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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Michigan Court Dismisses Energy Antitrust Suit For Lack Of Standing

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A federal district court dismissed Michigan's antitrust lawsuit against major energy companies and the American Petroleum Institute, which alleged a decades-long conspiracy to suppress renewable energy competition. The court found that the state failed to establish the requisite antitrust standing, determining that the causal chain between the alleged conspiracy and claimed injuries was too attenuated and that Michigan's residents were predominantly indirect purchasers under the Illinois Brick doctrine.

United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
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On September 22, 2026, Judge Jane M. Beckering of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan dismissed with prejudice a federal antitrust action brought by the State of Michigan against four energy companies and the American Petroleum Institute (“API”).  People of the State of Michigan v. BP, P.L.C., et al., No. 1:26-cv-254 (W.D. Mich. Sept. 22, 2026).  Plaintiff sought treble damages on behalf of itself and its residents, a permanent injunction, civil penalties, and disgorgement of profits, alleging that defendants conspired to suppress renewable energy competition in order to maintain high prices in transportation and primary energy markets.

Plaintiff alleged that, beginning in the late 1970s, defendants recognized that renewable energies would, under normal market conditions, displace their fossil fuels.  According to plaintiff, defendants engaged in a variety of coordinated activities to suppress renewable energy competition in violation of § 1 of the Sherman Act and the Michigan Antitrust Reform Act.  Plaintiff alleged that defendants used API, the energy industry’s largest trade association, and other means to collectively limit investment in charging infrastructure, slow the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) innovations, undertake anti-renewable energy marketing campaigns, and influence educational institutions.  Plaintiff claimed that this alleged conspiracy prevented widespread EV and renewable energy adoption, resulting in energy overcharges, reduced product variety and innovation, increased insurance premiums, depressed home values, and significant state mitigation costs.

To establish antitrust standing, a plaintiff must demonstrate both antitrust injury and a causal link between the alleged unlawful acts and the plaintiff’s injuries.  While the Court was persuaded that plaintiff’s energy overcharge theory could constitute an antitrust injury, the Court held that plaintiff failed to establish antitrust standing because the alleged conspiracy did not proximately cause the overcharges.  In reaching this conclusion, the Court found the causal chain between the alleged conspiracy and the injuries too attenuated, noting that energy prices in the 2020s depended on numerous intervening market forces, such as technological developments, other investors, and public demand for renewable energy.  The Court further noted that more direct plaintiffs, such as defendants’ direct customers and renewable energy developers, were better positioned to challenge the alleged conspiracy, undercutting that plaintiff’s injuries were proximately caused by defendants.  The Court also emphasized the speculative nature of the damages calculation, observing that measuring overcharges would require disentangling the effects of a conspiracy allegedly originating in 1979 from decades of intervening market forces, including independent technological developments, third-party investment decisions, and evolving consumer preferences.

In addition to showing that plaintiff’s antitrust injuries were proximately caused by the alleged conduct, a plaintiff must also typically demonstrate that they are a direct purchaser.  In Illinois Brick Co. v. Illinois, 431 U.S. 720 (1977), the Supreme Court held that only the first direct purchaser can recover for damages claims, not indirect purchasers further down the vertical chain.  As the Court noted, this bright line rule prevents “multiple liability for defendants, damages allocation problems, and long and complicated proceedings to sort out damages”.  Drawing from Illinois Brick, the Court found that Michigan and its residents were predominantly indirect purchasers (for example, residents primarily purchased gasoline from independently owned retail stations rather than directly from defendants), which limited the damages that could be recovered by plaintiff under federal antitrust law.  Although plaintiff identified narrow categories of direct purchases, including consumer purchases from defendant-owned retail stations and municipal energy purchases, the Court held that even those direct-purchase claims failed on proximate causation grounds.  Because the Court found that plaintiff lacked antitrust standing, the Court dismissed the claims with prejudice and declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over plaintiff’s state-law claim under Michigan state law.

This decision underscores the rigorous standing requirements that plaintiffs must satisfy to pursue federal antitrust claims, particularly in cases involving complex, multi-step theories of harm based on old conduct.  The U.S. Department of Justice, which had previously filed a statement of interest against plaintiff’s claims, similarly noted “[t]he court’s dismissal of Michigan’s novel antitrust claims reiterates the bedrock principle that State plaintiffs, like other private parties, must establish antitrust standing. This standing doctrine ensures that the relief provided to private parties is appropriately tailored to redress harms to competition.” 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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