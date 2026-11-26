The Audit as an Enforcement Gateway

Fraud risk, and how organisations identify, assess, and respond to it, remains a central area of regulatory and board-level focus in the UK. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) and the Failure to Prevent Fraud (FTPF) offence have sharpened expectations around how in-scope companies assess fraud risk and demonstrate reasonable fraud prevention procedures, including across complex third-party and associated-person relationships. For listed companies and other entities within scope of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the 2024 Code also heightens the governance context: Boards are expected to monitor and review the effectiveness of their risk management and internal control framework, with Provision 29 requiring a declaration on the effectiveness of material controls for reporting periods beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

Against that backdrop, statutory audits conducted under UK auditing standards are an important pressure point for companies and their advisers who are navigating internal investigations into areas of economic crime. This article focuses on interactions between auditors and their clients under the UK audit framework, including ISA (UK) 240 and ISA (UK) 250A, with particular focus on fraud risks and fraud-related controls. Auditors are required to assess risk of material misstatement due to fraud and to consider relevant internal controls as part of their audit opinion. Although auditors rarely identify fraud directly through ordinary audit procedures, where fraud indicators, whistleblower allegations, internal investigations, or control concerns arise, the audit process may lead to deeper scrutiny, formal investigations, and disclosures that may attract the attention of regulators, lenders, and potential claimants.

This three-part series explores the growing intersection between UK statutory audit, fraud risk, and ECCTA/FTPF exposure. Part 1 examines how audit findings, auditor challenge, and auditor reporting can create visibility around potential fraud-related legal risks under ECCTA and FTPF. Part 2 looks through the auditor’s lens, explaining how fraud risk is evaluated in practice, how and why auditors evaluate investigations, and how investigation outcomes can affect audit opinions, timelines, and regulatory exposure. And finally, Part 3 discusses the common areas where financial reporting fraud risks manifest, and how boards, general counsel, and their advisers can bolster governance frameworks and respond effectively to auditors’ enquiries related to these areas throughout the audit.

Part 2: Fraud Risk and Failure to Prevent Fraud Through the Auditor’s Lens

When fraud-risk indicators or whistleblower allegations related to fraud surface during a statutory audit, the consequences are rarely confined to a single audit procedure. Concerns about fraud, management integrity, or control effectiveness directly shape the scope, depth, and duration of the audit and may lead to further fact-finding or formal investigations. The outcomes may affect not only the audit opinion, but the company’s broader regulatory, governance, and litigation risk. Understanding how auditors evaluate fraud risk in practice, and why the procedures needed to obtain reasonable assurance can expand in high-risk situations, is critical for boards and management navigating audit scrutiny.

What a Statutory Audit Is Designed to Do

Contrary to popular belief, the purpose of an audit is not to identify fraud. The purpose of an audit is to obtain reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors consider whether the financial statements, taken as a whole, are materially misstated due to fraud; that is, whether the overall portrayal of the company’s performance or position is materially misleading, even if the issue does not sit neatly within a single line item.

What ‘Reasonable Assurance’ Means in an Audit

When supporting companies through investigations under audit scrutiny, we often get questions like “Is it reasonable for the auditor to ask for this information?” or “How much more testing do they need to do to get comfortable?” The answer depends on the circumstances and is tied to the auditor’s professional judgement, informed by the applicable auditing standards and the assessed risks of material misstatement.

UK auditing standards define reasonable assurance as high, but not absolute assurance that the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement.1In practice, this means that audits are designed to reduce the overall audit risk (i.e. risk the audit fails to detect material misstatements) to an acceptably low level. Audit risk is not eliminated entirely. There are inherent limitations in an audit, including the use of judgement, sampling technique, reliance on evidence that may be persuasive rather than conclusive, and the possibility of concealment or collusion. These limitations mean it is not possible to mitigate audit risk to zero.

Situations where the auditor is concerned about fraud, management integrity, or the reliability of audit evidence, the nature and extent of procedures required to obtain reasonable assurance may increase significantly.

How Auditors Assess Materiality

Materiality is another judgement-based measure. It is a financial reporting concept which considers an assertion or omission to be material if it can be reasonably expected to influence the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements. When planning and performing the audit, and when considering whether a misstatement is material, ISA (UK) 320 defers to the professional judgement of the auditor who should consider how users of the financial statements would rely on the information.2

There are scenarios in which the nature and scale of fraudulent activity may not meet the definition of material in this context. Even if financially significant to a particular business unit, the auditor might consider the control environment, whether the risk is pervasive, and whether the financial impacts have been appropriately reflected in the books and records. On that basis, the auditor may conclude that the matter is not material to the organisation’s financial reporting overall.

However, materiality is also qualitative in nature. If audit procedures identify fraud concerns involving suspected management involvement, even if the value is financially immaterial at a group level, the auditor is likely to have additional questions and may need to perform additional procedures or consider whether further investigation is required. This is because the auditor relies on various assertions by management (referred to as management representations), both implicit and explicit, in the preparation and presentation of the financial statements. Where the auditor has concerns about the reliability of management representations, there may be significant implications for the auditor’s approach to the remainder of the audit.

How Does the Audit Address Fraud Risk?

This is a perennial challenge and consistent expectation gap between the public and the audit profession. It is important to recognise the limitations of a statutory audit in this regard. Fraud involving collusion, sophisticated concealments, or management override can be difficult to detect; and as a result, external audit is not typically the primary route by which fraud is identified. The discussion regarding fraud and the statutory audit should distinguish between auditors identifying fraud in the first instance — which is rare — and auditors probing allegations, indicators, or investigations once fraud concerns have arisen.

ISA (UK) 240 (“The Auditor’s Responsibilities Relating to Fraud in an Audit of Financial Statements”) requires auditors to design and perform procedures to identify and assess the risk of material misstatement due to fraud. This includes understanding internal controls relevant to the audit and determining whether, and to what extent, the auditor can rely on those controls in designing their audit testing.3

As discussed above, the auditor manages the audit risk that they fail to identify misstatement — whether due to fraud or error — through a simple equation. The interplay of the equation components is important to understanding how fraud risk impacts the overall audit.

The only factor within the audit risk equation that is in the auditor’s control is their detection risk. The discovery of fraud indicators, material weaknesses or gaps in fraud-related controls, or issues affecting the reliability of management representations during routine audit procedures may cause the risk of material misstatement to increase. To respond to this, the auditor may enhance testing to reduce detection risk and bring overall audit risk to an acceptably low level.

Notably, those enhanced procedures can include asking management or those charged with governance to establish a sufficiently independent fact-finding process, and performing parallel audit procedures, often with support from the audit firm’s forensic specialists — a process commonly referred to as the “shadow” investigation.

How Fraud Investigations Impact the Audit Process

When potential misconduct or irregularities surface during the audit, the auditor’s work in that area typically pauses until the matter is investigated and the facts are established. In such circumstances, the auditor may indicate they cannot complete audit procedures without management or those charged with governance establishing an independent fact-finding exercise, either internally or with external legal and forensic support, to determine the nature, extent, and financial reporting impact of the issue.

Shadow Investigations

At the same time, auditors may conduct their own parallel review — referred to informally as a “shadow investigation” — using their internal forensic specialists. The purpose is not to replicate the company’s inquiry, but to evaluate its independence, scope, methodology, and evidential quality, and to determine whether the findings can be used as audit evidence. Auditors must be satisfied that the investigation was conducted objectively and that its conclusions are consistent with the financial statements.

Extended Audit Timetable

While the investigation is underway, the auditor’s testing in the affected areas is generally suspended. Once the investigation concludes or reaches a stage where its findings are sufficiently clear, the auditor will resume testing, typically performing expanded audit procedures to obtain additional assurance and bring the overall audit risk back to an acceptable level. This may include reperforming certain tests, corroborating findings with independent evidence, or extending the scope of substantive procedures.

