Manhattan DA Launches Corporate Crime And Antitrust Task Force

On October 14, 2026, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the office’s first Corporate Crime and Antitrust Task Force, a dedicated team targeting complex fraud and misconduct by corporations and their executives. The initiative signals increased scrutiny of the businesses and structures that enable wrongdoing, with antitrust violations, healthcare fraud, and other consumer fraud among its stated priorities.

Background

Led by veteran Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos, the Task Force will include approximately five assistant district attorneys and two investigative analysts. It will draw on the office’s investigators, forensic accountants, and Financial Intelligence Unit.

The office describes the initiative as an expansion of its existing practice of looking “upstream” beyond individual offenders to the entities that enable and profit from crime. Its stated goals include organizational accountability, deterrence of industry-wide misconduct, and systemic reform.

What the Task Force Means for Companies

While this is highly pertinent for companies doing business in New York, the Manhattan DA’s reach is not limited to those companies. The office has repeatedly pursued global financial institutions, including cases involving money laundering, concealed US-dollar payments and falsified business records. Companies outside of New York whose financial systems, banking relationships, or payment flows touch New York County should therefore assess potential exposure.

The inclusion of antitrust enforcement is particularly significant. The Task Force creates an additional avenue for potential criminal competition investigations in New York, alongside the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and New York Attorney General’s enforcement efforts. How those authorities will coordinate in practice remains to be seen. One thing is clear: both companies and their executives will be under increased scrutiny, making the soundness of their compliance programs critical.

The focus on corporate structures also suggests that scrutiny may extend beyond direct misconduct to products, platforms, and business arrangements that facilitate others’ wrongdoing. Senior executives may be investigated alongside their companies.

This initiative also reflects a broader trend of increased corporate scrutiny in the state, federal, and international arenas. Companies should assess this development alongside the federal government’s renewed enforcement efforts discussed in a recent Bracewell client alert: “The Decision to Self-Report: Navigating Competing Corporate Enforcement Policies in the US and UK.”

Practical Considerations

Companies based in or operating or transacting in Manhattan, including businesses whose financial systems or payment flows touch New York County, should consider the following steps:

Refresh antitrust controls: Review competitor communications, pricing practices and compensation-related information sharing, and update training for sales, procurement, and human resources personnel.

Assess fraud and third-party risks: Revisit financial reporting and consumer-facing practices, as applicable, and evaluate safeguards against misuse of products or services.

Prepare for investigations: Confirm that preservation, privilege, and escalation procedures address state and local inquiries, and consider the possibility of parallel investigations.

Conclusion

The Task Force represents a dedicated commitment of resources to corporate enforcement, rather than merely a focus on isolated offenders. Companies should use this announcement as an opportunity to reassess New York enforcement risk and address compliance gaps before an inquiry begins. Bracewell’s government enforcement & investigations team, which includes numerous former Manhattan ADAs and AUSAs from the Department of Justice, is ready to guide companies through this preparation and, should the need arise, engagement with the Manhattan DA’s office.