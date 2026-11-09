It’s The Truth – Just Not The Whole Truth*

Sterlington partner Robert Kantowitz explores ethics in negotiation in this article, co-authored with Vincent J. Syracuse and Jean-Claude Mazzola for the Fall 2026 NYSBA Journal.

To the Forum:

We all know that when we draft documents if we discover scrivener’s errors or mistakes of fact that deviate from what was agreed upon by the parties, we are required to correct those. But I have what is arguably a more complicated question.

I represent one of two individuals who are looking to form a corporation or limited liability company. My cli-ent will provide the expertise and will manage the entity, while the other individual will be an investor without much operating connection to the business. Once the entity is formed, they expect to raise additional money by selling shares in a private placement.

All the business is expected to be conducted in New York; both of the founders are New York residents and it is likely that the majority of the subsequent investment money will also come from New York residents. Accord-ingly, one might think that the most logical place to form the entity is under New York law.

However, in the interest of giving my client the greatest degree of flexibility and protection against being sued over how he manages the entity as a director or manager (as the case may be) I would like to put in the governing documents a provision that waives the applicable fidu-ciary duties to the greatest extent possible. I can achieve more of what I want in that regard under Delaware law than under New York law, and I can achieve even more under Texas law.

Accordingly, I would like to suggest to the other founder’s lawyer that we form the entity in either Delaware or Texas. I don’t want to disclose the aforementioned reason for why I want to do this, but rather, if asked why, I can answer that Delaware has the most established jurispru-dence for business entities or that Texas is trying very hard to accommodate companies and attract them to incorporate there and use its courts. While that might not be the “whole truth,” I believe that both of those explana-tions would be true and of non-trivial significance.

In the same vein, I would rather use an LLC if I deter-mine that it is more flexible in this connection than a corporation. My preferred explanation would be that using an LLC plainly will allow the business to be run as a pass-through for tax purposes and, if and when it becomes preferable to use an S corporation or even a regular C corporation, an LLC is able to elect that tax treatment. Again, this is completely truthful and sub-stantive, but not a disclosure of what really matters to me and my client.

So, my first question is whether there is anything in the Rules of Professional Conduct or otherwise that precludes me from doing what I want without making a full disclosure to the other founder’s lawyer that the fiduciary protection will be significantly less than with a New York corporation.

But wait, it’s more complicated than that. The other founder wants to have a right to purchase whatever New York real property the entity will acquire. My client does not like this element of the transaction but decided that he cannot fight it. You can imagine my barely concealed glee when I received the document drafted by the other founder’s lawyer providing for a 25-year option. Boom.

I think that that option could well be void under the Rule Against Perpetuities.

So, my second question concerns the misimpression that the other founder’s lawyer has created for himself without any fault, action or influence on my part: Am I required to inform him that this provision that he has proposed, which I know is so important to his client, is or may be a legal nullity?

Sincerely, Jen Nanigans

Dear Ms. Nanigans:

The way to think about this is analogous to how traffic signals work.

The Green Light

First, consider the New York Rules of Professional Con-duct. Three provisions are relevant:

RPC 1 states, “In the course of representing a client, a lawyer shall not knowingly make a false statement of fact or law to a third person.”

RPC 4(c) states that a lawyer “shall not … engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”

RPC 4(h) states that a lawyer “shall not … engage in any other conduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s fitness as a lawyer.”

What about omissions such as yours? RPC 4.1 makes no mention of omissions. This is not an accident, as Profes-sor Simon in the New York Rules of Professional Conduct Annotated points out in Section 4.1:2:

Rule 4.1 generally applies only to affirmative statements, not to omissions. … New York declined to adopt ABA Model Rule 4.1(b), which states: “In the course of representing a client, a lawyer shall not knowingly … (b) fail to disclose a material fact when disclosure is necessary to avoid assisting a criminal or fraudulent act by a client, unless disclosure is prohibited by Rule 1.6.”

In fact, even the Model Rule provision that New York declined to adopt appears only to apply when the omission assists in the commission of a crime or the perpetration of a fraud, neither of which is present on your facts, and so, a fortiori, RPC 4.1 would not cover your situation.

