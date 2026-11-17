This episode features Nicole Strydom, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at C.H. Robinson. In this conversation, Nicole reflects on her unconventional path to law, including her career as a professional cellist before attending Hamline School of Law. She describes how she began her legal career at a large law firm focusing on securities, capital markets, and corporate governance and later moved in-house, after making partner, to her current role where she now works closely with the board, oversees proxy statements and SEC filings, and supports a wide range of corporate and governance matters. Throughout the conversation, Nicole offers insights on adaptability, identity shifts across careers, and the importance of learning how to learn. She also shares practical advice for law students and junior lawyers on communicating concisely, building strong relationships with business partners, and asking questions freely to better understand the business behind legal work.

Nicole’s Profile: