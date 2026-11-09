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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Beyond the Bio: Brianna Rodriguez

Sheppard
Sheppard
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In celebration of Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month, Brianna Rodriguez, a second-year corporate associate in Sheppard's Los Angeles office, shares her journey into M&A law and the values that drive her practice. From the importance of community and continuous learning to the family wisdom that reminds her success is never achieved alone, Brianna offers insight into both her professional approach and personal philosophy. She discusses how growing up in Los Angeles shaped her curiosity, her strategies for tack

United StatesEmployment and HR
Brianna Rodriguez
Brianna Rodriguez
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There’s more to every lawyer than what’s captured in their bio. In celebration of Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month, we sat down with Brianna Rodriguez, a corporate associate in our Los Angeles office, to learn more about the person behind the practice.

Sharp-minded and already making a name for herself at Sheppard, Brianna shares what drew her to M&A, what she’s learning as a young lawyer, and the people and experiences that have shaped her along the way. From growing up in Los Angeles and the importance of her family and community to the Marc Anthony song that keeps things in perspective, Brianna shares a look at who she is both personally and professionally.

Share a little about yourself and what drew you to your area of practice.

I am Brianna Rodriguez, a second-year corporate associate in the Los Angeles office. I was drawn to corporate, specifically M&A, because I was really interested in the fast-paced, deal-driven nature of the work. I also liked that M&A touches on a variety of different practices outside of corporate law, such as employment, IP and tax, and that I’m able to work with so many different people and companies. I’ve also enjoyed staying out of the courtroom.

What’s one part of your story that has shaped how you define success today?

Growing up in Los Angeles, around so many different people and businesses, taught me to always stay curious and open to learning new things. I think a big part of success as a lawyer stems from constantly being open to learning new concepts and ideas in order to grow.

When you’re given a challenging assignment or something you haven’t encountered before, how do you approach figuring it out?

First, I always try to think about the bigger picture, how the assignment fits into that picture and why someone is assigning it to me. One of the great things about Sheppard is that we have such a vast database of precedent, so I review prior work from our Corporate group to see whether someone has handled something similar.

If I still need clarification, I check with the person who assigned me the work. When talking with them, I always try to come prepared with specific questions or explain my reasoning around what I think the assignment is asking. I find that going in with questions or more specific talking points shows that I first took the time to understand the assignment on my own rather than immediately asking for help.

Is there a family saying, expression or piece of advice that has stuck with you—personally or professionally?

My family has always told me, “It takes a village.” A person’s success doesn’t come alone, but through the people who have helped them along the way. It always reminds me that I wouldn’t be where I am without the sacrifices and support of my family.

It also reminds me that even in the work I do at Sheppard, I can’t succeed individually. From our wonderful practice specialists who know absolutely everything, to our first-year associates who support me across a variety of projects, to our mid-level associates and partners who always provide me with guidance and mentorship—everything is accomplished together.

What is one thing that makes you feel an immediate sense of community or belonging?

Sincerity and genuineness always bring me a sense of community and belonging. When a colleague cares about me as a person and not just as a lawyer, it makes me feel like I belong.

If your heritage or life had a soundtrack, what song would have to be on it? Why?

“Vivir Mi Vida” by Marc Anthony! It’s an upbeat song about enjoying life and not taking it too seriously. It really resonates with me and reminds me to enjoy life as much as possible. Especially in this profession, where things can be challenging and difficult at times, it’s a reminder to stay positive through it all. 

Looking ahead, what kind of lawyer do you hope to become, and what do you hope people will remember about working with you?

I want to be a lawyer who never stops learning, even after I’ve been practicing for 30+ years. More than anything, I want to be a lawyer who is remembered by clients for getting the job done and by younger lawyers as someone who was a mentor to them.

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