Two of the ethics opinions cited and summarized by Professor Simon in Section 4.1:1 provide helpful illus-trations:

In Nassau County 13-4 (2013), 1 a defense lawyer in a medical malpractice case, who asked the plaintiff’s lawyer to dismiss the case against individual physicians and settle only with the hospital, had no duty to disclose that this would relieve the physicians of an obligation to report the suit to a medical database, even if the dissemination of that kind of information to the public might have mattered to the plaintiff.

a defense lawyer in a medical malpractice case, who asked the plaintiff’s lawyer to dismiss the case against individual physicians and settle only with the hospital, had no duty to disclose that this would relieve the physicians of an obligation to report the suit to a medical database, even if the dissemination of that kind of information to the public might have mattered to the plaintiff. In Erie County 12-02 (2012),2although a house seller’s neighbor asked the seller’s lawyer to inform the buyer that he (the neighbor) was a registered sex offender, the lawyer had no obligation to do so, at least as far as RPC 1 was concerned.

Next, consider the nature of negotiations, the setting in which your situation arises.

Comment2 to RPC 4.1 states: “Under generally accept-ed conventions in negotiation, certain types of statements ordinarily are not taken as statements of material fact.”

The comment gives as examples estimates of price or value and statements of a party’s intentions.

One might reasonably extend that reasoning to infer that a statement explaining why a party or counsel desires a certain provision should not be taken as an indication that there are no other, unstated reasons in addition. Except where there is a relationship of trust, no party to a commercial negotiation should assume that the other parties are duty-bound to disclose their goals and thought processes in full.

RPC 8.4(c) has a more comprehensive listing of improp-er behavior than that contained in RPC 4.1, and RPC 8.4(h) is a catch-all that prohibits “other conduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s fitness as a lawyer.” We address these two provisions together.

One always must be careful not to reason from a converse, but because the decision not to cover omis-sions in RPC 4.1 was deliberate, as indicated above, I would apply the canon of construction that the specific controls the general (generalia specialibus non derogant) and conclude that neither RPC 8.4(c) nor RPC 8.4(h) imposes with the left hand a prohibition waived by the right hand in RPC 4.1. For this reason, we do not believe that even the catch-all RPC 8.4(h) would require a contrary result.

The Yellow Light

You should be honest with yourself to make sure that what you will have omitted does not drag the statement across a sometimes imperceptible line so as to make the statement false or deceptive, which would violate both RPC 4.1 and 8.4(c). To give you a sense of the kind of statement that would cross the line, suppose that you heard a college dean clucking proudly that his seniors had received admissions letters from 10 elite law schools, but what the dean did not reveal was that it was only two individuals who’d applied to all of those schools. Or con-sider a manufacturer’s facially impressive durability claim that 80% of the equipment that it had sold over the pre-vious decade was still operational and in use, which failed to mention that well over half of the equipment that it had sold in the previous decade consisted of units that it in fact had sold in the past three years.

Though everyone might not agree, what you are doing is not necessarily deceptive in that way.

Unlike the statements of the dean or the manufacturer above, which are couched in clever phrases designed to make the listener jump to an incorrect conclusion, your statement expressing and explaining a preference for Delaware law is direct, truthful and material. Many entities with no commercial contact with Delaware are organized under Delaware law rather than locally. The case for Texas may be a little bit harder to justify but has some merit to it. And LLCs certainly are more flexible than corporations.

As to the issue of whether your statement is mislead-ing by omission, any lawyer representing a founder or investor should know that fiduciary responsibilities within business organizations vary state by state and entity by entity. Hence, your declining to disclose that you are looking for what in your opinion is advanta-geous to your client is acceptable in the same way as would be proposing that a contract include an arbitra-tion clause for all the commonly cited reasons (such as simplicity and low cost) without also disclosing that your research convinces you that an arbitrator will likely be more favorably disposed toward your client than a jury may be.

Your second question is easier to address, at least on a technical level. Opposing counsel who wants an enforceable agreement should know that there exists something called the rule against perpetuities and that it is still the law in some jurisdictions. We would feel the same way regarding a range of relatively well-known issues and doctrines such as usury or the permissible scope of non-compete agreements, and maybe even as to more arcane considerations like the possibility that a lawyer who is careless or unknowledgeable can maneuver a client into a violation of the securities laws that could give investors a “free option” to invalidate an agreement.

You need to be aware, however, that your objectives could turn out to be at cross-purposes. For example, in New York a perpetuities violation invalidates the offend-ing contractual provision, but it may be that in the state whose fiduciary duty law you prefer, a perpetuities violation would be reformed to conform with the rule rather than being invalidated completely. If you have been pressing to organize the entity in the other state in order to achieve what you want on the fiduciary duty front, you may have a tough explanation as to why you suddenly have found religion and prefer the law of New York to govern an option contract regarding real estate. So, you should choose up front what is important to you and in so doing be sure not to cross the line into active deception.

