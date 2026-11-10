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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

The FRESH Act Could Upend The Patchwork Of State PFAS Laws

Winston Taylor
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A proposed federal bill could fundamentally reshape the regulatory landscape for PFAS in food packaging by preempting state laws that differ from federal standards. The FRESH Act's broad preemption provision raises critical questions about whether states can continue to impose restrictions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that exceed federal requirements, potentially displacing recent state legislation from Maine, Washington, California, Minnesota, and other jurisdictions.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Sam Falcon Trimbach
Sam Falcon Trimbach
Madalyn Brown Feiger
Madalyn Brown Feiger
Madeline Barone
Madeline Barone

On April 22, 2026, Representative Kat Cammack released a discussion draft of a bill titled “FDA Review and Evaluation for Safe, Healthy and Affordable Foods Act of 2026” (the FRESH Act). The bill proposes a series of amendments to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. § 301 et seq.) (FDCA), including reforms to the “Generally Recognized as Safe” notification system and infant- and toddler-food regulation. One provision has attracted the attention of many and deserves closer scrutiny: a broad federal preemption clause that could displace the ever-increasing state regulation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food and food packaging.

Title XIII: “National Uniformity and Preemption”

As proposed, Title XIII of the FRESH Act is titled “National Uniformity and Preemption.” Section 1301 would add a new Section 402A to the FDCA, establishing a national-uniformity standard that “supersedes any and all state requirements or prohibitions relating to the use, labeling, sale, or marketing” of a wide range of food-related substances. The scope is broad. The preempted categories include:

  • food, food additives, color additives, dietary ingredients or supplements, food ingredients, and food-contact substances

  • substances generally recognized as safe for the conditions of their intended use

  • any added or naturally occurring substance in food

  • “[a]ny substance that may be expected, directly or indirectly, to become a component or otherwise affect the characteristics of any food.”

Notably, preemption applies whenever a state requirement is “not identical to” the requirements established under the applicable sections—sections 409, 412, 425, 426, and 721—of the FDCA. This means that state laws or regulations that differ in any way from federal requirements, including state regulations that are more restrictive than federal requirements, could be displaced.

Title XIII also specifically targets state labeling requirements. Proposed section 402A(b) of the FDCA preempts any state-required label statement or representation indicating that a food “presents or may present a risk or hazard to health or safety” or “presents or may present consequences as a result of consumption.” This language is broad enough to capture state laws requiring PFAS-related warnings on food packaging, although it might not preempt regulations that merely require disclosure of PFAS content without any indication of a health risk.

What this means for state PFAS laws

Over the past several years, states have been the primary engine of regulatory action on PFAS in food packaging. Many states, including Maine, Washington, California, Minnesota, and others, have passed legislation targeting PFAS in food-contact materials, including foodware containers and food packaging. While the FRESH Act does not identify PFAS by name, PFAS appear to fit clearly into the broad categories listed above. Therefore, if the FRESH Act’s preemption provision were enacted, any of these state laws that impose requirements beyond or otherwise “not identical to” the federal standards under the FDCA could be vulnerable to challenge.

There is one carve-out in the bill as proposed: Section 402A(d)(2) exempts “State requirements adopted by a State public initiative or referendum enacted prior to September 1, 1997.” This carve-out would leave undisturbed California’s Proposition 65, which was enacted by ballot initiative in 1986. However, none of the recent state PFAS legislation, which was all adopted after 1997, would qualify for this exclusion.

Conclusion

The FRESH Act represents a potentially significant shift in the balance between federal and state regulation of food safety and chemical substances in food and food packaging. The proposed preemption provision in Title XIII could limit states’ ability to impose restrictions and labeling requirements on PFAS or other contaminants of concern that exceed federal standards. For companies navigating an increasingly fragmented regulatory landscape surrounding PFAS and other contaminants of concern, the FRESH Act could provide greater national uniformity. However, it also raises questions about the future viability of many state-led PFAS initiatives, particularly in light of lagging federal action on PFAS. We will continue to monitor the FRESH Act’s progress and its implications for PFAS and other chemical regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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