Getting Ready For Winter Safety Hazards

As temperatures begin to fall, employers often focus their winter safety efforts on obvious seasonal hazards such as snow, ice, and freezing outdoor conditions. A comprehensive winter safety program, however, can address a broader and sometimes counterintuitive range of hazards.

Federal OSHA does not have a comprehensive standard devoted specifically to occupational exposure to cold. That does not mean winter hazards fall outside OSHA’s enforcement authority. Depending on the circumstances, OSHA may rely on the Occupational Safety and Health Act’s General Duty Clause or applicable standards governing walking-working surfaces, personal protective equipment, sanitation, and related hazards.

Employers should conduct a job hazard analysis to evaluate hazards at their workplace during work tasks before winter arrives.

Applicable Laws

Section 5(a)(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, commonly known as the General Duty Clause, requires an employer to furnish employment and a place of employment “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm” to employees. See 29 U.S.C. § 654(a)(1). OSHA applies the General Duty Clause and cites employers for dangerous exposures to extreme cold or heat. Further, cold conditions may trigger enforcement under the personal protective equipment (e.g., requiring hand protection) standard and walking-working surfaces standard (prohibiting exposure to icy and slippery conditions).

Recognizing Cold-Stress Conditions

Employees working outdoors, in refrigerated areas, or in unheated facilities may face an increased risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold-related injuries. The danger is not limited to subzero temperatures. Wind, moisture, inadequate clothing, fatigue, and the length of exposure can materially increase the risk.

Employers should consider monitoring weather and wind-chill conditions, providing appropriate cold-weather clothing, making warming areas available, scheduling recovery breaks, and training employees and supervisors to recognize and respond to symptoms of cold stress.

The appropriate controls will depend on the work, environmental conditions, duration of exposure, and employees’ level of physical exertion. Employers should document the hazards evaluated and the controls selected.

Snow and Ice Create Walking-Working-Surface Hazards

Slips and falls remain among the most common winter injuries. Snow, ice, slush, and water tracked indoors can affect parking lots, sidewalks, loading docks, ramps, stairs, entrances, trailers, and warehouse aisles.

OSHA’s general-industry walking-working-surface standard, 29 C.F.R. § 1910.22, requires walking-working surfaces to be maintained in a clean and, to the extent feasible, dry condition. Employers must also inspect walking-working surfaces regularly and as necessary, and correct or repair hazardous conditions before employees use the affected surface again. If correction cannot be made immediately, the hazard must be guarded to prevent employee use until it is corrected.

A winter inspection and maintenance program should therefore address:

Prompt snow and ice removal

Application of salt, sand, or other appropriate treatment

Water and slush tracked into entrances

Drainage and refreezing conditions

Lighting in parking lots and pedestrian routes

Slip-resistant footwear where indicated by a competent PPE hazard assessment

Procedures for reporting and correcting newly developed icy conditions

Employers should also account for employees who carry packages, tools, or equipment across slippery surfaces. A condition that may be manageable for an unencumbered pedestrian may present a substantially greater risk to an employee carrying a heavy or obstructive load.

Wet and icy conditions can also affect the performance of powered industrial trucks (PITs) and other vehicles, which may necessitate a change to power equipment operations.

Winter Clothing Can Create Indoor Heat Hazards

A less obvious winter hazard arises when employees transition from cold outdoor environments into heated indoor workplaces without removing or adjusting insulated clothing.

Heavy coats, waterproof garments, insulated coveralls, high-visibility winter apparel, and other protective equipment may retain metabolic heat and restrict the body’s ability to dissipate it. Employees performing lifting, carrying, order picking, material handling, maintenance, or other strenuous tasks may become overheated even though it is cold outside.

This is particularly relevant in warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation terminals, and retail back rooms where employees repeatedly move between indoor and outdoor environments. The same worker may face cold stress on a loading dock and heat stress shortly afterward while performing demanding work inside.

Employers should consider:

Whether employees can safely remove unnecessary layers indoors

The physical demands of indoor tasks

Indoor temperature, humidity, airflow, and radiant heat

Whether clothing or PPE impairs evaporative cooling

Access to drinking water

Recovery periods in an appropriate environment

Training on early symptoms of heat illness

Procedures for responding to possible heat emergencies

In general industry, 29 C.F.R. § 1910.132(d) requires employers to assess the workplace to determine whether hazards are present, or are likely to be present, that necessitate PPE. A PPE hazard assessment should include the hazards introduced by proposed PPE. OSHA identifies this PPE hazard-assessment requirement as relevant to occupational heat hazards.

The practical lesson is that winter PPE should not be evaluated only for whether it protects employees from cold. Employers should also consider whether the clothing creates additional strain when worn during strenuous indoor activity.

OSHA’s Heat National Emphasis Program Applies Indoors and Outdoors

Employers should not assume that OSHA’s heat enforcement efforts are relevant only during summer or only for outdoor operations.

On April 10, 2026, OSHA issued an updated National Emphasis Program for Outdoor and Indoor Heat-Related Hazards, CPL 03-00-024. The program applies OSHA-wide and addresses heat-related hazards in general industry, construction, maritime, and agriculture. It establishes targeted enforcement procedures and reiterates OSHA’s compliance-assistance and outreach efforts.

The revised NEP continues OSHA’s focus on identifying and reducing employee exposure to occupational heat-related illnesses and injuries. It also includes an appendix addressing the evaluation of employer heat programs and an appendix providing citation guidance. Many states have also created heat illness regulations, some of which apply to indoor work.

For winter operations, this makes task-based hazard assessment especially important. An employer should not rely exclusively on the outdoor temperature or the season. OSHA may examine the actual conditions experienced by employees, including indoor temperature, workload, clothing, PPE, access to water and recovery areas, acclimatization, training, and emergency-response procedures.

Takeaways for Employers

Employers should approach winter preparedness as a coordinated safety and health program. Evaluating environmental conditions, workload, clothing, walking surfaces, training, and emergency response together can help reduce injuries and place the employer in a stronger position during an OSHA inspection.