The Light May Be Turning Red

This is more of a commercial consideration than a strictly legal or ethical directive, but it may be the most impor-tant element that you need to consider.

Issues that seem to have been ignored or resolved can have a pesky tendency to arise at inconvenient times. If the lawyer on the other side asks you explicitly how fiduciary duties compare in New York and Delaware or within an LLC relative to within a corporation, or says something offhand like, “I assume that there is no significant legal difference,” you can respond by saying that it’s not your responsibility to educate counsel, or you can outline what you know with the caveat that in that regard you represent only your own client and are not giving counsel legal advice. Of course, counsel and the client may then realize that you were directing them down a path that leads over a precipice, and you should not be shocked if counsel advises the client not to do business with you and your client or this sequence of events sours the proposed business relationship or even kills it.

Indeed, in certain settings where the practitioners tend to know each other and to encounter each other fre-quently – tax law and small town practice both come to mind – one really must avoid getting a reputation as someone who hides the ball, not just because the others are likely to discover the missing information but also because one’s long-term effectiveness can depend on being able to forge consensus where the law may not be all that clear, and a lawyer with a reputation for opacity and hidden agendas may find others unwilling to accept arguments about the feasibility and merits of a transac-tion or a resolution.

If all of this – especially how to balance the RPC con-clusions against the commercial risks – leaves you more confused than when you started, one final bit of advice would be to ask yourself whether you could explain what you were doing to your parents or your children. Or, failing all else, you can apply the wisdom that Justice Stewart articulated in his concurrence in Jacobellis v. Ohio regarding the definition of hard-core pornography: “I know it when I see it.”3

Sincerely,

Pe Forum, by

Robert Kantowitz, Vincent J. Syracuse, Jean-Claude Mazzola

QUESTION FOR THE NEXT FORUM

To the Forum:

I represent a defendant in an employment matter in which she is accused of sexually harassing the plaintiff, a subordinate. The details are extremely salacious and the case has garnered some attention in the local press because my client is herself an extremely experienced and well-regarded litigator. I am flattered that she has chosen me to represent her. However, she has expressed a desire to be very involved in the prosecution of her case.

The matter is in the discovery phase and depositions have been scheduled. She has told me that she would like to question the opposing party at his deposition. Her rationale is that because she was there at the time of the alleged inci-dent, she is in the best position to ask relevant questions. She does have a keen eye for detail and is more than expe-rienced to be able to effectively question the witness. Pri-vately, I am concerned that she wants to do the questioning in order to intimidate the plaintiff. I am also concerned that my client acting as both a lawyer and a party might violate ethical rules regarding contact between represented parties.

Am I ethically permitted to allow my client to conduct the questioning at the deposition of the opposing party?

Sincerely, PRO Advocate

RobertKantowitz, a tax and business lawyer for over 45 years, heads the tax practice at Sterlington, PLLC, where his practice focuses on all matters of income tax law, including mergers and acquisitions and capital raising. He previ-ously worked for many years in banking doing capital markets and cross-border financings. Kantowitz has been a member of the Committee on Attorney Professionalism for many years.

Vincent J. Syracuse is a founding partner of Tannenbaum Helpern’s litigation and dispute res-olution practice and has 50 years of experience in litigation. He received the New York State Bar Association’s Sanford D. Levy Professional Ethics Award and has chaired NYSBA’s program on eth-ics and civility for over 20 years. He co-chairs the Ethics Committee of the Commercial and Federal Litigation Section. He has been a co-author of the Attorney Professionalism Forum since 2012, which was published in a collection in 2021.

Jean-ClaudeMazzola is founding partner of Mazzola Lindstrom LLP with over 25 years of experience as a commercial litigator. He is chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Attorney Professionalism.

Footnotes

1. Nassau Bar Ass’n Comm. on Prof’l Ethics, Op. 13-4 (2013), https://www.nas-saubar.org/ethics-opinion/2013-4/.

2. Bar Ass’n of Erie Co. Comm. on Prof’l Ethics, Op. 12-02 (2012), https://drive.com/file/d/17qLG2XFUg5iE0NiI3LseeTgHSZZ2jHqT/view.