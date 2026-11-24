Two developments in recent weeks reflect that some jurisdictions are taking a more restrictive approach to non-lawyer investment in law firms. On September 20, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2305 (Chapter 393, Statutes of 2026) into law. The law adds a new Article 7.5, “Corporate Investment in Litigation Practice,” to the State Bar Act (Business and Professions Code Sections 6134 through 6134.14).

The article provides that a “corporate legal funder” engages in the unauthorized practice of law if it interferes with, or attempts to influence, an attorney’s or litigant’s professional judgment on substantive litigation decisions, or exercises control over specified litigation functions. The new article applies only to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027.

On October 2, 2026, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order resolving its year-long inquiry into reforms intended to increase access to quality legal representation. Among other things, the Court announced that it will not pursue reforms regarding non-lawyer ownership of law firms or fee-sharing with non-lawyers at this time.

These developments may reinforce the management services organization (MSO) model as an approach for investors seeking exposure to the United States legal market. The Alternative Business Structure (ABS) Law Firm model, which permits non-lawyer ownership and direct investment in law firms, remains available in only a handful of jurisdictions. Neither development expands its reach: California has now layered restrictions on investor control of litigation practices atop its existing limits on fee sharing with out-of-state ABS entities, and Tennessee has declined, for now, to permit non-lawyer ownership.

The MSO model, by contrast, can be implemented in virtually any state because lawyers retain full ownership of the law firm, while outside capital is limited to non-legal business functions. Neither development prohibits that structure. Instead, they increase the focus on how MSO arrangements are structured – particularly their fee structures and governance rights – to preserve lawyers’ professional independence.

California’s AB 2305

AB 2305 is the second measure in as many years from Assemblymember Ash Kalra addressing outside investment in law firms. As noted in a previous DLA Piper alert, California’s AB 931, enacted in late 2025, prohibits attorneys licensed or authorized to practice in California from sharing legal fees, directly or indirectly, with an out-of-state ABS unless the attorney is also licensed in the state where the ABS is approved and the fees compensate legal services provided in that state. Where AB 931 addressed the flow of fees, AB 2305 addresses control.

Scope of AB 2305

Unlike the Illinois bills as originally introduced, which addressed “private equity groups” and “hedge funds,” AB 2305 is built around the term “corporate legal funder.” A corporate legal funder is defined as a business entity, “no matter how it is legally structured, labeled, organized, or operated,” that is created for, and with the primary purpose of, raising or managing capital and that is involved in a litigation practice “through an ownership, service, financing, or management arrangement or agreement.” The legislative findings make clear that private equity firms and hedge funds are among the entities the law is intended to reach, but the functional definition avoids the investor-type line-drawing that our previous alert noted could expose those bills to challenge.

AB 2305 is limited to “litigation practices” – attorneys, law firms, or professional associations that represent parties in judicial, administrative, arbitration, or other adversarial dispute resolution settings. Transactional and advisory practices fall outside the statute, although firms with mixed practices may wish to consider how it applies to their litigation work. AB 2305 applies regardless of whether the litigation practice is organized as a partnership, professional corporation, or limited liability company.

Prohibited conduct

Under new Section 6134.4, it constitutes the unauthorized practice of law for a corporate legal funder to interfere with, or attempt to influence, the professional judgment of an attorney or litigant on any substantive litigation decision. This may include which clients to represent; the scope and financial terms of a representation; legal strategy; whether to file, continue, or dismiss a claim or defense; settlement; evidence and discovery; and appeals, procedural choices, and timing.

It is likewise unauthorized practice for a corporate legal funder to exercise control over, or be delegated authority for, litigation functions such as selecting or directing counsel based on profit maximization rather than client interest, setting outcome-based financial incentives that compromise attorney independence, making funding allocation or budgeting decisions that may affect case strategy, or requiring litigation decisions to be predicated on investor return metrics. “Control” is defined broadly to include “directing, dictating, or influencing” these matters.

AB 2305 also bars a litigation practice from agreeing to contract terms that would restrict an attorney or client from withdrawing from a representation, prohibit them from speaking publicly about or reporting, or impose financial penalties for reporting or resisting, a non-lawyer’s unauthorized practice of law under the article.

