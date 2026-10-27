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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Refusing To Hire Anyone Based On Gender Can Be Costly

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
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A restaurant chain will pay over $1.1 million to settle EEOC allegations that it systematically refused to hire male applicants for front-of-house positions like servers, bartenders, and hosts. The case highlights how gender-based hiring practices, whether overt or subtle, violate Title VII's merit-based employment requirements.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Tracy Armstrong
Tracy Armstrong

Kickback Jack’s restaurants, will pay $1,111,300 to a class of male applicants (and furnish other relief) to settle a sex-based hiring discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

According to the EEOC’s suit, Kickback Jack’s restaurants systematically refused or failed to hire male applicants for non-managerial front-of-house positions, including server, bartender and host positions.

Of the more than 2,100 people employed in those positions at 19 locations, approximately 3% were male, and some restaurants had no male servers at all. The suit alleged that Kickback Jack’s had no legitimate business justification for failing to hire males in these positions and that the companies failed to comply with Title VII’s recordkeeping regulations.

“Hiring must be based on merit—not [gender]—as Title VII requires,” said EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas. “The EEOC is committed to evenhanded enforcement and will hold employers accountable when they deny applicants opportunities because of their [gender], regardless of whether the aggrieved applicants are women or men.”

“Hiring managers should recognize the importance of merit, aptitude, hard work and determination when making employment decisions. Whether [gender]-based hiring practices are overt, such as refusing to hire, or more subtle, such as steering or encouraging employees away from or into certain positions, they violate Title VII…” said Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Charlotte District.

Takeaway: Employers should review hiring practices to ensure there are no gender based hiring practices, either overt or subtle. Employers should also ensure that their hiring practices do not have an unintentional disparate impact on one protected class while disadvantaging other protected classes. Lastly, Employers should review the record keeping requirements that apply to their business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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