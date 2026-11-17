A big theme in last month’s UK Autumn Budget 2026 was HMRC’s focus on modernising its approach to compliance, including via the more joined-up use of data from different sources, especially regarding wealthy taxpayers.1

In HMRC’s report Modernising HMRC’s approach to wealthy compliance, published on Budget Day (28 October 2026), the ‘enhanced’ Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and CARF are specifically referenced as a means by which HMRC will ‘improve visibility of cryptoasset transactions’. We have written previously about amendments to the CRS introduced in June 2025, at the same time as regulations were published implementing the CARF into UK law.

Broadly, the CARF has been introduced to capture financial holdings and transactions – specifically of cryptoassets – which could potentially fall outside of the CRS’s remit, and it establishes an additional transparency regime for users and practitioners to be aware of. Whilst the enabling legislation took effect from 1 January 2026, the first reporting deadline is not until 31 May 2027 (although data relating to the 2026 calendar year will be required to be reported by that date, so, in practice, CARF obligations are already in place). In this article we explore further who and what is caught by the CARF regime and its practical implications.

Introduction of the CARF

The OECD has developed the CARF in response to concerns that the uptake in the use of cryptoassets, which do not use traditional financial intermediaries, meant that it was becoming easier to avoid compliance with the CRS.

The CARF requires reporting cryptoasset service providers (RCASPs; broadly, parties facilitating cryptoasset transactions: including, exchanges, wallet providers and certain intermediaries; the term is intended to capture both inpiduals and entities, including trusts and partnerships) to collect customer and transaction information and report this to tax authorities (who will then exchange information between themselves). Presently, more than 50 jurisdictions (including most EU member states, the Channel Islands and the Cayman Islands) have committed to implementing the CARF for information exchange in 2027.

The Reporting Cryptoasset Service Providers (Due Diligence and Reporting Requirements) Regulations 2025 (the CARF Regulations), published on 24 June 2025, are near identical to those published for review with the UK’s Autumn Budget 2024 (following a Government consultation earlier that year), and reference the overarching OECD CARF rules and commentary. As well as implementing the CARF regime into UK law, the CARF Regulations:

define who is a UK RCASP and who is a Reportable User (i.e. broadly, an inpidual or entity, resident in the UK or another CARF jurisdiction, who is the customer of an RCASP; this term can include a trust, partnership, charity or company); and

(i.e. broadly, an inpidual or entity, resident in the UK or another CARF jurisdiction, who is the customer of an RCASP; this term can include a trust, partnership, charity or company); and set out due diligence, record-keeping and reporting obligations (including a requirement to notify customers that their information will be reported to HMRC), plus penalties for breaches of those obligations (which follow closely the amended penalty regime under the CRS; as discussed in our previous article).

How will the CARF work in practice?

The CARF will require mandatory registration of UK-based RCASPs with HMRC (via an XML schema) by 31 January 2027. This could capture businesses and inpiduals who are UK tax resident, managed or incorporated in the UK or with a UK branch. If an RCASP is linked to more than one CARF jurisdiction, it must register and report in the jurisdiction with which it has the closest links, determined by several factors ranked in priority (for example, tax residency is the most significant criteria).

Once registered, RCASPs must then report details of Reportable Users to the relevant tax authority (i.e. HMRC for RCASPs with the strongest nexus link to the UK). Where Reportable Users are entities, details of their 'Controlling Persons' (provided certain criteria are met) must also be reported, which, in a trust context, can include settlors, trustees and beneficiaries.

Both information about Reportable Users themselves and their cryptoasset transactions is required to be reported. For inpiduals, the information collected will include their name, date of birth, residential address, jurisdiction of tax residence and either their National Insurance Number, Unique Tax Payer Reference or Tax Identification Number (TIN), depending on their residence status. For entities (including trusts) reportable information will include their name, registered address, jurisdiction of tax residence and company registration number or TIN (again, depending on residence and legal status), as well as the equivalent information for any Controlling Persons (including, for inpiduals, their controlling role in the entity).

Certain due diligence processes must also be complied with. For both Reportable Users (including inpiduals and entities) and, where relevant, their Controlling Persons, an RCASP will be required to obtain a self-certification form from that person (detailing the reportable information set out above) and to verify that information. The timeframes for obtaining such self-certification forms vary depending on whether the Reportable User is a new or existing customer of an RCASP (for new customers, a self-certification form must be obtained before any relevant transactions can be undertaken; for customers already existing on 1 January 2026, RCASPs have until 31 December 2026 to collect the relevant information). Other forms of due diligence can be relied on in certain circumstances; for example, where the RCASP is already within the scope of the CRS.

Information to be reported on a transactional basis will include details of dealings in Relevant Cryptoassets (this will include most common forms of cryptoasset; for example, Bitcoin, NFTs etc.)in respect of each Reportable User, including the type of cryptoasset involved, relevant values, and the nature of the transaction.

Once obtained, RCASPs will be required to share the relevant information annually with HMRC (based on a calendar year reporting period), with the first reporting deadline being 31 May 2027 for the 2026 calendar year (the CARF Regulations came into force on 1 January 2026).

Failure to comply with the regime - including failure to initially register, to keep records and to provide information to HMRC - will result in civil penalties (ranging from £100 - £5,000 per penalty, depending on the type of default), although subject to reasonable excuse provisions.

In November 2025, HMRC published detailed guidance on the CARF in its International Exchange of Information Manual (IEIM), which should be referred to for further information.

How do the CRS and CARF interact?

Whilst both regimes require the collection of information related to financial holdings (and related transactions), including relevant parties, they are in essence aimed at collecting different datasets – i.e. for ‘mainstream’ financial holdings, in the case of the CRS, and for transactions relating specifically to cryptoassets, in the case of the CARF.

That said, there is the potential for the regimes to overlap in some respects – for example, the CRS may capture reporting of direct investments in cryptoassets in some circumstances, which same cryptoassets may also entail reporting under the CARF. However, care has been taken in some instances to promote a streamlined interaction between the CRS and CARF and to limit duplicative reporting between the two regimes. For example, the term ‘Relevant Cryptoassets’ in the CARF excludes certain digital financial products (for example, central bank digital currencies) now within the scope of the CRS (see our previous article). Additionally, the amended CRS specifies that unless a Reporting Financial Institution (for CRS purposes) elects otherwise, they need not report certain transactional information under the CRS if the same is reported under the CARF. However, how well these rules will work to avoid duplicative reporting in practice remains to be seen once the CARF is fully implemented.

Next steps and final thoughts

The CARF marks another step-up in international transparency, ensuring that further classes of cryptoasset, and those holding and transacting in these, are reportable to cross-border tax authorities.

Whilst much of the CARF regime may seem familiar to those well-versed in the CRS (given that the frameworks are similar), the CARF does require reporting on a transaction-by-transaction basis, which requires a further level of monitoring than under the CRS. Additionally, the CARF introduces another separate transparency regime, which affected parties will need to familiarise themselves and comply with.

Whilst the first registration and reporting deadlines of 31 January and 31 May 2027 respectively may still seem some time away, these are fast approaching, and the requirement to collect data relating to and perform due diligence obligations in relation to the 2026 calendar year means that those affected should already be getting up to speed with and actioning duties under the CARF regime, including cryptoasset investors completing self-certifications, where required.

It remains to be seen what usage HMRC will make of the data collected by the CARF (for example, in addition to discussion of the CARF in the Autumn Budget 2026 documentation, it has recently been reported that HMRC will respond to requests about cryptoassets from solicitors undertaking probates, plus use the data provided under the CARF to cross-check taxpayers’ self-assessment returns, to ensure that income and gains from cryptoassets are reported correctly). But what does seem clear is that cryptoassets are an area of focus for HMRC2 and presumably this may be the start of a new era of scrutiny for the crypto industry.

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Footnotes

1. HMRC defines the wealthy taxpayer population as those with income over £200,000 or assets over £2m in any of the last three years.