This parallels the anti-non-disparagement concept in the Illinois bills, though California’s version is tied specifically to conduct that violates the new article. Corporate legal funders and the entities they control may not enter into any contract that would constitute unauthorized practice under the article, and any provision that permits or facilitates such conduct is void and unenforceable as against public policy.

Litigation finance safe harbor

Section 6134.10 provides that the article does not prohibit nonrecourse litigation finance – capital whose repayment is contingent on the successful resolution of specific, identified representations – so long as it does not otherwise constitute unauthorized practice. It further provides that nonrecourse litigation finance is not impermissible fee sharing under Section 6156 or the California Rules of Professional Conduct if the contract:

Contains a specific or maximum dollar amount to be paid to the lawyer or firm;





Limits the return to a multiple of the funded amount or a rate of interest;





Expressly precludes use of the funds for soliciting or acquiring future clients or matters, purchasing leads, or seeking referrals; and





Funds only the fees or expenses of specific, identified representations that have been commenced or for which the firm has been retained.

The safe harbor applies only where each of these conditions is met.

Enforcement

A violation by an attorney is grounds for State Bar discipline. In addition, the client may bring an action against both the attorney and the corporate legal funder for the greater of USD10,000 per violation or three times actual damages, plus attorney’s fees and costs and injunctive or declaratory relief. Violations are expressly not criminal, notwithstanding the misdemeanor provisions that otherwise apply to unauthorized practice. The private right of action, with joint exposure for attorneys and investors, is a departure from the traditional reliance on bar discipline alone.

Potential ramifications for the ABS Law Firm model

The ABS Law Firm model involves true non-lawyer investment in, and ownership of, law firms, allowing investors to share directly in fees and participate in the macro-level management of the firm’s business. AB 2305 expressly reaches investors involved in a litigation practice through an “ownership” arrangement, and its definition of control extends to the financial terms of representations, client selection, and budgeting decisions that may affect case strategy. Combined with AB 931’s fee-sharing limits, the new law further narrows the practical room for ABS-style investment in litigation work in California.

Potential ramifications for the MSO model

The MSO model, by contrast, is not true non-lawyer ownership of law firms. A firm restructures into a “core” lawyer-owned law firm that practices law and receives legal fees, and an investor-owned MSO that absorbs the firm’s non-legal business infrastructure. AB 2305 does not ban this model. But an investor-backed MSO providing services to a litigation firm could be considered to be involved in that firm “through an ownership, service, financing, or management arrangement,” and so may be a corporate legal funder within the meaning of the statute.

Litigation-focused MSO arrangements in California may be subject to the article’s specific lists of prohibited conduct, not only to the general ethical rules. Particular attention is warranted to provisions addressing budgets, case intake and client selection criteria, staffing and selection of counsel, performance metrics, and any fee formula that could be characterized as an outcome-based incentive that compromises attorney independence.

Because the word “influencing” in the definition of control is not further qualified, even advisory or reporting functions that touch on these litigation functions could fall within its scope. The article applies only to contracts entered into on or after January 1, 2027, but new agreements and amendments after that date will be subject to it.

Tennessee declines to pursue non-lawyer ownership reform

In September 2025, the Tennessee Supreme Court, invoking its inherent authority to regulate the practice of law, solicited public comment on seven potential reforms. One of those questions was whether the Court should modify, reduce, or eliminate the rules prohibiting non-lawyer ownership of law firms and fee sharing with non-lawyers. The Court received nearly 400 comments from a wide range of stakeholders, including the Tennessee Bar Association, the Tennessee Attorney General, the Federal Trade Commission, the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, and the Council of the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar.

In its October 2, 2026 order, the Court concluded that it had not identified sufficient need or support for reform. The Court stated that it may revisit the issue in the future as additional data regarding the success of these reforms in other jurisdictions becomes available, and it asked the Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission to continue monitoring regulatory reform efforts elsewhere.

For investors, Tennessee’s existing prohibitions on non-lawyer ownership and fee sharing remain in place, so the ABS Law Firm model will continue to be unavailable in the state. The Court did not adopt any new restrictions directed at MSOs. The MSO model remains subject to the same professional conduct rules that currently apply.

