On Oct. 15, 2026, the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Corporation Finance released new and revised Corporation Finance Interpretations (CFIs) addressing the registration of shares issued under compensatory equity awards and the calculation of related registration fees. The interpretations resolve several points that practitioners have long treated as unsettled and generally make it easier, and less costly, for issuers to register award shares on Form S-8 or to rely on the Rule 701 exemption.

By way of background, Form S-8 is the streamlined registration statement that public (or reporting) companies file with the SEC to register shares offered to employees and other service providers under equity compensation plans. Rule 701 is the exemption that allows private companies to issue shares under equity compensation plans without registering those shares with the SEC, subject to certain limits.

The new interpretations and why they matter

Awards granted before registration. Issuers have often hesitated to grant restricted stock or restricted stock units (RSUs) before a Form S-8 is effective, on the theory that an employee makes an investment decision when accepting the award (or forgoing other compensation in its place), particularly where the award is conditioned on restrictive covenants. New CFI 126.47 provides that a reporting company may register on Form S-8 the shares issued upon settlement of restricted stock and RSUs at any time until the vesting date, rather than the grant date, as long as the company was eligible to use Form S-8 when the awards were granted. This aligns the treatment of full-value awards more closely with the SEC staff’s long-standing position, reflected in CFI 126.02, that shares underlying stock options may be registered on Form S-8 at any time before exercise.

Assumed awards held by former employees. Acquirers that assume a target company’s equity awards commonly inherit responsibility for awards held by individuals whose service ended before the acquisition. Under revised CFI 126.14, an acquirer may register on Form S-8 the shares associated with assumed awards held by former employees of the target. Under new CFI 271.29, an acquirer that is eligible to use Rule 701 may rely on that exemption for the same population of awardees, provided the awards are assumed in the acquisition. Together, these interpretations simplify equity rollovers for both public and private buyers.

Pre-IPO awards. New CFI 271.28 addresses awards that a company granted in reliance on an exemption from registration before it became a reporting company. Once the company is eligible to file a Form S-8, the staff will not object if it moves the offerings of those awards to Form S-8 by registering the shares issuable upon vesting or exercise of the outstanding restricted stock, stock options, and RSUs.

Registration fees. Companies pay the SEC a filing fee when they register shares, calculated based on the dollar value of the securities registered. Three of the interpretations address these fees:

Forfeited awards (CFI 126.46) : Where an issuer paid fees to register shares underlying RSUs or other awards with vesting conditions and those awards are forfeited, the issuer may apply the fees to future Form S-8 registrations, including for shares that return to the plan pool. Companies therefore should no longer need to register additional shares solely to cover recycled shares.

Defined contribution plans (CFI 240.19) : An issuer may calculate the fee for an offering under a defined contribution plan under Rule 457(o), based on an aggregate dollar amount.

401(k) plan contributions (revised CFI 126.19): A fee is payable on employee contributions and matching contributions to the extent invested in employer securities, but not on automatic company contributions made without regard to employee contributions, and no separate fee is due for the related plan interests.

The timing of this fee relief is helpful. The SEC’s registration fee rate for fiscal year 2027 dropped to USD87.00 per USD1M, down from USD138.10, beginning Oct. 1, 2026. Combined with the ability to reuse fees on forfeited awards, the lower rate should meaningfully reduce the cost of registering shares for equity plans in the coming year, particularly for companies planning share reserve increases or new plan filings.

Form 4 timing for foreign trades. Rounding out the package, new CFI 135.05 addresses Section 16 reporting, under which company insiders (directors, officers, and holders of more than 10% of the company’s stock) must publicly report their transactions in company stock, generally on Form 4. It clarifies that, for a transaction executed on a foreign exchange, the two-business-day Form 4 deadline is measured from the transaction date in the time zone where the trade was executed.

Looking ahead

Companies and their advisors should consider whether existing grant-timing practices, share reserve and fee calculations, M&A integration plans, and pre-IPO award inventories can be updated in light of this guidance.