Is Your Trade Team Ready? From Firefighting To Strategy With Altana And AAEI (Podcast)

The Shipment Cleared. Now What?

The shipment cleared customs. The goods arrived. Is the entry finished?

Not so fast. In Episode 4 of 90 Days Until 2027, Lalo Solorzano welcomes Global Training Center instructor Ashley Arnold. Her message is clear: customs release is not the end of the entry life cycle. Her year-end tip is to review what happened during the rush to move shipments, then fix the issues that still need attention.

What to Review After Customs Release

Ashley explains how importers can start. If you work with multiple brokers, compare classifications across them. Run ACE reports to spot discrepancies. Confirm that your supporting documents are actually available, not just stored somewhere.

She also urges teams to include DDP shipments in the review. Don’t skip them once the goods arrive.

One Error Can Point to Many Entries

Imagine your team learns a new requirement. Or you find an incorrect Chapter 99 number. Either one can send you back to earlier entries.

Ashley recommends checking other entries whenever one shows an issue. The review might uncover a problem to correct. It might also reveal a chance to recover duties. Timing matters in both cases, so watch the deadlines for post-summary corrections and protests.

A Simple Tracker foMore Attention, Not Always More Support

Your trade team gets more attention than ever. But does it get the resources, authority, and technology to match?

In this episode, Lalo Solorzano and Andy Shiles welcome Julie Ann Parks of Altana and Eugene Laney Jr., Ph.D., of the American Association of Exporters and Importers (AAEI). Together they explore what it takes to move from constant firefighting to real trade readiness.

What the Research Shows

The conversation draws on the joint Altana–AAEI report, The State of Enterprise Trade & Customs Organizations. The report surveyed 230 enterprise trade leaders. Of those, 51% of teams did not meet its trade-readiness threshold. Only 26% felt their resources had grown enough to keep pace.

That gap between rising expectations and available support drives the discussion.

Beyond Keeping Shipments Moving

Julie and Eugene ask the bigger questions. Where should trade compliance sit in an organization? What information should teams have before goods reach the border? How can compliance leaders make a stronger case for investment?

Reporting structures, budget authority, and access to product and supplier data all shape a team’s ability to prepare. Julie emphasizes resolving product and compliance questions before goods move. Last-minute intervention should not become the default operating model.

Data, Legacy Systems, and AI

Julie and Eugene connect these questions to practical challenges. Teams face scattered product data, legacy systems, limited budgets, and uncertainty about AI.

They argue that trade information needs a reliable home. Product attributes, supplier relationships, and compliance records should live together, not in disconnected systems and spreadsheets. They also explain why automation should make room for human judgment. It should not replace it.

A “Figure It Out” Challenge

The episode closes with actionable advice. Run a simulation of a detention or CF-28 response. Document the effort and the business impact. Then use that evidence to show leadership what needs to change.

Eugene also encourages you to find internal allies. Involve IT in compliance education. Identify people who can help communicate the program’s value to executives.

Key Takeaways

Move decisions ahead of the shipment. Resolve product and compliance questions before the goods move.

Resolve product and compliance questions before the goods move. Make the business case in leadership’s terms. Connect requests to cycle times, sourcing decisions, tariff mitigation, and enforcement response costs.

Connect requests to cycle times, sourcing decisions, tariff mitigation, and enforcement response costs. Give trade information a reliable home. Bring product, supplier, and compliance data together.

Bring product, supplier, and compliance data together. Pair technology with expertise. Automate repeatable work, keep human validation, and build internal allies.

Resources

Read the Altana + AAEI Trade Readiness Report for the full findings. (Replace this link with the report URL before you publish. I only had the Global Training Center link.)

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to build a trade team that plans ahead instead of reacting? Explore GTC’s courses on Developing a Trade Compliance Program, Building Blocks of Trade Compliance, and Due Diligence. Give your team the skills to move from firefighting to strategy.

Transcript

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