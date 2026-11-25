On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced a final rule, “Employee or Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.” The final rule, which is scheduled to take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, establishes a new standard for distinguishing employees from independent contractors under the subject statutes, and replaces the Biden-era unweighted multifactor test.

The final rule largely tracks the rule the DOL proposed in February 2026. Most significantly, it returns to an approach similar to the one adopted in 2021 during the first Trump administration, simplifying the worker-classification analysis by focusing primarily on two “core” factors: control over the work and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss. Three additional factors remain relevant, particularly when the two core factors point in different directions. The final rule includes a number of additional examples and clarifies certain points within the two core factors while maintaining fundamentally the same analytical framework.

At the center of the final rule are the two core factors:

Control over the work . This factor examines the nature and degree of control a worker exercises over the performance of their work. Workers who control matters such as scheduling, project selection, workload, and their ability to work for others are more likely to be independent contractors. Workers whose schedules, workload, or ability to work for others are controlled by a potential employer are more likely to be employees.

. This factor examines the nature and degree of control a worker exercises over the performance of their work. Workers who control matters such as scheduling, project selection, workload, and their ability to work for others are more likely to be independent contractors. Workers whose schedules, workload, or ability to work for others are controlled by a potential employer are more likely to be employees. Opportunity for profit or loss. This factor considers whether a worker can affect their economic success through their own initiative, business decisions, or investments. A worker who can increase profits or experience losses through entrepreneurial decisions is more likely to be operating an independent business. By contrast, the ability simply to earn more by working additional hours or working faster generally points toward employee status.

Where both factors point in the same direction (either employee or independent contractor), the DOL indicates that in almost all instances this will be the correct classification. It bases this conclusion on its review of all appellate court case law in the last five decades, which indicated that where the control and opportunity factors aligned in one direction, that was the correct classification for the worker.

The rule also identifies three additional factors that can inform the analysis, particularly if the two core factors do not point toward the same classification:

Skill . Whether the worker brings specialized skills to the work and uses those skills in an entrepreneurial manner, suggesting independent contractor status.

. Whether the worker brings specialized skills to the work and uses those skills in an entrepreneurial manner, suggesting independent contractor status. Permanence . Whether the working relationship is indefinite or continuous or instead is definite in duration or project-based. A defined duration or project-based model suggests independent contractor status.

. Whether the working relationship is indefinite or continuous or instead is definite in duration or project-based. A defined duration or project-based model suggests independent contractor status. Integration. Whether the worker’s services are part of an integrated unit of production for the potential employer. Where a worker’s services are not part of an “integrated unit of production,” this factor suggests independent contractor status.

The DOL’s rule also emphasizes actual practices over theoretical or contractual possibilities. In other words, contractual language stating that a worker may exercise independence will carry less significance if the actual relationship operates differently. And while the final rule explains how the Department will approach the analysis, it is important to remember that ultimately, it is a court that will determine whether a worker’s classification is correct. This is particularly salient insofar as since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 603 U.S. 369 (2024), courts are generally not required to give deference to an agency’s interpretation of the statutes it enforces.

The Rule Extends Beyond the FLSA

One noteworthy feature is its scope. Unlike the DOL’s earlier independent-contractor regulations, the 2026 rule is designed to provide a common worker-classification standard not only under the Fair Labor Standards Act, but also under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA), which incorporate similar statutory definitions.

Classification Remains a Fact-Based Inquiry, and Examination of State Law Is Critical

For many employers, the final rule should make the federal classification analysis somewhat more predictable by restoring particular emphasis to control and entrepreneurial opportunity rather than giving equal weight to a broader collection of factors. But the rule does not establish a bright-line test. Worker classification will remain a fact-specific inquiry, and the presence of an independent-contractor agreement will not by itself determine a worker’s status.

Employers also should remember that the DOL rule addresses classification under the federal statutes within its scope. State worker-classification laws may impose different and, in some jurisdictions, substantially more restrictive standards. California’s ABC test, for example, presents a materially different inquiry from the DOL’s economic-realities test. Thus, a worker who qualifies as an independent contractor under the new federal rule may nevertheless be considered an employee under applicable state law.

Before the rule’s effective date, businesses that rely significantly on independent contractors should consider reviewing their arrangements, with particular attention to the degree of control actually exercised over workers and whether contractors possess genuine opportunities for entrepreneurial profit or loss. Employers operating in multiple states should separately evaluate applicable state-law requirements rather than assume compliance with the new federal rule resolves the classification question.

Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute will keep readers apprised of significant developments.