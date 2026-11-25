Key Takeaways

Earlier this year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled cease-and-desist proceedings involving the alleged sale of shares under an employee stock purchase plan in excess of the number of shares registered for the plan on Form S-8. This is a reminder of the importance of implementing and maintaining appropriate Form S-8 share counting processes for equity plans.

In October 2026, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance updated its Corporation Finance Interpretations (CFIs) in a manner signaling potentially greater flexibility for publicly traded companies registering shares on Form S-8 and additional avenues for private companies to use Rule 701.

The Securities Act of 1933 generally requires offers and sales of securities either to be registered with the SEC on an effective registration statement or to qualify for an available exemption from registration.

Form S-8 is a “short-form” registration statement that publicly traded companies may use to register the offer and sale of their shares to their employees under their benefit plans. Many companies struggle, however, to determine how many shares to register on Form S-8, how to count the number of registered shares that have been used and, as a result, how to determine when additional shares must be registered. As a recent SEC enforcement action (discussed below) illustrates, legal exposure can result when share counting is not done correctly.

Another area in which challenges can arise is determining whether and when registration is required and whether and how exemptions from registration apply. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance recently revised CFIs addressing Form S-8 and the Rule 701 exemption for compensatory awards and issued new guidance that eases several share counting, registration and exemption pain points. While CFIs reflect the views of SEC staff and are frequently relied upon by issuers and practitioners as a practical matter, they are not rules, regulations, or statements of the SEC, and the SEC has neither approved nor disapproved them.

This article discusses both developments and what they mean for companies.

Enforcement Reminder: SEC Enforcement Over Equity Plan Sales Exceeding Form S-8 Registration

Earlier this year, the SEC settled cease-and-desist proceedings against an issuer that allegedly sold shares under an employee stock purchase plan in excess of the shares registered on Form S-8. According to the order, the violation stemmed from inadequate recordkeeping (rather than any intentional conduct) caused in part by the fact that the issuer had inadequate policies addressing the need to keep an accurate count of shares sold because it relied on a third-party administrator to purchase shares on the open market and sell them to employees. Upon discovering the issue, the issuer self-reported to the SEC, publicly disclosed the issue and launched a rescission offer to all affected current and former employees. In light of this cooperation and remediation, the SEC did not impose a civil penalty, but still entered a cease-and-desist order. All issuers should take note that inadequate processes for tracking the number of shares offered and sold under an equity plan relative to the shares registered on a Form S-8 can result in liability and compliance risks. Remediation costs can easily exceed the cost of maintaining accurate share counts in the first place.

SEC Staff Interpretations Address Form S-8 and Rule 701 Issues

The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance published eight CFIs in October 2026 relating to Form S-8 registration and the exemption from registration for private companies provided by Rule 701. This article will highlight four of the most significant of the CFIs.

1. Filing Fees for Forfeited Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) Can Be Applied to Future Registrations

New CFI 126.46 states that the SEC staff will not object if an issuer applies the filing fees associated with the shares underlying forfeited RSUs that are “recycled” under an equity plan to future Form S-8 registrations of offers and sales of securities underlying the RSUs. Prior to this CFI, a common approach to share counting under Form S-8s would “debit” shares associated with RSUs from the number of shares registered on the original Form S-8 registration statement at the time the RSUs were granted, without any mechanism to recover the applicable filing fees even if the RSUs were subsequently forfeited and the underlying shares were never issued.

2. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Planning: Assumed Awards Held by Former Employees

Revised CFI 126.14 reverses prior staff guidance in an area that has long been a source of frustration in acquisitions. Under prior guidance, an acquiror that assumed a target’s outstanding stock options could not use Form S-8 to register shares issuable to former employees of the target because the employees did not have a current employment relationship with the acquiror. As a result, public acquirors generally had to register those shares on another type of registration statement or cash out the awards. Under the revised CFI, the staff will not object if the acquiror registers the securities associated with assumed compensatory awards (including stock options, restricted stock, and RSUs) held by former employees of the acquired company on Form S-8. For private acquirors, new CFI 271.29 takes a parallel approach, permitting reliance on the Rule 701 exemption for the shares underlying assumed equity awards (restricted stock, options, and RSUs) held by individuals whose service with the target ended before the acquisition, as long as the awards are assumed in the acquisition transaction and the acquiror is eligible to use Rule 701.

3. Initial Public Offering (IPO) Planning: Moving Pre-IPO Awards onto Form S-8

New CFI 271.28 addresses the situation where a previously private company (i.e., a company that is not a reporting company for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) granted restricted stock, stock options, or RSUs in reliance on an exemption from registration, such as Rule 701, before it became a publicly-traded (i.e., reporting) company. Under the new CFI, once the company becomes eligible to file a Form S-8, SEC staff will not object if the company moves the offering onto Form S-8 by registering the shares to be issued upon vesting or exercise of awards previously granted. This clarification should simplify the tracking and administration of legacy awards and ease some of the technical resale and stock plan platform issues that have historically arisen for awards granted shortly before, or vesting upon, an IPO.

4. Registration Timing: Restricted Stock and RSUs May Be Registered by the Vesting Date

Historically, companies have approached Form S-8 registration for restricted stock and RSUs by having an effective registration statement in place at the time of grant. New CFI 126.47 appears to signal a change in how the SEC staff views the timing requirements for such grants. For restricted stock and RSUs, the staff will not object if a reporting company registers the offer and sale of the shares issued upon settlement by the vesting date rather than by the grant date, provided that the company was also eligible to use Form S-8 on the grant date. Because this relief is conditioned on Form S-8 eligibility at the time of grant, a company that was not current in its Exchange Act reporting, or otherwise ineligible to use Form S-8 on the grant date, cannot rely on this interpretation. The new CFI specifically relates to restricted stock and RSUs. Stock options remain governed by CFI 126.02, which permits shares underlying options to be registered on Form S-8 at any time before exercise, regardless of when the option becomes exercisable.

Considerations for Companies

In light of these developments, public companies should consider:

Confirming that written policies and procedures assign responsibility for tracking, on an ongoing basis, the number of shares registered on each Form S-8, the number issued or sold, and the number remaining, for each equity plan and employee stock purchase plan.

Regularly reconciling, at least before each new grant cycle or employee stock purchase offering period, the company’s internal share count against records from stock plan administrators and brokers.

Monitoring share usage under plans where issuances accelerate as the stock price falls, and filing new Form S-8 registrations well before registered amounts are exhausted.

Evaluating whether to continue with existing Form S-8 filing practices for restricted stock and RSUs or whether to rely on the new staff position that may permit later registration, while confirming and documenting Form S-8 eligibility as of each grant date.

Tracking forfeited RSUs and the filing fees previously paid on the shares underlying those RSUs, so that those fees can be applied to future Form S-8 registrations rather than reregistering (and double paying for some) additional shares.

Updating M&A processes to take into account the potential for assumed awards held by former employees of a target to be registered on Form S-8 (or, for private companies, exempted from registration under Rule 701), which may reduce the need for Form S-1 or Form S-3 registration statements or cash-outs.

Coordinating with stock plan administrators, transfer agents, and brokers to ensure share reserve accounting and fee tracking systems align with this new guidance.

The October 2026 CFIs are a welcome, practical change for companies that administer equity compensation programs because they offer meaningful opportunities to reduce filing burdens and simplify planning for acquisitions and IPOs. At the same time, the continued SEC enforcement activity underscores why companies need to know how many registered shares they have used under their equity plans and how many remain. Companies that review their Form S-8 share counting and securities law compliance processes in light of both developments will be better positioned to take advantage of the added flexibility while avoiding potentially costly mistakes.