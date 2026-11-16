Can You Explain What Improved?

You worked hard all year. But when your performance review arrives, can you explain what improved because of your work? Or can you only say how many screenings or shipments you handled?

In Episode 6 of 90 Days Until 2027, Lalo Solorzano welcomes Global Training Center instructor Lila Landis. They talk about closing out 2026 and building a stronger trade compliance plan for 2027.

Report Accomplishments, Not Just Activity

Lila keeps a running list of accomplishments. She uses the same habit in her own leadership role. Her list captures major improvements, customer impact, and meaningful feedback. It leaves out routine task counts.

She draws a clear line. The number of parties you screened is activity. An improvement to the screening program itself is an accomplishment. Focus on what changed and why it matters.

Review Your Commitments Before January

Next, Lila compares her progress with the initiatives she committed to earlier in the year. She separates projects that wait on someone else’s approval from work she can still move forward herself. Do the same now, before the year ends.

Build the Budget for Next Year

Then Lila turns to resources. She reviews what her team will need and builds a budget, even when compliance has no cost center of its own. Her list includes:

Software coverage

Training and certifications

Conferences

Travel for audits

She explains why an on-site audit can reveal things a virtual audit cannot. It also strengthens relationships with the business.

Draft Your 2027 Objectives Early

Lila encourages you to draft next year’s objectives before your manager asks. Consider unfinished priorities, changes in the business, and your own development needs.

She also shares her accomplishments and performance reviews with her direct reports. That openness helps them see expectations and how their work connects to the team’s goals. Encourage your team to prepare their own accomplishments and goals, too.

Key Takeaways

Report accomplishments, not just activity. Show what changed and why it matters.

Show what changed and why it matters. Review your commitments before the year ends. Compare progress with your plan and move priorities forward.

Compare progress with your plan and move priorities forward. Build a budget, even without a cost center. Tie each request to the work your team must do.

Tie each request to the work your team must do. Draft your 2027 objectives first. Don’t wait for someone to ask.

Resources

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to turn your plan into a funded training path? Explore GTC’s Developing a Trade Compliance Program and Building Blocks of Trade Compliance. You can also browse Certification Pathways to find credentials worth budgeting for.

Transcript

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