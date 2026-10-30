ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026
New CFIs On Standing Voting Instructions In Retail Voting Programs
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The SEC has issued new Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations addressing retail investor voting programs, clarifying key requirements for registrants implementing standing voting instructions. These guidelines address whether companies must offer voting options beyond board recommendations and how third-party voting recommendations can be incorporated into retail voting programs.
On October 8, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance (the “Division”) published two new Corporation Finance Interpretations, or CFIs, addressing retail voting programs. Retail voting has been a popular topic for the Division lately, including two recent no-action letters pursuant to which the Division agreed not to recommend enforcement action related to certain Exchange Act rules as applied to retail investor voting programs, thereby expanding the ability of issuers to establish similar programs (read more here). The new CFIs are located under Proxy Rules and Schedules 14A/14C:
|Question
|Guidance
|189.01
|A registrant implements a retail voting program pursuant to which shareholders can only provide standing voting instructions that the registrant vote their shares in accordance with the recommendations of the registrant’s board of directors on proposals presented for a vote at shareholder meetings. The federal proxy rules do not require the registrant to offer more than one type of standing voting instructions, including but not limited to an option to vote against the board’s recommendation on a proposal.
|189.02
|A registrant’s retail voting program can offer shareholders an option to submit standing voting instructions that require votes to be cast in accordance with voting recommendations issued by a third party; however, registrant should consider, for purposes of Exchange Act Rule 14a-9, whether shareholders will: receive the third-party voting recommendation on at no cost; and have sufficient opportunity after receiving the recommendation to override the vote to be cast pursuant to the standing voting instruction. For example, the third party may provide its voting recommendation to the registrant or directly to shareholders, at no cost, and with sufficient time so the vote to be cast on a proposal pursuant to the instruction is disclosed in the registrant’s proxy statement, or with sufficient time for shareholders to override the instruction by voting on the registrant’s proxy card, as applicable.
Find the new CFIs here.
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