These dynamics can extend the audit timetable. The additional investigative steps, verification procedures, and internal consultations required to reach a supportable opinion may delay the issuance of the audit report. This can become a point of tension between management, the board, and the auditors, particularly where reporting deadlines, market expectations, financing requirements, or regulatory filing obligations are approaching.

How Investigation Findings Can Impact the Audit Opinion

Once the investigation concludes and additional procedures have been performed, the auditor determines how the findings affect the audit report and opinion. The impact depends on the severity, pervasiveness, and evidential support of the findings:

Unmodified Opinion With Emphasis of Matter: The issue is appropriately presented or disclosed in the financial statements but is fundamental to users’ understanding. In other words, the matter is resolved but significant enough to warrant highlighting to users of the financial statements.

The issue is appropriately presented or disclosed in the financial statements but is fundamental to users’ understanding. In other words, the matter is resolved but significant enough to warrant highlighting to users of the financial statements. Qualified Opinion: A material misstatement or limitation of scope exists but is not pervasive.

A material misstatement or limitation of scope exists but is not pervasive. Adverse Opinion: Misstatements are material and pervasive, meaning the financial statements as a whole are misleading.

Misstatements are material and pervasive, meaning the financial statements as a whole are misleading. Disclaimer of Opinion: The auditor is unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to form an opinion; for example access to evidence is restricted or relevant investigations remain incomplete.

For listed companies and public interest entities, fraud-related matters may also have more visible reporting consequences, including through Key Audit Matters, audit committee reporting, and market disclosure considerations. For private companies, the consequences may be less public but still significant for lenders, shareholders, insurers, transaction counterparties, and regulators.

A more serious outcome is auditor resignation when it is the result of an auditor being unable to continue the engagement because of concerns about access to information, audit evidence, or management representations. Such events are rare but carry significant governance, financing, and regulatory consequences.

Even where the final opinion is not modified, investigation outcomes may drive new management letter points, control recommendations, or required disclosures under ISA 265 (Communication of Deficiencies in Internal Control).

Navigating the Risks

Where audits and investigations run concurrently, the stakes can be high. Modified opinions, delayed filings, and auditor resignations may carry market, financing, governance, and reputational consequences, depending on the entity and reporting context. Audit disclosures or audit committee communications may also prompt boards and advisers to assess whether the underlying conduct, control environment, and remediation have implications for the FTPF offence or broader ECCTA exposure, and whether the matter could become relevant to regulators, lenders, shareholders, insurers, or potential claimants.

Although the audit process can create significant timing and information pressures, the board and management can regain command of the facts, the governance response, and stakeholder communications. Auditors are required to communicate significant findings from the audit, including throughout the audit process and before the audit report is issued. This provides an opportunity for the board to commission its own review of concerning conduct, engage with the auditors from an informed position, and begin remediating control issues that create ECCTA/FTPF risks before those issues crystallise into wider reporting, regulatory, or stakeholder consequences.

In this environment, boards, audit committees, and advisers benefit from experienced, independent support that understands both the audit process and investigative expectations. Ankura’s forensic accounting and investigations specialists regularly assist organisations and their advisers in responding to audit-related fraud concerns, scoping defensible fact-finding exercises, assessing financial statement impact, reviewing books and records, evaluating relevant controls and remediation, and preparing factual outputs that can withstand auditor and regulatory scrutiny. Our experience advising corporates, audit firms, and audit regulators allows us to anticipate how investigation findings may be tested, challenged, and reflected in the audit outcomes — helping clients maintain command of the facts at moments when it matters most.

What Else Is Changing in the Controls Landscape?

Explore our latest article, which breaks down how Provision 29 is reshaping expectations around material controls, and what this means for auditors and boards: New Corporate Governance Code Controls Requirements — A Paradigm Shift for Boards and Auditors? – Ankura.com.

Footnotes

1. https://www.frc.org.uk/library/standards-codes-policy/audit-assurance-and-ethics/auditors-responsibilities-for-the-audit/

2. https://www.frc.org.uk/library/standards-codes-policy/audit-assurance-and-ethics/auditing-standards/isa-uk-320/