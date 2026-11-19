For a family considering “what’s next?” for its business, the path of least resistance and comfort to continue the family business can seem like handing off the business to the rising generation whom the family already trusts. However, a successful transfer to the rising generation rarely happens by default, and doing so requires significant planning and coordination.

In order to ensure the business is successful under the leadership of the rising generation, we see three conditions as particularly critical: (1) members of the rising generation must demonstrate both interest and capability in inheriting and leading the business; (2) there must be alignment around the vision of the business and preserving the business as a legacy asset; and (3) the business must be generating sufficient cash flow to support the family’s goals.

When those three conditions are met, a transfer of the business can protect what earlier generations have built, while giving the rising generation a meaningful opportunity to lead the family business into the future. Of course, tax benefits and timing of the transfer should also be considered.

Family Member Roles

When contemplating a transition of the business to the rising generation, the family should first consider: which member or members of the rising generation have both the interest and the capability to oversee the business for the rising generation? Importantly, a person who demonstrates interest in carrying forward the family business may not necessarily have the capability to do so, and vice versa. As such, it is important for the family to map out roles for all interested family members in the next phase of the business to match their own individual strengths. For example, in addition to identifying who will be the future face of the business, families should consider who will oversee investments and who will be responsible for managing the books and records. It is possible that there will be gaps in leadership, so the family should determine whether external resources will be needed, as well.

The goal in planning familial roles is to create an agreed-upon governance framework that prepares and empowers the rising generation to continue the business. Such a framework should establish a management structure, a contingency plan if one individual becomes unavailable and clear decision-making process, including deadlock procedures to resolve disagreements when they arise. The family structure should also be mindful that no one in the rising generation who wants to be included in the family business is excluded from the transition plan to avoid a scenario in which the excluded member becomes obstructive down the line. All key stakeholders should be included in the process. A structure to which family members have agreed is far more durable than one they feel has been imposed on them.

Legacy

In conjunction with the establishment of a governance framework, the family should dedicate time to aligning on the family’s legacy. To that end, over time, a family business creates its own culture, reputation, and presence in the community. The family will need to grapple with, and determine, how this legacy will evolve over time.

While this can feel like a theoretical exercise, protecting the family business’s legacy requires practical preparation. For example, the estate planning and corporate documents should make clear what the prior generation wants to preserve about the family business (e.g., is there certain real estate that the family would like to keep for future generations) and how the rising generation will build upon the family’s success (e.g., are there certain unfinished projects that the family would like to see come to fruition). In advance of the transition, families should also identify known necessary investments, as well as short-term and long-term decisions that will be required, so that the rising generation inherits a clear road map rather than a set of open questions.

Cash Flow

A clear vision should be paired with measurable progress. Based upon the aligned vision for the family’s legacy, families need to consider whether the business has sufficient cash flow to support it. A vision that the business cannot sustain is unlikely to be realized.

In practice, this means reviewing the business’s current cash flow and ascertaining how reliable that cash flow will be in the future. Families should weigh these figures against specific demands on the business, such as funding planned investments, adhering to distribution schedules, compensating the rising generation who will oversee the business and maintaining reserves for downturns or unexpected expenses. If the numbers do not align with the family’s goals, the family should adjust its expectations or the timeline or identify ways to strengthen the business’s financial performance before the transition occurs. Further, families should anticipate that they may not agree on the cash flow needed to realize the family business’s goals, and that there may be competing priorities at play. Involving the family’s wealth and legal advisors in this discussion well in advance may help build consensus and ensure that the transition is sustainable.

Tax Considerations

As the saying goes, few things in life are certain except death and taxes, and a transfer of the family business brings both into focus. The structure the family chooses will shape not only who benefits from and who directs the business, but also the tax cost of getting there. While the right approach will depend on each family’s circumstances, several considerations deserve attention early in the planning process.

First, ownership of a business has two distinct components: the economics (the right to share in its profits and growth) and control (the right to vote and make decisions). These components can be transferred separately, at different times, and to different family members. Families should consider who will benefit economically, who will make decisions, and whether the prior generation is prepared to give up some control, for example to a trustee, in exchange for potential tax savings. Whether ownership is held outright, through trusts, through a holding company, or through a combination, each choice affects U.S. federal gift, estate, and generation-skipping transfer taxes, how the transferred interests are valued, and the federal and state income tax treatment of the business and its owners. Ultimately, the structure should reflect how the family wants to divide economics and control.

Second, ownership need not pass all at once. A gradual transfer, using techniques such as grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) or installment sales, may shift future growth outside the prior generation’s taxable estates while giving the rising generation time to grow into its new responsibilities. In setting the pace of the transfer, families should weigh the gift, estate, and income tax consequences both now and in the future, including the trade-off between transferring assets during life and holding them until death for income tax basis purposes. Just as important, the structure should encourage the rising generation’s engagement and commitment to the business.

Third, tax planning ties directly back to the cash flow analysis described above. Families should understand what the business is worth for U.S. gift and estate tax purposes, whether it can generate enough after-tax cash to fund both its own growth and the prior generation’s needs, and whether the structure can adapt as the business and the tax laws evolve. These answers will help confirm whether a transfer to the rising generation can achieve the family’s goals.

Some families may also wish to make philanthropy part of their succession plan. Charitable giving can carry U.S. income, gift, and estate tax benefits and can be a meaningful expression of the family’s legacy. While a full discussion of philanthropy is beyond the scope of this article, families with charitable goals should raise them with their advisors as part of the broader transition planning.

Timing

Last, in connection with the tax discussion and the pace of the transfer, families should also think through the mechanics of the “hand-off” of the family business. Will members of the prior generation remain involved during the transition, and if so, in what capacity? How will responsibility pass from one generation to the next? Are there key milestones that should be considered or built into the transition to measure progress along the way? To the extent possible, all of these decisions should be discussed with the family’s wealth and legal advisors and reflected in the family’s estate plan and the family business’s governing documents.

Conclusion

To recap, the Transfer Path is available when there are members of the rising generation interested in and capable of continuing the business. To transition successfully, expectations and roles need to be clearly defined, and the structure of the family business needs to reflect those expectations and roles. Families that complete this work in advance provide the rising generation with the best opportunity not only to preserve what has been built, but to build upon it.