Navigating Director And Officer Liability In Times Of Financial Distress

Director and officer liability increases sharply when a company is in financial distress. Decisions that would draw little attention in a healthy business can later be challenged by creditors, shareholders, bankruptcy trustees, and regulators as breaches of fiduciary duty, fraudulent transfers, or oversight failures. Understanding where that exposure comes from, and how to manage it, is central to leading a company through a downturn.

Key Takeaways

Directors and officers owe duties of care and loyalty to the company, and creditors may gain standing to assert certain claims once the corporation becomes insolvent.

The most common claims involve breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent transfers, self-dealing, improper distributions, and inadequate corporate governance.

The business judgment rule protects informed, good-faith decisions, but evidence of fraud, bad faith, self-interest, or a lack of meaningful oversight can overcome it.

Closely held businesses face unique risks because the same people often serve as owners, managers, lenders, and guarantors.

Review D&O insurance early, and leadership should document decisions, avoid insider transactions, and evaluate restructuring options before liquidity problems become critical.

Economic uncertainty, tightening credit markets, rising operating costs, and declining revenue can place significant pressure on businesses of all sizes. For directors, officers, and business managers, financial distress does not simply create operational challenges; it can also increase the risk of personal liability.

When a company begins struggling financially, creditors, shareholders, bankruptcy trustees, and regulators often examine leadership decisions more closely. Transactions that may have appeared routine during healthier periods can later become the subject of litigation if stakeholders believe management failed to meet its legal obligations.

For businesses in New York and New Jersey, understanding how director and officer liability can arise during periods of financial distress is an important part of effective corporate governance and risk management.

Fiduciary Duties During Financial Distress

Directors and officers owe fiduciary duties to the company, including the duties of care and loyalty. These duties require leadership to act in good faith, make informed decisions, and act in the company’s best interests.

As a company approaches insolvency, management decisions often receive heightened scrutiny. While New York and New Jersey courts generally continue to recognize that fiduciary duties are owed primarily to the corporation and its shareholders, creditors may gain standing to assert certain claims once the corporation becomes insolvent. This shift can create difficult situations for management, particularly where leadership must balance:

Preserving operations;

Satisfying lender obligations;

Managing vendor relationships;

Retaining employees; and

Evaluating restructuring or bankruptcy options.

Common Director and Officer Liability Claims

Directors and officers who fail to exercise appropriate oversight during this period may face claims alleging that they improperly depleted company assets or favored certain parties at the expense of others. Some of the more common claims involving pre-bankruptcy or pre-restructuring conduct include:

Breach of fiduciary duty;

Fraudulent conveyance or fraudulent transfer claims;

Misrepresentation to creditors or investors;

Self-dealing transactions;

Gross mismanagement;

Improper distributions or dividends; and

Failure to maintain adequate corporate governance procedures.

For instance, payments made to owners, executives, or affiliated entities while the company cannot satisfy creditor obligations may later be challenged in bankruptcy court or other litigation. Similarly, directors who authorize risky transactions without sufficient information or deliberation may face allegations that they failed to satisfy their duty of care.

The Importance of the Business Judgment Rule

Fortunately, directors and officers are not expected to guarantee business success. Courts generally recognize that management must often make difficult decisions under uncertain conditions. As discussed in greater detail here, the business judgment rule provides significant protection provided that directors and officers:

Act in good faith;

Remain reasonably informed;

Avoid conflicts of interest; and

Make decisions they reasonably believe are in the company’s best interests.

This doctrine is especially important during periods of financial instability, when leadership may need to implement aggressive cost-cutting measures, negotiate with lenders, restructure operations, or pursue strategic transactions. Of course, the business judgment rule’s protections can be overcome with evidence of fraud, bad faith, self-interest, or a lack of meaningful oversight.

Closely Held Businesses Face Unique Risks

Financial distress can be especially difficult in closely held businesses, where the same people may simultaneously be shareholders or members, managers, employees, lenders, and guarantors of company obligations. Many middle-market and family-owned businesses in New York and New Jersey operate with less formality than larger corporations. While this may work during stable periods, financial distress often exposes weaknesses in governance practices. Common issues that can increase director and officer liability exposure include:

Commingling personal and corporate funds;

Inadequate recordkeeping;

Undocumented loans or insider transactions;

Failure to observe corporate formalities; and

Preferential treatment of owners or related entities.

These issues can become particularly problematic in bankruptcy proceedings, where trustees and creditors frequently examine historical transactions in detail.

D&O Insurance Should Be Reviewed Carefully

Directors and Officers (“D&O”) liability insurance can provide valuable protection during periods of financial distress, but coverage is not always as broad as business leaders assume. For instance, policies may contain exclusions involving:

Fraud or intentional misconduct;

Insolvency-related claims;

Regulatory enforcement actions;

Prior acts; or

Insured-versus-insured disputes.

In addition, many policies impose strict notice requirements that can affect coverage if claims are not reported within the time specified by the policy. Businesses experiencing financial difficulties should review their D&O coverage early and work with counsel to assess potential gaps or coverage concerns before litigation arises.

Practical Steps to Reduce Litigation Risk and Liability Exposure

Directors and officers can take several proactive steps to help reduce personal exposure during financial distress. Some of the most important include:

Maintaining detailed and accurate financial records;

Holding regular board and management meetings;

Documenting major business decisions thoroughly, including the information considered and reasons for the decision;

Obtaining advice from outside legal and financial professionals;

Avoiding insider transactions that could appear improper;

Communicating honestly with lenders, investors, and creditors;

Identifying and addressing conflicts involving insiders; and

Evaluating restructuring options before liquidity problems become critical.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does director and officer liability extend to creditors?

Fiduciary duties are generally owed to the corporation and its shareholders, but once a corporation becomes insolvent, creditors may gain standing to assert certain claims. Payments to insiders, undocumented transfers, and decisions made without adequate information are among the most frequent targets.

Does the business judgment rule still apply when a company is failing?

Yes. The business judgment rule still protects directors and officers who act in good faith, stay reasonably informed, avoid conflicts of interest, and make decisions they reasonably believe are in the company’s best interests. However, evidence of fraud, bad faith, self-interest, or a lack of meaningful oversight can overcome that protection.

Does D&O insurance cover claims arising from bankruptcy or insolvency?

Not always. Many policies exclude insolvency-related claims, fraud or intentional misconduct, regulatory actions, prior acts, and insured-versus-insured disputes, and most impose strict notice deadlines. Review coverage with counsel before a claim arises.

What should the owner of a closely held business do first when the company starts struggling?

Separate personal and company finances, document loans and insider transactions, hold and record formal management meetings, and bring in outside legal and financial advisors early. Evaluating restructuring options before liquidity becomes critical preserves the most flexibility for both the company and its leadership.

How Scarinci Hollenbeck Can Help

Financial distress places enormous pressure on businesses and their leadership teams. Directors and officers often must make difficult decisions quickly while balancing competing obligations and limited resources.

At Scarinci Hollenbeck, our team of New York and New Jersey business attorneys advises directors, officers, boards, and business owners throughout the region on corporate governance, director and officer liability, restructuring matters, insolvency-related litigation, and risk management strategies.