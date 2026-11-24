On August 31, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) setting up a formal framework for cooperation and information sharing between the two agencies. The agencies’ joint press release describes the MOU as designed to help each agency carry out its mission: market integrity for the SEC and public health for the FDA. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins was direct about the reason for the arrangement: “FDA-related disclosures by public companies have a significant impact on our markets.” He called the FDA “a valuable partner” in administering and enforcing disclosure requirements under the federal securities laws.

For public health care and life sciences companies, the message is clear. Statements to investors about FDA matters, such as regulatory submissions, clinical trial results, approval timelines and inspection outcomes, now face a more direct check against what the FDA itself knows.

Why the MOU Matters

The MOU states plainly where the two agencies’ concerns overlap. It notes that the SEC reviews the disclosures and financial statements of all U.S. public companies. That review covers situations in which a firm engaged in FDA-regulated activities “may have disseminated false or misleading statements to the investing community, such as representations about the status of FDA review, product approvals, clinical trial results, or other matters within the FDA’s regulatory authority that could affect investors’ decisions.”

The SEC has long brought enforcement actions over misleading statements about FDA interactions. Until now, however, the Commission often had to rebuild the regulatory record through subpoenas and company productions. Under the MOU, each agency intends to share appropriate information about FDA-regulated products and activities, and about the persons and firms that make, distribute and sell those products, “where practicable.”

Key Features of the Framework

Both enforcement and disclosure review are involved. The SEC will name at least one point of contact from its Division of Enforcement and at least one from its Division of Corporation Finance. The SEC’s initial contacts are an Associate Director in Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program and an Assistant Chief Counsel in the Enforcement Division’s Office of Chief Counsel. On the FDA side, the initial contacts include the Deputy Chief Counsel for Litigation and the Associate Commissioner for the Office of Inspections and Investigations. With the FDA’s inspections office involved, issuers should assume that inspection findings could reach the SEC.

The SEC will name at least one point of contact from its Division of Enforcement and at least one from its Division of Corporation Finance. The SEC’s initial contacts are an Associate Director in Corporation Finance’s Disclosure Review Program and an Assistant Chief Counsel in the Enforcement Division’s Office of Chief Counsel. On the FDA side, the initial contacts include the Deputy Chief Counsel for Litigation and the Associate Commissioner for the Office of Inspections and Investigations. With the FDA’s inspections office involved, issuers should assume that inspection findings could reach the SEC. The FDA will send referrals. The FDA’s Office of the Chief Counsel will serve as the FDA’s lead “for referrals to SEC of potential violations.” It will also act as the FDA’s lead when an SEC matter is in civil or judicial adjudication. This sets up a formal channel for the FDA to raise suspected securities violations on its own initiative, not just respond to SEC requests.

The FDA’s Office of the Chief Counsel will serve as the FDA’s lead “for referrals to SEC of potential violations.” It will also act as the FDA’s lead when an SEC matter is in civil or judicial adjudication. This sets up a formal channel for the FDA to raise suspected securities violations on its own initiative, not just respond to SEC requests. FDA non-public information can be used broadly. Under 21 C.F.R. 20.85, FDA records that are otherwise exempt from public disclosure may be disclosed to the SEC. The SEC may use non-public FDA information “to inform any public company filing review” and in connection with any enforcement investigation, proceeding or civil action within its jurisdiction. In practice, comment letters from Corporation Finance staff may increasingly reflect what the FDA has told the SEC about a company’s regulatory status.

Under 21 C.F.R. 20.85, FDA records that are otherwise exempt from public disclosure may be disclosed to the SEC. The SEC may use non-public FDA information “to inform any public company filing review” and in connection with any enforcement investigation, proceeding or civil action within its jurisdiction. In practice, comment letters from Corporation Finance staff may increasingly reflect what the FDA has told the SEC about a company’s regulatory status. Information flows both ways. The SEC may give non-public information to the FDA under 17 C.F.R. 240.24c-1 if the FDA shows a need and provides acceptable confidentiality assurances. Companies should keep in mind that material produced to the SEC during an investigation could reach their primary product regulator.

The SEC may give non-public information to the FDA under 17 C.F.R. 240.24c-1 if the FDA shows a need and provides acceptable confidentiality assurances. Companies should keep in mind that material produced to the SEC during an investigation could reach their primary product regulator. Some statutory protections remain. The FDA will not share trade secret or confidential commercial information protected under specified provisions except as those statutes permit.

The FDA will not share trade secret or confidential commercial information protected under specified provisions except as those statutes permit. Confidentiality and privilege are protected. The SEC may not disclose FDA non-public information to anyone outside the SEC without the FDA’s written permission. The FDA will grant that permission when it determines, in consultation with the SEC, that disclosure is required by law or judicial order. The agencies also intend that sharing information with each other will not count as public disclosure or waive any confidentiality or privilege. Detailed procedures apply to third-party efforts to obtain shared information through FOIA requests, subpoenas or discovery.

Practical Takeaways

Even without binding obligations, the MOU signals that FDA-related disclosures will be a priority for both SEC disclosure review and enforcement. Public companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated sectors should consider the following steps:

Reconcile public statements with the regulatory record. Make sure descriptions of FDA meetings, complete response letters, warning letters, clinical holds and approval timelines in SEC filings, earnings calls and press releases match the company’s actual correspondence with the FDA.

Involve regulatory affairs in disclosure controls. Disclosure committees should consult regulatory personnel who can confirm that investor-facing statements reflect what the FDA has communicated.

Expect more informed comment letters. Corporation Finance staff may draw on FDA information when reviewing filings. Responses to comments about product development and regulatory status should be precise and well documented.

Review insider trading controls around FDA events. Information shared between the agencies could support SEC investigations of trading ahead of FDA announcements.