Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Changes To Pension Tax Treatment Create Significant Risks For Personal Representatives

Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Contributor
Freeths LLP

Freeths LLP

Freeths is a Top 50 full-service UK law firm combining national capability with a people-first...

View firm profile
Explore more from Freeths LLP

Starting April 2027, unused pension funds will be subject to Inheritance Tax, fundamentally altering decades of estate planning strategies. Personal Representatives face new responsibilities for calculating and collecting IHT from pension benefits, creating potential liability risks if they fail to act promptly. Understanding the withholding notice requirements and potential dispute scenarios is crucial for both executors and beneficiaries navigating this significant regulatory change.

United KingdomTax
Max Orbach
Max Orbach
Marie Cooper
Marie Cooper

From 6 April 2027, pension death benefits will be subject to Inheritance Tax (IHT) undoing decades of wealth planning advice that encouraged people to use pensions as a vehicle for avoiding death charges

From 6 April 2027, unused pension funds and most pension death benefits will form part of the deceased's estate for inheritance tax purposes. The PRs of the estate will calculate the inheritance tax liability on the estate as a whole, taking account of available exemptions, reliefs and nil-rate bands. The proportion of that liability attributable to the pension benefits will then be identified and allocated to the relevant pension beneficiaries.

This is likely to create difficulties for PRs because, perhaps surprisingly, the new rules make them responsible for paying any IHT attributable to the pension even though the funds remain under the control of the Pension Scheme Administrator (PSA).

It is anticipated that PRs will take “reasonable steps” to identify pensions at a very early stage. If such steps reveal a pension that may be subject to IHT, PRs should immediately issue a withholding notice to the PSA. The withholding notice is effective for 15 months after the date of death and requires the PSA to withhold a sufficient amount of the pension to cover the anticipated IHT liability. The withholding period gives the PRs time to investigate the exact IHT due before issuing a payment notice obliging the PSA to pay the tax to the PRs within 35 days. It should be noted, however, that a withholding notice should be issued promptly because, once the PSA has identified a beneficiary, they are entitled to distribute the benefits “without further delay” under the new rules.

Where the new pension rules could lead to disputes

This is how it is supposed to work in practice but there are clear risks for PRs who are unaware of a pension, overlook this requirement, do not act quickly enough or are unable to act due to, for example, other disputed issues with the estate.

This may result in a pension of significant value being distributed even though it should have borne a share of the IHT, leaving the PR facing difficult discussions with the beneficiaries of the free estate who are left bearing the tax.

This could result in disputes and litigation, including:

  1. A claim by the PRs against the pension beneficiary. The beneficiaries of the free estate will want PRs to pursue the beneficiary of the pension if the pension should have borne a share of the IHT to recover the contribution

  2. A claim by the PRs against the pension scheme. Such a claim may arise where the PSA distributes benefits prematurely or fails to comply with a withholding notice. However, it may be difficult to argue that the PSA acted prematurely if no withholding notice was issued

  3. A claim by the beneficiaries of the free estate against the PRs. The beneficiaries may target the PRs if they have delayed and allowed the free estate to be devalued by, for example, their failure to issue a withholding notice that leads to costs being incurred by the estate seeking to recover the contribution from the pension beneficiary or worse if those funds are not recoverable

  4. A contribution or indemnity claim between PRs. There may be disputes between PRs regarding who should bear responsibility for a failure to ensure a pension bears its share of any IHT

Significant changes will take effect from 6 April 2027, and it is vital that both PRs and beneficiaries understand their responsibilities and are properly advised.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC
Article

EU AI Act Transparency Rules Now Apply: What Businesses Need To Know

From 2 August 2026, the EU AI Act introduces mandatory transparency obligations requiring organisations to disclose AI interactions, mark AI-generated content, and inform users about emotion recognition and biometric categorisation systems. These rules apply not only to EU organisations but also to international businesses whose AI systems or outputs reach the EU market, with limited transitional periods for compliance.
European UnionTechnology
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Beyond Special Category Data: ICO Signals New Era Of Neurodata Regulation

The UK Information Commissioner's Office has published findings from a citizens' jury examining public attitudes toward neurotechnology and neurodata collection. Twenty UK residents deliberated on how to balance the benefits of brain-monitoring devices against privacy risks, revealing strong support for medical applications but significant opposition to workplace productivity monitoring and concerns about discrimination against neurodiverse individuals.
United KingdomPrivacy
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Warranty, Service Contract Or Insurance? Navigating The Regulatory Landscape For Product Protection Arrangements

Manufacturers and retailers use warranties to build consumer trust, but determining whether these product protection arrangements constitute regulated insurance contracts is not always straightforward. The Financial Conduct Authority has identified instances where warranty products may have been misclassified, raising important questions about regulatory compliance for businesses designing, distributing, or acquiring warranty products.
United KingdomInsurance
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

ICO Executes Search Warrants To Combat Nuisance Marketing Linked To Car Finance Mis-selling Claims

The Information Commissioner's Office has executed search warrants across the UK targeting businesses suspected of sending 170 million unlawful marketing text messages related to car finance mis-selling claims. This enforcement action, part of a joint regulatory task force investigation, signals heightened scrutiny of direct marketing practices and raises critical compliance questions for businesses relying on electronic communications to generate leads.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

Environmental Law Update | August 2026

This comprehensive environmental law update examines significant regulatory changes across biodiversity net gain, waste tracking, carbon border adjustments, PFAS chemicals, water company enforcement, and infrastructure planning reforms. The analysis explores how new regulations will reshape environmental compliance obligations for businesses, landowners, and developers while examining the balance between regulatory protection and operational flexibility.
United KingdomEnvironment
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP
Article

New Right To Work Rules Put Hospitality Staffing Models Under The Spotlight

The UK government is expanding right to work checks beyond traditional employees to include casual workers, contractors, and gig economy workers under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025. This represents the most significant expansion of immigration compliance rules in decades, requiring employers to verify immigration status across a much broader range of working relationships including agency-supplied labour, self-employed contractors, and platform workers.
United KingdomImmigration
Freeths LLP
Freeths LLP