conclusions and Implications

The decision preserves an interested party’s ability to bring a reverse validation action under Water Code section 10726.6, but limits the practical use of that procedure where the claim asks a court to duplicate the Department’s sustainability evaluation. When the Department has completed the same evaluation and its determination resolves the pleaded controversy, primary jurisdiction may support dismissal.

The court was careful to define the decision’s boundaries. It did not foreclose judicial review of the Department’s own evaluation. Nor did it decide whether a validation action raising claims unrelated to the core sustainability evaluation, or a mixed action combining sustainability challenges with nonadministrative or common-law claims, should be stayed or dismissed. For California practitioners, the principal lesson is that challenges to a plan’s technical sustainability determinations should account for the Department’s review process, the available route for judicial review of that agency decision, and the possibility that a parallel validation action will be deferred until administrative review is complete.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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