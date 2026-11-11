The New Washington Playbook: Oversight, Enforcement And Corporate Risk

Enforcement and oversight are the new legislation.

Washington is gridlocked. As the new Democrat-majority Congress prepares to take office and the Trump Administration continues to flex its executive muscles, expect congressional oversight and executive branch enforcement to drive key policy priorities.

New laws are not the only way to change corporate behavior. Investigations, document demands, and hearings can pressure an industry, challenge a business model, and influence institutional decisions without Congress passing a bill. To engage in this activity, they only need a Chairman’s gavel.

For companies, the complication is that those tools may push in different directions. A decision made to satisfy one part of government may invite scrutiny from another.

Three areas to watch:

Healthcare and the “profits over patients” narrative. Expect scrutiny of private equity ownership, corporate practice of medicine, and financial influence over clinical decisions. Companies may be asked to defend not just their compliance, but their business model.

Expect scrutiny of private equity ownership, corporate practice of medicine, and financial influence over clinical decisions. Companies may be asked to defend not just their compliance, but their business model. Corporate America’s response to the second Trump administration. Large law firms, energy companies, and technology companies should expect questions about agreements, concessions, administration contacts, and government benefits. Decisions made under immediate pressure may later be examined through a very different congressional lens.

Large law firms, energy companies, and technology companies should expect questions about agreements, concessions, administration contacts, and government benefits. Decisions made under immediate pressure may later be examined through a very different congressional lens. Business adjacent to the administration. Data centers, manufacturing, real estate, and beyond. If your business benefited from administration priorities, negotiated government support, or participated in projects connected to the administration, expect scrutiny of how those decisions were made and who benefited. Proximity is not wrongdoing. But it creates exposure to questions companies should be prepared to answer.

The common thread is not that these companies have done something wrong. It is that legal compliance may not answer the question an investigation is designed to ask, and just receiving those questions creates market risk.

Companies should be thinking now about how they would explain consequential decisions: what they knew, what alternatives they considered, and what drove the outcome.

The time to understand that record is before someone else starts defining what it means.