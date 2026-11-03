Three New SEC Cases Show Continued Scrutiny Of AI-washing Claims

Although private litigants have continued to file artificial intelligence (AI)-related securities cases at a steady clip, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought no actions focused on AI claims during the first half of 2026. In August and September, however, the agency announced three new enforcement actions involving allegedly false claims about AI. These cases show that the SEC remains focused on companies’ claims regarding the use of AI to attract and retain investors.

The Cryptoaiml and TSAI Pro cases

On September 29, 2026, the SEC announced two cases that it described as involving “investment confidence scams” in which entities – likely operated by individuals overseas – allegedly defrauded hundreds of retail investors by building online relationships with them and then stealing their money. The actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Although the SEC did not emphasize AI in its press release, both complaints focus on allegedly false AI-related claims.

In its complaint against Cryptoaiml Ltd. and Cryptoaiml Capital Foundation, the SEC alleged that the defendants promoted a purported trading platform and claimed that their “AI-generated trading signals” had a 98 percent accuracy rate and would produce substantial profits. According to the SEC, however, the defendants had no genuine trading platform, conducted no trades, and generated no actual profits. Although the SEC’s complaint includes allegations of other fraudulent conduct, it suggests that claims relating to “the rapid development of AI” were central to the alleged scheme.

The other case, filed against TSAI Pro Ltd. and TSAI Capital Foundation, involved purported AI trading bots. The SEC claims that, among other things, the defendants told investors that they could earn guaranteed profits by renting such bots to trade on investors’ behalf. Social media posts allegedly made various claims about how the bots were designed and operated. According to the complaint, however, the AI trading bots did not exist.

The GenesisAI case

On August 26, 2026, the SEC announced that it had filed a settled enforcement action in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against GenesisAI Corp. and its former chief executive officer (CEO), based on alleged misrepresentations to investors concerning revenue, valuation, and customer demand. The SEC alleged that GenesisAI, an AI startup, deceived investors about the prospects and viability of its purported marketplace for AI models. According to the SEC’s complaint, the marketplace “was never commercially viable,” the company’s valuations were based on subjective estimates, and its claimed customer waitlist did not exist. The defendants agreed to a permanent injunction, and the former CEO agreed to pay $50,000 in disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and a $50,000 civil penalty.

Takeaways

These recent SEC cases highlight the enforcement risks associated with making representations about a company’s AI capabilities, as well as the importance of controls designed to help ensure the accuracy of public statements that might be material to investors.

While these SEC cases involve allegations about whether the defendants used AI at all, companies with genuine AI offerings are encouraged to keep their AI claims in check.

As noted in an earlier client alert and webinar, plaintiffs have filed more AI-related securities class actions each year than in the preceding year, and that pattern has continued in 2026. Plaintiffs’ attorneys are still focusing on risk disclosures, claims about revenue and customer demand, disappointing financial results, and statements about technological capabilities. Several of those issues also appear in these SEC matters.

Working with cross-functional teams that understand the technology, the business, potential liability, and litigation and compliance trends can help companies mitigate risks concerning AI-related disclosures in their public statements.

Other considerations include:

Updating AI governance frameworks





Maintaining documentation that supports statements about AI systems





Regularly testing AI systems





Enhancing review procedures for corporate statements concerning technology

Undertaking these efforts in advance may better position companies to innovate and communicate with investors amid an evolving enforcement and litigation landscape.