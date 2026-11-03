Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Manhattan DA Launches Corporate Crime And Antitrust Task Force

Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Contributor
Bracewell LLP

Bracewell LLP

Paris is a vital energy hub in Europe, and our Paris office plays a central role in helping address...

View firm profile
Explore more from Bracewell LLP

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has launched a Corporate Crime and Antitrust Task Force targeting complex fraud and misconduct by corporations and their executives. This dedicated enforcement initiative expands scrutiny beyond individual offenders to the organizational structures that enable wrongdoing, with antitrust violations, healthcare fraud, and consumer fraud among its stated priorities. Companies doing business in or through New York County face heightened enforcement risk and should reasses

United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Nicole Boeckmann
Nicole Boeckmann
Thomas Kokalas
Thomas Kokalas
Dina McLeod
Dina McLeod
Alanah M. Harris
Alanah M. Harris

On October 14, 2026, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the office’s first Corporate Crime and Antitrust Task Force, a dedicated team targeting complex fraud and misconduct by corporations and their executives. The initiative signals increased scrutiny of the businesses and structures that enable wrongdoing, with antitrust violations, healthcare fraud, and other consumer fraud among its stated priorities.

Background

Led by veteran Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, the Task Force will include approximately five assistant district attorneys and two investigative analysts. It will draw on the office’s investigators, forensic accountants, and Financial Intelligence Unit.

The office describes the initiative as an expansion of its existing practice of looking “upstream” beyond individual offenders to the entities that enable and profit from crime. Its stated goals include organizational accountability, deterrence of industry-wide misconduct, and systemic reform.

What the Task Force Means for Companies

While this is highly pertinent for companies doing business in New York, the Manhattan DA’s reach is not limited to those companies. The office has repeatedly pursued global financial institutions, including cases involving money laundering, concealed US-dollar payments and falsified business records. Companies outside of New York whose financial systems, banking relationships, or payment flows touch New York County should therefore assess potential exposure.

The inclusion of antitrust enforcement is particularly significant. The Task Force creates an additional avenue for potential criminal competition investigations in New York, alongside the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and New York Attorney General’s enforcement efforts. How those authorities will coordinate in practice remains to be seen. One thing is clear: both companies and their executives will be under increased scrutiny, making the soundness of their compliance programs critical.

The focus on corporate structures also suggests that scrutiny may extend beyond direct misconduct to products, platforms, and business arrangements that facilitate others’ wrongdoing. Senior executives may be investigated alongside their companies.

This initiative also reflects a broader trend of increased corporate scrutiny in the state, federal, and international arenas. Companies should assess this development alongside the federal government’s renewed enforcement efforts discussed in a recent Bracewell client alert: “The Decision to Self-Report: Navigating Competing Corporate Enforcement Policies in the US and UK.

Practical Considerations

Companies based in or operating or transacting in Manhattan, including businesses whose financial systems or payment flows touch New York County, should consider the following steps:

  • Refresh antitrust controls: Review competitor communications, pricing practices and compensation-related information sharing, and update training for sales, procurement, and human resources personnel.
  • Assess fraud and third-party risks: Revisit financial reporting and consumer-facing practices, as applicable, and evaluate safeguards against misuse of products or services.
  • Prepare for investigations: Confirm that preservation, privilege, and escalation procedures address state and local inquiries, and consider the possibility of parallel investigations.

Conclusion

The Task Force represents a dedicated commitment of resources to corporate enforcement, rather than merely a focus on isolated offenders. Companies should use this announcement as an opportunity to reassess New York enforcement risk and address compliance gaps before an inquiry begins. Bracewell’s government enforcement & investigations team, which includes numerous former Manhattan ADAs and AUSAs from the Department of Justice, is ready to guide companies through this preparation and, should the need arise, engagement with the Manhattan DA’s office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Booking Holdings v. Commission: General Court Clears The Way For Reverse Leveraging

The General Court of the European Union has upheld the European Commission's prohibition of Booking Holdings' acquisition of eTraveli Group, endorsing for the first time a 'reverse leveraging' theory of harm in conglomerate mergers. This landmark judgment establishes that dominant companies can be blocked from acquiring complementary businesses even when the target operates in a market where the acquirer lacks dominance, fundamentally reshaping merger control enforcement in digital and ecosystem-driven mark
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Baker Botts L.L.P.
Article

KKR Agrees To Historic $250 Million Penalty For Alleged Violations Of HSR...