Other recent regulatory activity

California and Tennessee are part of a broader wave of state activity, discussed in more detail in a recent DLA Piper alert:

Illinois. HB 5487, enacted on August 10, 2026, is the first comprehensive state law regulating both the MSO and ABS models. It applies to lawyers and firms operating in Illinois with annual global legal-services revenue below USD300 million or that have derived more than 50 percent of revenue from contingent fees in each of the preceding three years. Among other things, it bars non-lawyer investors and MSOs from directing lawyers’ professional judgment or controlling the hiring or firing of lawyers, restricts non-lawyer access to client records and privileged information, and prohibits MSO compensation tied directly or indirectly to the firm’s fees, revenues, profits, or case outcomes.





HB 5487, enacted on August 10, 2026, is the first comprehensive state law regulating both the MSO and ABS models. It applies to lawyers and firms operating in Illinois with annual global legal-services revenue below USD300 million or that have derived more than 50 percent of revenue from contingent fees in each of the preceding three years. Among other things, it bars non-lawyer investors and MSOs from directing lawyers’ professional judgment or controlling the hiring or firing of lawyers, restricts non-lawyer access to client records and privileged information, and prohibits MSO compensation tied directly or indirectly to the firm’s fees, revenues, profits, or case outcomes. Colorado. HB26-1421, the Colorado Legal Practice Integrity and Fee-sharing Prohibition Act, took effect on August 12, 2026. With respect to Colorado-related legal services, it prohibits fee and revenue sharing with non-lawyers and ABS entities, contractual arrangements with ABS entities relating to legal services, and compensation of non-legal service providers based on a percentage of fees or revenues or on outcomes. It creates a private right of action with remedies including disgorgement, and it is scheduled to sunset on September 1, 2029, unless extended.





HB26-1421, the Colorado Legal Practice Integrity and Fee-sharing Prohibition Act, took effect on August 12, 2026. With respect to Colorado-related legal services, it prohibits fee and revenue sharing with non-lawyers and ABS entities, contractual arrangements with ABS entities relating to legal services, and compensation of non-legal service providers based on a percentage of fees or revenues or on outcomes. It creates a private right of action with remedies including disgorgement, and it is scheduled to sunset on September 1, 2029, unless extended. Texas, Maryland, and South Carolina. All three states have issued advisory ethics opinions that their states’ professional responsibility rules prohibit lawyers from sharing fees with lawyers affiliated with ABS law firms, although no legislation has been enacted or is currently advancing in any of the three states. South Carolina’s ethics opinion prohibits South Carolina lawyers from passive ownership of ABS law firms operating in other states.





All three states have issued advisory ethics opinions that their states’ professional responsibility rules prohibit lawyers from sharing fees with lawyers affiliated with ABS law firms, although no legislation has been enacted or is currently advancing in any of the three states. South Carolina’s ethics opinion prohibits South Carolina lawyers from passive ownership of ABS law firms operating in other states. Permissive jurisdictions. Arizona, Utah, and Washington, DC, expressly permit some form of outside ownership or investment; the Washington Supreme Court has approved a pilot program on non-lawyer ownership; and Puerto Rico amended its professional conduct rules in 2025 to permit non-lawyer ownership. And some states, like New York and Georgia, have authorized certain fee sharing arrangements with lawyers affiliated with ABS law firms formed in other states. The ABA has also acknowledged that fee-sharing with non-lawyer-owned ABS firms does not necessarily violate the Model Rules and that passive ABS investment may be permissible under certain conditions.

Looking ahead

Taken together with the recent legislation in Illinois and Colorado, the California and Tennessee developments suggest that several US jurisdictions have not followed jurisdictions that have authorized ABS law firms, and that some are legislating limits on outside investment.

For investors looking to diversify into the legal market, these developments may further support the MSO model. They also underscore the role of MSO structure in complying with both professional conduct rules and an emerging body of state statutes, particularly for litigation-focused firms in California, where, beginning in 2027, violations of the new statute carry the risk of private damages actions against both attorneys and investors.