On November 3, 2026, the Delaware Court of Chancery (the “Chancery Court”) certified to the Delaware Supreme Court an interlocutory appeal in connection with In re Cloudflare, Inc. Stockholders Litigation, in what will be one of the first decisions to be made in regard to the safe harbor for conflicted transactions under § 144 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, following amendments made in 2025 (“DGCL § 144”). DGCL § 144 provides a process by which boards can address transactions between a corporation and its directors, officers or controlling stockholders (the “Safe Harbor”). Among other things, the Safe Harbor requires that the act or transaction be approved, or recommended for approval, in good faith and without gross negligence by a majority of the disinterested directors or by a committee of disinterested directors. The certified questions are: (1) whether the “Disney Standard” remains relevant for analyzing whether directors acted in good faith; and (2) whether good faith should be assessed collectively or on a director-by-director basis in the transactional-justification context. By way of background, the “Disney Standard” holds that a director fails to act in good faith where the director intentionally acts with a purpose other than advancing the best interests of the corporation.

On October 16, 2026, the Chancery Court preliminarily enjoined Cloudflare, Inc. (“Cloudflare”) from implementing its recapitalizing plan (the “Injunction Opinion”). The plaintiffs assert that the recapitalization would allow Cloudflare to issue an additional $2.1 billion of stock before Cloudflare’s founders would lose voting control, and by approving the plan the independent committee of the Board of Directors of Cloudflare (the “Committee”) did not act in the best interests of Cloudflare and its stockholders. Instead, plaintiffs allege that the Committee acted to benefit the founders and, therefore, did not act in good faith. The defendants on their part argue that the Committee should only be found to have not acted in good faith if (i) it acted to intentionally harm Cloudflare or (ii) the Committee consciously disregarded its known duties. In other words, plaintiffs must establish that the Committee acted with malice or knowingly violated the law. In the words of the Chancery Court, “the defendants see no role for the Disney Standard’s additional recognition that a fiduciary fails to act in good faith when the fiduciary consciously pursues a purpose other than the best interests of the corporation and its stockholders.”

In addition, plaintiffs’ allegation that the Committee did not act in good faith was based only on the conduct of two Committee members, rather than the conduct of the Committee as a whole. The Injunction Opinion examined the conduct of individual directors but made a determination about the good faith of the Committee collectively, in terms of the plaintiffs’ reasonable probability of success at trial. However, the Chancery Court requested that the Delaware Supreme Court determine whether good faith must be evaluated collectively or individually in the transactional-justification context, such that the parties and the court can analyze good faith in the proper manner at trial

The Delaware Supreme Court has not yet decided whether to accept the appeal; however, were it to do so, the Chancery Court asserted that resolution prior to trial of “potentially case-dispositive issues of law offers considerable efficiency gains and promotes the certainty and predictability of Delaware law.” If the Delaware Supreme Court were to hold that the Disney Standard no longer applies, the standard of good faith to which directors must adhere could change significantly. Interestingly, in his opinion, Vice Chancellor Laster stated that “if there were a time for the Delaware Supreme Court to revisit the Disney Standard and move in a different direction, it would be now. […] That is not an endorsement of the defendants’ position; I personally believe that the Disney Standard remains critical to the integrity of Delaware law.” Furthermore, if good faith must be assessed director by director, plaintiffs may need to show bad faith on the part of each director, or at least of enough directors to undermine the Committee’s approval. A collective analysis, by contrast, could allow the conduct of some directors to taint the approval as a whole. We will continue to monitor developments in the litigation and report, as appropriate.

For additional information on the Safe Harbor, please see: Delaware Law Alert: A Step-by-Step Approach for Boards Evaluating Conflicted Director, Officer, and Controlling Stockholder Transactions Under the Amended Delaware Corporation Law and Delaware Changes Its Corporate Law: What Litigators and Clients Should Know About Senate Bill.