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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

NYC Surveillance Pricing Ban: What Businesses Need To Know About Pricing Algorithms And Loyalty Programs

Fox Rothschild LLP
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On November 12, 2026 The New York City Council passed and sent to Mayor Mamdani’s desk a bill that would prohibit surveillance pricing and regulate loyalty, membership and other customized discounts.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Odia Kagan
Odia Kagan
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On November 12, 2026 The New York City Council passed and sent to Mayor Mamdani’s desk a bill that would prohibit surveillance pricing and regulate loyalty, membership and other customized discounts.

Who Is in Scope?

You are in scope if you are a person or company domiciled in New York City or transacting with consumers in the city, including through a physical or online presence.

What Does It Mean?

Assuming the Mayor signs, then starting one year after it becomes law, persons and companies in scope would be outright prohibited from:

  • Setting or adjusting the reference or consumer price of goods and services using surveillance pricing. This is pricing set completely or in part by an algorithm that uses personal data to offer different prices to different customers for the same goods or services;
  • Advertising, promoting, labeling, publishing or displaying an offer using surveillance pricing;
  • Collecting, retaining, using, selling, sharing for valuable consideration or disclosing personal data to facilitate surveillance pricing

The Bill also regulates how businesses are permitted to offer bona fide custom discounts. Those are prohibited unless offered uniformly to any consumer who meets the disclosed eligibility conditions or criteria and comply with the following requirements:

  • In order to offer discounts through a loyalty, membership or rewards program, you would need to offer and clearly and conspicuously disclose the discount to all members in a given local geographic market, or through the commonly used distribution channels of such loyalty program pursuant to publicly disclosed terms and conditions. Such loyalty, membership or rewards programs may include tiers of bona fide discounts based on prior purchase history data, provided that the tiers are clearly and conspicuously disclosed and that such prior purchase history data is not paired, combined or cross-referenced with any other personal data except enrollment in the loyalty, membership or rewards program.
  • Discounts based on voluntary self-identification, such as veteran status, must be based on information affirmatively and knowingly provided by the consumer, and not derived or inferred from other data. The basis of the discount must be clearly and conspicuously disclosed to all members of the defined class of consumers.
  • An entity other than an online marketplace operator may offer a discount based solely on the consumer’s purchase history with that entity, including purchases, timing, frequency, returns or cancellations. The entity must disclose its use of purchase-history data and cannot combine that data with other consumer data, except loyalty, membership or rewards program enrollment.
  • An online marketplace may offer certain discounts based on purchase history, including discounts involving the same third-party seller, one-time new-customer discounts for a particular third-party seller and discounts on delivery or fulfillment fees. Depending on the discount, the purchase-history data cannot be combined with other personal data or used to set or change the reference price of the goods or services to which the discount applies. The marketplace must clearly and conspicuously disclose its use of prior purchase-history data.
  • Other personal data cannot be used to provide a bona fide custom discount. The discount must be based on one of the specifically permitted categories of personal data.

Finally, the bill requires entities that use surveillance pricing or offer bona fide custom discounts to maintain reasonable procedures for consumers to request and receive information regarding what personal data was considered and how it was considered when setting particular prices. It contains carveouts for persons subject to insurance law, pricing required or expressly authorized by federal or state law, or pricing based on the evaluation of creditworthiness. Service providers acting on behalf of entities subject to the law are exempt unless they show reckless disregard of the entity’s conduct related to prohibited pricing.

Violations are subject to civil penalties of no more than $1,000 per violation. Each affected consumer or transaction may constitute a separate violation. The City may also seek actual damages, restitution, injunctive relief and other remedies.

What to do now?

Companies that are in scope should take the time to review their pricing algorithms to see if they meet within the definition of “surveillance pricing”. Any loyalty programs should be reviewed to determine whether the data collection, use, separation and disclosures and make sure they within the requirements of the bill. This is particularly important given New York’s existing disclosure law for personalized algorithmic pricing, California’s recent consideration of a similar surveillance-pricing ban, and broader scrutiny of the data and algorithms used to set prices led by the Federal Trade Commission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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