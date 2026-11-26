Heightened foreign direct investment (FDI) scrutiny is making cross-border dealmaking more complex, but careful planning can help buyers assess the impact.

The intensification of FDI scrutiny amid heightened geopolitical tensions, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the prioritization of sovereign economic security has become a significant frustration for international dealmaking. Some 53% of the 811 dealmakers surveyed in Winston Taylor’s Deal Dividend report have modeled longer timelines or higher costs because of tighter national security screening.

Clearly, some cross-border capital flows are being more heavily interrogated than others, and the level of scrutiny depends on the target’s activities, the buyer’s identity, and its ownership structure. For buyers and sellers, the challenge is to judge which developments they can accommodate through changes to timing, price, or terms, and which could undermine the commercial case for proceeding.

Balancing security and growth

Governments’ rationale for increased FDI screening is clear. The protection of critical technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum computing, and military tech is a key priority given escalating geopolitical risk. Governments are also looking to safeguard critical infrastructure and shore up supply chain vulnerabilities, which have been laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and wars in Ukraine, and more recently Iran.

These priorities are prompting governments to broaden both the transactions they screen and the risks they assess.

In the U.S., the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has broadened its mandate beyond full acquisitions to incorporate minority stakes and joint ventures, and the emphasis has shifted from screening for hostile foreign actors to a universal scrutiny model. In addition, the definition of sensitive sectors has evolved beyond defense, aerospace, and critical infrastructure, to include advanced technologies, data, and supply chain dependencies.

The EU has also adopted an expanded FDI screening framework, with new requirements subject to a transition period, while the U.K.’s National Security and Investment Act has become one of the most active and far-reaching FDI regimes in the world.

The resulting uncertainty matters beyond the transaction itself. Cross-border dealmaking brings significant economic benefits to the jurisdictions involved. The Deal Dividend report found an association between GBP1B of U.S.–U.K. M&A activity and GBP322M of additional U.K. economic output in the same quarter.

Governments are therefore grappling with how to balance national security with market growth. Dealmakers, meanwhile, are grappling with how to keep transactions on track in the face of heightened regulatory intervention.

Delays and costs

The most notable impact of enhanced FDI scrutiny has been longer and less predictable deal timelines. Security risk assessments are taking more time and are capturing a broader range of transactions. In complex, multijurisdictional deals, long-stop dates are occasionally being extended to accommodate regulatory review.

The financial burden associated with this added level of regulatory oversight has also increased, and not just in terms of legal fees. Growing scrutiny can tie up capital for longer, delaying expected synergies, and heightening operational friction.

The burden can vary. In Ireland, for example, the screening process has generally proved relatively focused and efficient. We regularly see experienced buyers factor it into their timetables and, as a result, it adds relatively little advisory work in these transactions. More sensitive sectors, however, often require close examination.

Meanwhile, if a deal breaks down entirely, due to the threat or reality of FDI approval not being granted, the buyer may need to pay reverse break fees to the target. A failed deal also has repercussions in terms of opportunity cost and management distraction. The emphasis must therefore be on upfront preparation to limit avoidable delays and costs.

Mitigating regulatory risk

As FDI scrutiny has increased around the world, a proactive and highly structured approach to managing regulatory risk has become essential. Upfront deal preparation is key.

Buyers should conduct detailed mapping at the outset, identifying every jurisdiction where the target has revenue, assets, employees, or intellectual property, with particular attention paid to sensitive sectors. They should also evaluate their own ownership structure, including the presence of sovereign wealth fund investors, or investors from jurisdictions which may incur heightened scrutiny. For sellers, assessing the likely buyer pool early can help identify potential approval or timing problems.

It may then be prudent to engage in informal and confidential pre-notification discussions with regulators to test the water before submitting official filings. This can flush out potential issues early, preventing the review clock from being restarted at a later date.

Buyers should also make sure they build flexible transaction timelines, with realistic buffers to accommodate regulatory clearance. Contracts, meanwhile, should be explicitly tailored to cater to FDI risk.

Key protective clauses may include extended long-stop dates, with built-in extensions if FDI approvals are the only outstanding closing condition, together with remedy caps that limit the steps the buyer may be required to take to satisfy the regulator.

Meanwhile, sellers also have a critical role to play in speeding up the screening process and mitigating national security concerns. They should conduct sell-side FDI mapping to assess if the business being sold will trigger mandatory filings and create a regulator-ready data room. Providing timely disclosures to buyers is also key, while jointly engaging with the regulator can also prove effective.

Local knowledge and sector experience can help parties understand these requirements and assess their commercial significance. A buyer needs to consider both the likely approval process and whether changes to trade policy or potential regulatory remedies could affect the target’s growth prospects.

A way forward

Navigating heightened FDI scrutiny in cross-border dealmaking requires shifting from a reactive, compliance mindset, to a proactive regulatory strategy. Dealmakers who treat regulatory intervention as an afterthought risk delays, distractions, and spiraling costs.

Working with advisors early helps buyers and sellers build realistic timetables and allocate approval risk in their purchase agreements. They must also assess whether political or regulatory developments change the economics of the transaction. Where those assumptions no longer hold, the appropriate response may be to revisit the price, structure, or decision to proceed.