The Department of Justice announced a landmark $250 million settlement with KKR & Co. for allegedly submitting deficient Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification forms across at least 16 transactions. This unprecedented penalty, the largest ever for HSR violations, raises critical questions about merger notification compliance obligations and the consequences of systemic noncompliance with federal antitrust review requirements.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Governor Abbott Orders TCEQ To Pause All Permit Issuance For Data Center Projects

Governor Abbott has ordered Texas environmental regulators to halt all data center permit issuance until grid operators complete a comprehensive audit in mid-December 2026. The sweeping directive affects not only grid-connected facilities but also fully islanded data centers relying on behind-the-meter generation, creating uncertainty for developers and their contractual obligations.
United StatesEnvironment
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Trump Administration Issues Executive Order Regarding Bulk Power System Equipment; DOE Requests Further Information

President Trump's Executive Order 14421 establishes a comprehensive framework for screening foreign-produced equipment in the U.S. bulk-power system, potentially affecting transformers, inverters, battery storage, and control systems tied to certain foreign entities. The Department of Energy has 120 days to issue implementing regulations and is seeking stakeholder input through a Request for Information to balance grid security concerns with reliability, supply chain constraints, and economic impacts across
GlobalEnergy and Natural Resources
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Venture Global Update: Galp Prevails In Latest LNG Commissioning Dispute

An ICC tribunal has ruled in favor of Galp in its dispute with Venture Global over the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, finding that Venture Global breached its obligation to declare the facility operational in a timely manner. This decision adds to a series of contrasting outcomes in similar disputes involving other buyers, with damages yet to be determined in a hearing scheduled for 2027 or 2028.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

KKR Agrees To Historic $250 Million Penalty For Alleged Violations Of HSR...

The Department of Justice announced a landmark $250 million settlement with KKR & Co. for allegedly submitting deficient Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification forms across at least 16 transactions. This unprecedented penalty, the largest ever for HSR violations, raises critical questions about merger notification compliance obligations and the consequences of systemic noncompliance with federal antitrust review requirements.
United StatesAntitrust/Competition Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

DOJ Fraud Division Orders Broader, Faster Enforcement

The Department of Justice's National Fraud Enforcement Division has issued a sweeping directive mandating prosecutors to attack fraud from all angles using tax, securities fraud, consumer fraud, and cybercrime authorities. This comprehensive approach includes aggressive asset seizure strategies, enhanced cooperation mechanisms, and expanded enforcement tools aimed at dismantling fraud schemes and maximizing recoveries across government contracting, healthcare, and financial sectors.
United StatesCriminal Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Operation Economic Outcast: Two Key Updates Two Weeks In

The Trump administration's Operation Economic Outcast represents an unprecedented escalation in Iran sanctions enforcement, threatening secondary sanctions against entire countries while expanding sectoral restrictions and targeting financial institutions globally. Two weeks into implementation, the campaign reveals a complex geopolitical landscape where major powers like China and Russia openly defy US demands, while European allies navigate conflicting legal obligations between supporting American
GlobalInternational Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Treasury Expands Operation Economic Outcast Toolbox With Focus On Foreign Financial Institutions

Treasury's Operation Economic Outcast is expanding beyond traditional sanctions to target foreign banks, digital-asset platforms, and shadow-banking networks that facilitate Iran's access to the global financial system. Through a combination of OFAC designations, FinCEN prohibitions, and actions against intermediary infrastructure, the administration is demonstrating its willingness to employ multiple punitive measures to achieve economic isolation. Financial institutions must now assess Iran-risk not just
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

The SEC’s Mixed Message: Cracking Down On Auditors While Easing Up On Disclosure

The SEC has launched a specialized enforcement unit targeting accounting professionals while simultaneously proposing to reduce mandatory interim reporting frequency. This creates a complex regulatory environment where heightened scrutiny of auditors coincides with fewer opportunities for interim financial review, raising critical questions about disclosure timing, audit committee oversight, and enforcement risk.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

Trends In Russian Sanctions Enforcement In Europe And The UK

European and UK authorities are dramatically escalating sanctions enforcement against Russia-related violations, marking an unprecedented shift from policy development to aggressive prosecution. Recent actions span criminal convictions with multi-year prison sentences, substantial asset seizures, maritime interdictions of shadow fleet vessels, and penalties targeting both physical goods and digital infrastructure networks.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP