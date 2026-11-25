The Audit as an Enforcement Gateway

Fraud risk, and how organisations identify, assess, and respond to it, remains a central area of regulatory and board-level focus in the UK. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) and the Failure to Prevent Fraud (FTPF) offence have sharpened expectations around how in-scope companies assess fraud risk and demonstrate reasonable fraud prevention procedures, including across complex third-party and associated-person relationships. For listed companies and other entities within scope of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the 2024 Code also heightens the governance context: Boards are expected to monitor and review the effectiveness of their risk management and internal control framework, with Provision 29 requiring a declaration on the effectiveness of material controls for reporting periods beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

Against that backdrop, statutory audits conducted under UK auditing standards are an important pressure point for companies and their advisers who are navigating internal investigations into areas of economic crime. This article focuses on interactions between auditors and their clients under the UK audit framework, including ISA (UK) 240 and ISA (UK) 250A, with particular focus on fraud risks and fraud-related controls. Auditors are required to assess risk of material misstatement due to fraud and to consider relevant internal controls as part of their audit opinion. Although auditors rarely identify fraud directly through ordinary audit procedures, where fraud indicators, whistleblower allegations, internal investigations, or control concerns arise, the audit process may lead to deeper scrutiny, formal investigations, and disclosures that may attract the attention of regulators, lenders, and potential claimants.

This three-part series explores the growing intersection between UK statutory audit, fraud risk, and ECCTA/FTPF exposure. Part 1 examines how audit findings, auditor challenge, and auditor reporting can create visibility around potential fraud-related legal risks under ECCTA and FTPF. Part 2 looks through the auditor’s lens, explaining how fraud risk is evaluated in practice, how and why auditors evaluate investigations, and how investigation outcomes can affect audit opinions, timelines, and regulatory exposure. And finally, Part 3 discusses the common areas where financial reporting fraud risks manifest, and how boards, general counsel, and their advisers can bolster governance frameworks and respond effectively to auditors’ enquiries related to these areas throughout the audit.

Part 1: How Statutory Audits Can Expose ECCTA and Failure to Prevent Fraud Risk

For audits conducted in the current ECCTA and FTPF environment, UK companies may face more detailed auditor questions where fraud indicators, whistleblower allegations, third-party conduct, or internal control issues are identified. Companies that have grown rapidly, operate through complex third-party relationships, or have less mature fraud risk management frameworks may need to explain how relevant risks have been assessed, what work has been done to understand the facts, and whether any findings have implications for the financial statements, disclosures, or internal controls. Where fraud-related concerns, whistleblower allegations, or internal investigations arise within the audit process, routine audit procedures could expand into enhanced testing, formal reviews, or investigations that generate audit evidence, and in some cases, public disclosures with regulatory significance.

Why Do Auditors Examine Fraud Risk and Internal Controls?

Auditors assess fraud risk and relevant internal controls within the audit as described in ISA 240 (“The Auditor’s Responsibilities Relating to Fraud in an Audit of Financial Statements”). The standard obliges auditors to design and perform procedures to identify and assess the risk of material misstatement due to fraud1 and to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence in response. This includes understanding aspects of the company’s control framework and determining whether, and to what extent, the auditor can rely on those controls in designing their audit testing. This is likely to include controls relevant to the FTPF offence.

ced matters give rise to reporting considerations under ISA 240 and to consider compliance with laws and regulations under ISA 250A (“Consideration of Laws and Regulations in an Audit of Financial Statements”).2 Where the facts identified through audit procedures or an internal investigation indicate potential fraud, the auditors may need to understand whether management and its advisers have considered the company’s legal obligations, including compliance with ECCTA and the FTPF offence, and whether any conclusions affect the financial statements, disclosures, controls, or audit opinion. That does not mean the auditor is making a legal determination; rather the auditor may need to understand the legal-risk analysis sufficiently to evaluate its audit implications. In addition, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales Code of Ethics (ICAEW) addresses Non-Compliance with Laws and Regulations (NOCLAR) covering conduct such as fraud, corruption, and money laundering through to environmental protection and public health.3 ICAEW expectations of auditors include considering management’s response and whether it is appropriate and sufficient in order to determine whether reporting obligations arise and to which agency the conduct should be reported.

For an auditor to reach an opinion within this context, management may need to demonstrate that it has conducted an appropriate review, or where the circumstances require it, a formal investigation. The findings may inform the auditor’s assessment of whether further audit procedures, reporting considerations, or financial statement disclosures are required. Even where the auditor does not report the conduct to a regulator, material outcomes of the review or investigation may be reflected directly or indirectly in the auditor’s report. Since the auditor’s report is publicly available, such reference may provide a visible basis for further enquiries by the Serious Fraud Office, Financial Conduct Authority, lenders, investors, claimants, or other stakeholders.

7 Signs of Fraud Risk in an External Audit Report

Below are signals within financial statements and audit reports which may indicate fraud-related issues, control matters, or unresolved questions about the effectiveness of fraud-risk management.

1. Restatements Explicitly Attributed to Error or Misconduct

In a prior-period restatement where misconduct is involved, the notes to the accounts may refer to “irregularities,” “inappropriate recognition,” or “intentional misapplication of accounting standards,” sometimes alongside references to internal investigations.

Auditor reports accompanying restated accounts may include Emphasis of Matter (EOM) paragraphs drawing attention to the restatement and the underlying circumstances. In some cases, the auditor will also describe expanded audit procedures performed in response to identified risks, signalling that greater corroborative evidence was required beyond management representations.

2. Qualifications and Scope Limitations Linked to Information Access

Where fraud is suspected but cannot be conclusively established, this may manifest as a qualified audit opinion or a qualification relating to a scope limitation. Typical language includes the auditor being “unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence” in respect of specific balances or transactions.

This scenario may arise where records are incomplete, management explanations are inconsistent, or third-party confirmations cannot be obtained. While the auditor will not allege fraud, the inability to rule out material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, is made explicit through the modified opinion.

3. Material Weaknesses Arising From Management Override or Control Failures

Fraud that has been identified internally may result in disclosures around material weaknesses in internal controls, particularly when involving management override, journal entry controls, or segregation of duties issues. These disclosures may appear in the governance or risk sections of the annual report, with the auditor cross-referencing them in their report.

Auditors may explicitly state that control deficiencies “created a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement could occur and not be prevented or detected.” While carefully worded, this language indicates that the environment in which fraud occurred, or could still occur, has not yet been fully remediated.

4. Key Audit Matters Describing Identified Irregularities

Although Key Audit Matters (KAMs) are not designed to disclose wrongdoing — and are not inherently adverse audit findings — they may reference identified misstatements, “non-standard adjustments,” or transactions that required forensic-style testing. Where fraud has been identified or is suspected, KAMs may describe extensive substantive procedures, the use of specialists, or testing beyond normal audit scope.

Phrases such as “due to identified control failures,” “following the discovery of inappropriate accounting,” or “as a result of matters identified during the year” may indicate that the auditor responded to specific issues rather than merely theoretical risks.

5. Going Concern Disclosures Linked to Misconduct or Investigations

Financial misstatements involving revenue inflation, asset overstatement, or liability understatement can evolve into a going concern issue. Auditor reports may include material uncertainty related to going concern, cross-referencing disclosures about investigations, covenant breaches, or financing withdrawals triggered by the misconduct.

Even where no material uncertainty conclusion is reached, the financial statements may disclose dependence on waivers, renegotiations, or equity injections following the identification of misstatements, which may indirectly indicate that the conduct may have caused the uncertain financial outlook.

6. References to Investigations, Regulatory Engagement, or Whistleblowing

Audited financial statements sometimes disclose ongoing or completed internal investigations, whistleblower complaints, or regulatory enquiries. Where fraud has been substantiated, disclosures may include provisions for fines, legal costs, or remediation programmes.

Auditors typically reference these disclosures through EOM paragraphs or within KAMs, highlighting the uncertainty around outcomes and the potential for further financial impact.

7. Auditor Resignation or Report Reissuance

Finally, if fraud is substantiated late in the audit process or cooperation breaks down as part of the investigative process, the auditor may resign or withdraw previously issued audit reports. While rare, these events are often accompanied by public statements referring to concerns over management integrity or information reliability.

How Companies Can Prepare for Increased Auditor Scrutiny

Fraud risk and internal controls have long been a feature of statutory audits. What has changed is the enforcement and litigation context in which audit findings now sit. Regular FRC enforcement and recent FCA action against audit firms, alongside ongoing litigation risk, have increased the focus on how auditors respond to fraud indicators, suspected non-compliance, and control-related issues. In response, auditors may ask more detailed questions, request more corroborative evidence, and escalate concerns earlier where audit evidence is incomplete or inconsistent.

ECCTA and the FTPF offence are likely to reinforce this dynamic. Audit-related enquiries, ranging from enhanced procedures to formal investigations, may arise where there are questions around management integrity, third-party risk, or the maturity of fraud controls. For boards, audit committees, and their legal advisers, the auditor’s report can be a visible signal to regulators and other stakeholders that fraud risk, internal controls, or related disclosures require further attention.

For external counsel, auditor engagement can become a parallel workstream to the investigation itself. This may include preserving privilege where appropriate, ensuring factual findings are robust, translating investigation outcomes into audit-relevant evidence, and helping management explain financial statement, control, and disclosure implications.

Ankura regularly supports boards, audit committees, management teams, and their advisers in navigating fraud-related auditor enquiries, audit-related investigations, and the interaction between audit findings and regulatory exposure. We also advise audit firms facing audit quality reviews and conduct inspections on behalf of audit regulators, giving us a detailed understanding of how fraud risk is assessed and challenged in practice.

What Part 2 Covers: How Auditors Assess Fraud Risk and Investigations

In Part 2 of this series, we draw on that experience to explain how auditors approach fraud risk, why auditors may request a formal investigation, and what organisations should expect once audit scrutiny is applied to their ongoing investigative matters.

What Else Is Changing in the Controls Landscape?

Explore our latest article, which breaks down how Provision 29 is reshaping expectations around material controls, and what this means for auditors and boards: New Corporate Governance Code Controls Requirements — A Paradigm Shift for Boards and Auditors? – Ankura.com.

Footnotes

1 https://media.frc.org.uk/documents/ISA_UK_240_Revised_May_2021_Updated_September_2025.pdf

2 https://media.frc.org.uk/documents/ISA_UK_250A_Revised_November_2019_Updated_September_2025.pdf