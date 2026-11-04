Benefits Counselor - October 2026

RETIREMENT PLAN UPDATES

IRS Guidance Addresses SECURE and SECURE 2.0 Amendment Deadlines

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently clarified the deadlines for adopting required and discretionary plan amendments under the SECURE Act and SECURE 2.0. The IRS explained that discretionary amendments implementing optional SECURE or SECURE 2.0 provisions generally must be adopted by Dec. 31, 2026, with later deadlines applying to certain collectively bargained and governmental plans.

In contrast, required amendments generally must be adopted by the end of the applicable remedial amendment period, which depends upon when a qualification change appears on the IRS’s annual Required Amendments List. The IRS further noted that statutory changes requiring additional guidance generally will not appear on the Required Amendments List until that guidance has been issued and becomes applicable. Once a qualification change is included on a Required Amendments List, the remedial amendment period generally runs through the end of the second calendar year beginning after the list is issued.

PBGC Temporarily Waives Attrition Event Reporting

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) recently issued guidance temporarily waiving the requirement to report attrition events under the PBGC’s reportable‑events rules. An attrition event generally occurs when the number of active participants remaining in a defined benefit plan at the end of a plan year falls below 80 percent of the number of active participants at the beginning of the year, including any participants previously reported as part of a single-cause event. The waiver applies to attrition-event reports due on or after Sept. 18, 2026. The PBGC explained that attrition-event reports rarely identify circumstances warranting additional agency review and that the waiver will remain in effect pending further guidance or regulatory action.

IRS Offers Guidance on New Saver’s Match Program

The IRS recently issued Notice 2026-48, providing initial guidance on implementation of the Saver’s Match program established under SECURE 2.0. Generally beginning Jan. 1, 2027, eligible individuals who make qualified retirement savings contributions may receive a federal matching contribution deposited into a designated retirement plan or individual retirement account. The matching contribution may equal up to 50 percent of qualifying contributions, subject to statutory income limitations and a maximum annual match of $1,000.

Health and Welfare Plan Updates

Second Circuit Addresses Enforcement of No Surprises Act IDR Awards

On Sept. 17, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held that out‑of‑network health care providers may not bring private lawsuits to enforce payment determinations issued through the No Surprises Act’s Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process. The case involved a provider seeking payment of more than $3 million in IDR awards issued in its favor. The Second Circuit concluded that Congress assigned enforcement authority under the No Surprises Act to federal and state regulators and did not authorize providers to pursue judicial enforcement of IDR awards. In reaching its decision, the Second Circuit joined the Fifth Circuit in concluding that disputes concerning compliance with IDR payment determinations must be addressed through the statute’s administrative enforcement framework rather than private litigation.

Compliance Deadlines and Reminders

Retirement Plan Compliance Deadlines and Reminders

QDIA Notice: Plan sponsors of defined contribution plans that utilize a Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) generally must provide an annual notice to participants and beneficiaries at least 30 days, but not more than 90 days, before the beginning of the plan year. For calendar-year plans, the notice generally must be provided by Dec. 2, 2026. Retirement Plan Automatic Enrollment Notice: Plan sponsors of defined contribution retirement plans with an eligible automatic contribution arrangement (EACA) or a qualified automatic contribution arrangement (QACA) must provide an annual notice to all participants on whose behalf contributions may be automatically made to the plan, at least 30 days, but not more than 90 days before the beginning of the plan year. Plan sponsors of calendar year plans must provide this notice by Dec. 2, 2026. Plan sponsors may combine the automatic enrollment notice with the QDIA notice. Safe Harbor 401(k) Plan Notice: Plan sponsors of safe harbor 401(k) plans that are subject to the annual safe harbor notice requirement generally must provide participants with the required notice at least 30 days, but not more than 90 days, before the beginning of the plan year. For calendar-year plans, the notice generally must be provided by Dec. 2, 2026. Plan sponsors may combine the safe harbor notice with other required notices, such as the QDIA notice.

Health Plan Compliance Deadlines and Reminders