Following up on their webinar, now available on demand—“Antitrust After the Midterms: What Comes Next for Enforcement, M&A, and Business Strategy?″—Jimmy Attridge and Mary Helen Wimberly offer additional views about how to prepare for investigations in the next Congress.

With Democrats taking control of both the House and the Senate in January 2027, lawmakers have been clear that congressional investigations are coming. Current Ranking Member and presumptive incoming House Judiciary Committee Chair Jamie Raskin’s Chief Counsel explained that “the cavalry is coming,” while incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia simply stated: “lawyer up.” Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Becca Balint, along with three of their colleagues, sent a letter to a company questioning its use of algorithmic pricing tools. They also co-authored a report with four other colleagues, Settling for Less, which criticized the Trump Administration’s “weak antitrust enforcement and backroom deals . . . driving up costs” and identified areas that may be the targets of inquiries to come.

New Leadership, New Priorities

Prioritizing affordability. Ranking Member Raskin made his priorities clear in September, in his first-ever speech on antitrust issues. He described “decades of under-enforcement of antitrust law,” which he tied to consolidation in “healthcare, big tech, agriculture, [and] financial services,” among other sectors. At the same event, Raskin’s Chief Counsel said the Committee will go “industry by industry” to tell the story of how consolidation and lack of competition are affecting affordability. Senator Cory Booker’s Competition Counsel similarly pointed to bipartisan support for antitrust-focused inquiries into affordability issues.

Probing past settlements and mergers. Beyond a bipartisan focus on affordability, Democrats have set their sights on the Trump Administration’s merger and litigation settlements. The Settling for Less report targets what it calls “harmful corporate mergers” that the Trump Administration “rubber-stamp[ed]” and enforcement actions resolved “without meaningful remedies.” Ranking Member Raskin expressed similar concerns and has already introduced legislation to expand judicial review of the Department of Justice’s antitrust consent decrees, provide states with a formal role in that judicial-review process, and extend such judicial review to the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust consent decrees. More generally, with the Executive Branch unlikely to cooperate in congressional probes, oversight will likely focus on the companies themselves, which should be prepared for potential engagement on past deals and enforcement decisions, as well as engagement on deals undergoing agency review during the remainder of the Trump Administration.

Strategy for Practitioners and Companies

Before the 120th Congress begins, companies and counsel should prepare an oversight strategy.