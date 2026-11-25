The SEC proposed the most significant rewrite of executive compensation disclosure in years. If adopted, the proposal would rebuild Item 402 of Regulation S-K, the SEC rule that governs executive and director compensation disclosure, around fewer covered executives, a consolidated set of three compensation tables replacing current tabular requirements, a higher perquisite threshold, and a more principles-based disclosure standard.

For general counsel, CFOs, board and compensation committee members, and board advisors, the proposal is not just a disclosure simplification project. It would change how companies collect compensation data, how they document compensation decisions, and how they decide what information is material to investors.

The Big Picture: A Leaner Item 402

The SEC says the proposed amendments are intended to make executive and director compensation disclosure more principles-based, clearer, more concise, and less burdensome, while preserving material information for investors. The SEC’s stated concern is that today’s compensation disclosure rules have become increasingly complex and lengthy, and that additional complexity does not always give investors correspondingly useful information.

The proposal reflects a shift from “disclose everything the rule prescribes” toward “disclose the material information investors need to assess compensation.” That would be a major change in practice because current Item 402 contains detailed line-item, table, footnote, and narrative requirements that have accumulated through the 1992 executive compensation reforms, the 2006 executive compensation reforms, and later rules adopted under Dodd-Frank.

The proposal has four headline moves:

Narrow named executive officers (NEOs), meaning the executives covered by most Item 402 compensation disclosures, to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO) in most cases.

Replace the current core compensation tables with three new tables: the Earned Compensation Table, the Granted Compensation Table, and the Status of Equity Awards Table.

Streamline Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A), the narrative proxy disclosure explaining executive compensation policies and decisions, by reducing the required topics from seven to three.

Simplify Dodd-Frank-related disclosures, including pay-versus-performance, pay ratio, golden parachute, and clawback disclosures.

Fewer NEOs: The CEO and CFO Take Center Stage

Under the current rules, larger companies generally disclose compensation for the PEO, the PFO, the three other most highly compensated executive officers serving at fiscal year-end, and up to two additional former executive officers who otherwise would have been included. Smaller reporting companies (SRCs) and emerging growth companies (EGCs) currently follow a more limited NEO framework. SRCs are eligible for scaled disclosure under SEC rules, and EGCs are eligible for certain JOBS Act accommodations.

The proposal would simplify that framework for all registrants. NEOs would consist only of individuals who served as PEO or PFO, or acted in a similar capacity, during the last completed fiscal year. In practice, most companies would move from disclosing compensation for five or more executives to disclosing compensation for two.

That change would reduce the number of executive compensation calculations, tables, and narratives companies must prepare. But its effects would also reach beyond the compensation tables because other disclosure requirements use the NEO definition, including Form 8-K Item 5.02, Regulation S-K Items 403 and 404, and Exhibit 10 material contract filing analysis.

Companies should expect this point to draw comments. Investors may argue that pay information for business unit leaders, chief legal officers, chief operating officers, or other highly paid executives remains material even if the SEC no longer requires it.

Goodbye Summary Compensation Table, Hello Three New Tables

The Summary Compensation Table is currently the anchor of executive compensation disclosure. The SEC now proposes to replace it, along with several other core tables, with a new three-table framework.

The SEC’s goal is to separate three concepts that are blended or scattered under the current rules:

what the company granted;

what the executive earned; and

what happened to outstanding equity awards over time.

The Earned Compensation Table

The Earned Compensation Table would show compensation earned during the covered fiscal years. It would include salary, non-equity awards such as cash bonuses, stock awards that vested, options that were exercised, and miscellaneous compensation.

The key point is timing. Stock awards would be treated as earned when they vest, and option awards would be treated as earned when they are exercised. This treatment is intended to show compensation outcomes, including the value ultimately realized from awards granted in prior years.

The Granted Compensation Table

The Granted Compensation Table would show compensation opportunities granted during the covered fiscal years. It would include annualized salary, non-equity awards, and equity awards, generally at target value.

This table is intended to better reflect the compensation committee’s grant-year intent. The proposal would also permit companies to report certain first-quarter equity awards granted for prior-year performance in the in the Granted Compensation Table for that prior fiscal year. This could help address a mismatch under the current rules, where an annual cash bonus is reported in the year it was earned, while an equity award granted shortly after year end for the same performance is reported in the year it was granted.

The Status of Equity Awards Table

The Status of Equity Awards Table would track equity awards over their lifecycle. The table would include factual information about outstanding, newly granted, newly vested, and exercised equity awards. It is designed to help investors follow an award from grant to vesting, exercise, or expiration.

What Goes Away

The proposal would replace the current Summary Compensation Table, Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table with the three new tables. It would also eliminate the Pension Benefits Table and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table.

Large accelerated filers (LAFs) would be required to tag the three new tables in Inline XBRL, and other registrants could do so voluntarily. The proposal would eliminate current Inline XBRL tagging requirements for pay-versus-performance and clawback disclosures.

Perquisites: Higher Threshold, More Judgment

The proposal would substantially relax perquisite, or “perk,” disclosure. Today, companies generally must disclose perks unless the aggregate amount is less than $10,000. The proposal would raise that threshold to $150,000 per NEO.

The proposal would also add a de minimis tracking exclusion. Companies could exclude individual perks that qualify as de minimis fringe benefits under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code when determining whether the $150,000 aggregate threshold has been reached.

The SEC also proposes to revise its interpretive guidance. A company would have discretion to determine whether a benefit is “integrally and directly related” to the performance of the executive’s duties, so long as the determination is reasonable and made in good faith. The SEC would remove the examples of items requiring disclosure as perks contained in its current guidance, including security provided at an executive’s personal residence or during personal travel.

This does not mean companies can ignore perk analysis. Instead, compensation committees and disclosure teams will need a clear process for documenting reasonable, good-faith judgments, especially for executive security, aircraft use, relocation benefits, and other benefits with both business and personal elements.

CD&A: Shorter, More Strategic, Less Checklist-Driven

CD&A would remain for companies subject to the requirement, but the proposal would make it more principles-based. The required CD&A topics would be reduced from seven to three.

Companies would need to address:

the objectives of the compensation program in relation to corporate strategy;

the material elements of compensation and how those amounts are determined; and

if applicable, whether the company considered the results of the most recent say-on-pay vote in determining compensation policies and decisions and, if so, how that consideration affected compensation policies and decisions.

The SEC also proposes to eliminate the current non-exhaustive list of 15 example topics that may be material for CD&A discussion because it believes the list may encourage companies to address topics even when they are not material, producing repetitive or boilerplate disclosure.

One technical point will matter for many companies. Proposed Instruction 2 to Item 402 would address non-GAAP target levels and company-selected financial performance measures. For non-GAAP measures based on historical results, the company would need to provide a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). For projected non-GAAP targets, it would need to describe how the measure is calculated from its audited financial statements. In either case, the company would also need to explain why the non-GAAP measure is more appropriate than a GAAP measure in the relevant compensation context.

Pay-Versus-Performance: A Major Simplification

The current pay-versus-performance rules require disclosure showing the relationship between executive compensation actually paid and company financial performance, including complex calculations of “Compensation Actually Paid” and several financial performance measures.

The proposal would simplify this disclosure in several ways:

Companies would use Total Compensation Earned from the Earned Compensation Table instead of the current specialized Compensation Actually Paid calculation.

The disclosure would cover three years for all registrants.

The disclosure would cover only the PEO and PFO.

The only required performance measure would be cumulative total shareholder return (TSR), which generally measures stock price appreciation plus dividends over the relevant period.

The result would be a much narrower pay-versus-performance presentation.

Pay Ratio: Still Here, But Reworked

The pay ratio rule requires disclosure of the ratio between the PEO’s annual total compensation and the annual total compensation of the company’s median employee. The proposal would keep pay ratio disclosure, but materially change how the ratio is calculated.

The median employee population would be limited to full-time employees in the United States. The proposal would exclude seasonal, temporary, and non-U.S. workers from the median employee population.

Companies would use the Granted Compensation Table methodology, rather than the current Summary Compensation Table methodology, to calculate annual total compensation for the PEO and median employee. Under the proposed amendments, companies would identify a new median employee every five years, rather than every three years.

Clawbacks, Severance and Golden Parachutes: Less Detail, More Materiality

The proposal would narrow clawback disclosure without changing the underlying exchange listing standards for clawback policies. It would remove the requirement to explain why recovery was not required in certain circumstances and eliminate the annual report cover-page check boxes about financial statement error corrections and related compensation recovery analysis.

Termination and change-in-control disclosure would also be simplified. Companies would no longer have to quantify hypothetical payments and benefits across multiple termination and change-in-control scenarios. Instead, they would provide qualitative disclosure of the material terms of written and unwritten arrangements for persons who served as PEO or PFO during the last completed fiscal year.

Golden parachute disclosure would be streamlined. The proposed Golden Parachute Compensation Table would use four monetary columns: Cash, Equity, Miscellaneous, and Total. Because the NEO definition would be narrowed, required golden parachute disclosure would generally cover only the PEO and PFO.

Director Pay and Other Disclosures: More Flexibility

Director compensation disclosure would become more flexible, but it would not disappear. Companies would still need to provide qualitative and quantitative disclosure of material director compensation.

The proposal would eliminate the prescribed director compensation table format. Quantified cash and equity disclosure would focus on compensation earned during the last completed fiscal year, including cash earned and value realized on prior equity awards.

The proposal would also eliminate two current disclosure requirements:

Item 402(s), which requires disclosure about compensation policies and practices as they relate to risk management.

Item 402(x), which requires disclosure about certain equity award grants close in time to the release of material nonpublic information.

SRCs and EGCs: Scaled Relief, But New Tables

SRCs and EGCs would retain important scaled disclosure accommodations. They would continue to be exempt from CD&A and pay ratio disclosure. If the SEC’s May 2026 filer status proposal is adopted as proposed, the scaled accommodations available to SRCs and EGCs under this proposal would be extended to all non-accelerated filers.

But smaller and newer public companies would not be outside the new framework. The proposal would require SRCs and EGCs to provide the Earned Compensation Table, Granted Compensation Table, and Status of Equity Awards Table, with the Earned and Granted tables covering two completed fiscal years.

This is one reason the proposal should not be viewed as pure burden reduction for every company. For some SRCs and EGCs, the new tables could require more disclosure about stock vesting, option exercises, and certain pension-related amounts than current scaled rules require.

Registration Statements: More Time for Pay Disclosure

The proposal would address a timing problem for companies using long-form registration statements, including Forms S-1, S-4, S-11, Form 10, and Form N-2.

Under the proposal, those companies would have up to 120 days after fiscal year-end to provide Item 402 disclosure for the last completed fiscal year. That would give long-form registration statement filers timing flexibility similar to what is currently available in the Form 10-K Part III process and short-form registration statement context.

Because of that broader timing relief, the SEC also proposes to eliminate the existing delayed salary and bonus disclosure mechanism, including Form 8-K Item 5.02(f).

What Public Companies Should Do Now

The proposal is not yet final. Companies should continue preparing 2027 proxy statements under the current Item 402 rules unless and until final rules become effective.

That said, companies can start preparing now in practical ways:

Map the data needed for the three new tables, including target values, vesting values, option exercise values, and award-by-award equity status information.

Review perquisite controls and documentation, especially for security, aircraft, and other mixed-use benefits.

Assess how non-GAAP compensation metrics are used in incentive plans and whether historical measures could be reconciled to GAAP.

Consider whether investors may expect voluntary disclosure about executives beyond the PEO and PFO.

When Would the New Rules Apply?

The public comment period will remain open for 60 days after the proposing release is published in the Federal Register. If final rules are adopted, the SEC proposes that they would become effective on the next January 1 after publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register.

Mandatory compliance would begin for the first full fiscal year ending on or after the effective date. Companies could elect early compliance after the effective date, but only if they comply with the amended item in its entirety.

The Takeaway: Less Boilerplate, More Judgment

If adopted substantially as proposed, the SEC’s executive pay disclosure overhaul would mark a fundamental reset of compensation disclosure. It would reduce many prescribed requirements, but it would also put more pressure on companies to decide what is material, document those judgments, and present compensation information in a way investors can understand.

The companies best positioned for the transition will be those that treat the proposal not as a license to say less, but as a chance to say the important things better.