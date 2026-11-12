[NCBFAA] President’s Update: Enforcement, CAPE Refunds & The 2027 Broker Deadline (Podcast)

Is Your Broker License Ready for 2027?

Is your customs broker license ready for 2027? New continuing education requirements are approaching, and CBP enforcement initiatives keep evolving.

In the November NCBFAA President’s Update, Lori Mullins sits down with NCBFAA President Karen Damon. The episode comes from a partnership with Simply Trade and Global Training Center. They discuss the latest developments for customs brokers, freight forwarders, importers, and trade compliance professionals.

Executive Order 14411 and Supply-Chain Visibility

NCBFAA continues to talk with government officials about Executive Order 14411 and what it means for customs enforcement. Karen shares how the association is working on comments in response to CBP’s advance notice of proposed rulemaking on supply-chain security and visibility.

She encourages importers to review the proposed requirements. Extra supply-chain responsibilities could change how your operations run.

CAPE Refunds and Protest Processing

CAPE processing remains a key issue for importers seeking refunds. Karen highlights developments in CAPE Phase Three. CBP is processing refunds on entries covered by protests, even when those protests remain active or involve additional issues. NCBFAA keeps watching court developments and passes updates to its members.

The 2027 Customs Broker Triennial Deadline

Licensed customs brokers should prepare now for the 2027 triennial report. Karen walks through what brokers need:

20 hours of continuing education

Accredited education credits

Records that support the certification, in case CBP audits it

The episode identifies December 14, 2026, as the opening of the filing window. Reports are due in January 2027.

NCBFAA Advocacy and the 2027 Annual Conference

NCBFAA’s volunteer committees track legislative proposals, regulatory notices, and economic developments that affect trade. The association represents customs brokers, freight forwarders, NVOCCs, OTIs, and other members through education and advocacy. Karen encourages members to get involved through local associations and national events.

Registration is open for the 2027 NCBFAA Annual Conference. It runs April 11–14, 2027, in Orlando, Florida.

Key Takeaways

NCBFAA is engaging agencies on Executive Order 14411 and proposed supply-chain visibility requirements.

on Executive Order 14411 and proposed supply-chain visibility requirements. CAPE Phase Three affects refunds on certain entries covered by protests.

on certain entries covered by protests. Brokers should prepare now for the 2027 triennial report and 20 hours of accredited continuing education.

for the 2027 triennial report and 20 hours of accredited continuing education. Keep your records. Continuing education and accreditation documents support your certification and any CBP audit.

Continuing education and accreditation documents support your certification and any CBP audit. Get involved. Committees and volunteers help members stay current on regulatory and enforcement changes.

Resources

(Add links for each.)

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to stay sharp as requirements change? Explore GTC’s courses on Importing Procedures and Tariff Classification. You can also browse Certification Pathways to build credentials for your career.